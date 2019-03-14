Kazakhstan set to boost its export to Iran

At today's plenary session the Kazakh Majilis has approved the draft law on ratification of an interim agreement on free trade area between the EAEU and Iran.

As Ruslan Dalenov, the Kazakh National Economy Minister said, the agreement was signed last May 17 in Astana.

The agreement provides for establishing preferential trade regime and reduction of customs duties on import in mutual trade between the EAEU member states and Iran in regard to the limited commodity nomenclature," the Minister resumed.

The agreement is to let boost export of domestic goods to the promising market of iran with population more than 80 mln people. It will come into force after 60 days from completion of ratification procedures. The term of the agreement is three years.

The volume of mutual trade made USD 516 mln in 2018. In conformity with the agreement Iran decreases import taxes. Beef, mutton, bean cultures, macaroni products, confectionaries, vegetable products, rolled steel, rails, pipe, fittings, etc., will be imported to Iran at reduced rates.

The EAEU countries are to reduce import taxes on 502 items of goods.

