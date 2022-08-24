Kazakhstan to set up petroleum prices control commission

Images | aifc.kz

The WEF affiliate Centre 4IR held a workshop "Introduction and Development of Digital Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Kazakhstan", AIFC press office informs.

The business program of the event highlighted the issues of implementation of IoT technologies in the market of Kazakhstan. The workshop was attended by more than 80 people, 25 of whom attended the meeting offline.

The session was moderated by Pavel Koktyshev, Chief Executive Officer of AIFC Tech Hub. Dmitry Sokolov, an invited international expert, and AproTech Kaspersky solutions architect shared the main challenges and changes in technological processes and his experience in transforming production.

The meeting participants discussed and identified additional barriers and opportunities to solve key priority areas that will help industrial enterprises to use 4IR technologies to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

Among the speakers and participants of the discussion were the representatives of state bodies (MIID RK, MDDIAI RK, Department of Digitization of Almaty city); quasi-public sector entities (QazIndustry, Astana Innovations); NCE "Atameken", and heads of local enterprises, industry associations (mechanical engineering, light industry, etc.); telecom operators (Kazakhtelecom, Transtelecom, Beeline); suppliers of IT devices/solutions/services (WavIoT, e-Knot, Siemens) and other experts.

The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz

The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz

The affiliate Centre for 4 Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan was launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) together with AIFC and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2021. AIFC Tech Hub implements the Industry 4.0 direction within the Affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), which was launched in July 2021 and started functioning in September 2021, and it provides exceptional opportunities and resources.