KazMunayGas commented on situation with gasoline shortage in the south of Kazakhstan

On December 9, a number of media reported on the shortage of gasoline at gas stations in Shymkent and the Turkestan region. In this regard, NC KazMunayGas JSC declares that today all three Kazakhstani refineries are operating normally. Oil refining and production of petroleum products are carried out in excess of the plan approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Shymkent oil refinery produces about 6 thousand tons of gasoline per day," the message says.
It is noted that the shipment of gasoline from the plant is carried out in a timely manner according to requests from oil suppliers and is about 6 thousand tons per day, about 2 thousand tons of which are shipped to the Turkestan region. Thus, as for the Shymkent refinery, there is no reason for a shortage of gasoline in the region.
According to the dispatch and analytical center of KMG, as of December 10 this year, the reserves of AI-92 gasoline at the oil depots of the Turkestan region are 15.4 thousand tons, which is equal to the 12-day consumption of the region. In addition, the information of officials that the shortage of gasoline is associated with repairs at the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant does not correspond to reality, since the repair work at the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant was completed in October this year.
