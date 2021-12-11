Система Orphus

KazMunayGas commented on situation with gasoline shortage in the south of Kazakhstan

10.12.2021, 14:08 6022
KazMunayGas commented on situation with gasoline shortage in the south of Kazakhstan
JSC NC KazMunayGas commented on the situation with gasoline in the south of the country, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of KazMunayGas.
 

On December 9, a number of media reported on the shortage of gasoline at gas stations in Shymkent and the Turkestan region. In this regard, NC KazMunayGas JSC declares that today all three Kazakhstani refineries are operating normally. Oil refining and production of petroleum products are carried out in excess of the plan approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Shymkent oil refinery produces about 6 thousand tons of gasoline per day," the message says.

 
It is noted that the shipment of gasoline from the plant is carried out in a timely manner according to requests from oil suppliers and is about 6 thousand tons per day, about 2 thousand tons of which are shipped to the Turkestan region. Thus, as for the Shymkent refinery, there is no reason for a shortage of gasoline in the region.
 
According to the dispatch and analytical center of KMG, as of December 10 this year, the reserves of AI-92 gasoline at the oil depots of the Turkestan region are 15.4 thousand tons, which is equal to the 12-day consumption of the region. In addition, the information of officials that the shortage of gasoline is associated with repairs at the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant does not correspond to reality, since the repair work at the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant was completed in October this year.
 
Embezzlement of $ 15 m from Bank RBK: wanted person detained in Russia

10.12.2021, 15:11 5995
A suspect in embezzlement of 15 million US dollars of credit funds of Bank RBK JSC was detained in Russia, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Agency for Financial Monitoring of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

V. Vlasov, wanted by the territorial department of the agency in Almaty, was detained in the Moscow region. A criminal case is being investigated against him on the fact of embezzlement of credit funds of Bank RBK JSC in the amount of 15 million US dollars. Hiding from criminal prosecution, V. Vlasov since 2018 year was on the international wanted list," the message says.

 
Currently, the wanted person is in custody of the internal affairs bodies of the Moscow region. The issue of his extradition to Kazakhstan is being resolved.
 
Kazakhstan to test national digital currency

09.12.2021, 11:00 33670
Kazakhstan to test national digital currency
This year Kazakhstan may launch a pilot project of its own national digital currency, Governor of the National Bank Erbolat Dossayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
At the regular Government’s session Erbolat Dossayev revealed that the National Bank has been busy implementing the program aimed at the development of digital infrastructure of Kazakhstan’s financial sector as well as introduction of financial innovations.
 
One of this year’s key initiatives in that respect, according to Dossayev, is the pilot project on introduction of the national digital currency, the digital tenge. The project is implemented together with the participants of the financial market and international partners.
 
The Governor of the National Bank stressed that this issue has been gaining momentum recently as many countries of the world started developing their own digital currencies.
 
He added that the prototype of a digital tenge platform has been completed and that final report on the results of the pilot project is set to be published on 15 December 2021.
 
The final decision on the necessity to introduce the digital tenge will be made in December 2022.
 
National Bank of Kazakhstan announced GDP forecast

07.12.2021, 17:42 77437
Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akylzhan Baimagambetov announced the GDP forecast in 2021.
 

I'll start with economic activity. The dynamics are developing according to our optimistic scenario of the last forecast round, which assumed the price of Brent crude at $ 70 per barrel. Taking into account the positive on the market and forecasts of international organizations, this time we cautiously raised oil prices under the baseline scenario from $ 60 to $ 70 per barrel," Baimagambetov said.

 
According to him, taking into account these prerequisites at the end of 2021, GDP growth is still projected within the range of 3.7-4.0 percent, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

The main source of growth will be the recovering consumer demand, which is supported by the growth of real incomes of the population and consumer lending. A certain increase in investments is expected. Exports will provide additional support to GDP growth due to the expansion of external demand and a slight increase in the production of energy resources," the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan continued.

 
It should also be noted that the export of a number of metals and products from them has grown this year. On the contrary, an increase in imports is capable of limiting GDP growth due to the recovery of domestic consumer and investment activity.
 

Now about what will happen next year. In 2022, the economy will grow by 3.9-4.2 percent. The growth will be provided by a weaker impact of the pandemic on business activity and an increase in energy production due to the softening of OPEC + restrictions. The gradual increase in oil production as part of the OPEC + deal and the subsequent completion of the terms of the agreements next year will help increase the volume of energy production. This will have a positive effect on both exports and more active investment dynamics. Growth factors will remain the same as in the current year," concluded Akylzhan Baimagambetov.

 
National Bank of Kazakhstan told about inflationary expectations

07.12.2021, 14:50 77896
National Bank of Kazakhstan told about inflationary expectations
Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akylzhan Baimagambetov spoke about expectations for inflation and external factors that affect its formation.
 

This is a worldwide rise in food prices. In many countries around the world, record levels of inflation remain. Food prices are rising due to disruptions in supply chains and reduced supply due to adverse weather conditions. The FAO Food Price Index has been growing for the fourth month in a row. In November this year, the index reached 134.4 points - this is the highest level since June 2011", said Baimagambetov.

 
He stressed that thus, external food prices for the year increased by 27.3 percent, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

Of particular note is the rise in inflation in Russia, our major trading partner or even the main trading partner in terms of imports. Inflation there reached a five-year high, accelerating to 8.1 percent in October 2021. This is twice their target corridor. Taking into account the high share of Russian imports, high inflation in Russia certainly affects domestic prices. With the increased prices for goods, we also import inflation," Baimagambetov concluded.

 
UAPF changed threshold of sufficiency for withdrawal of pension savings

03.12.2021, 14:46 154360
UAPF changed threshold of sufficiency for withdrawal of pension savings
In 2022, the sufficiency threshold for withdrawing pension money will change. Compared to 2021, the indicators will increase by almost 1.8 times.
 
The Unified Accumulative Pension Fund has changed the threshold of sufficiency for the withdrawal of pension savings in 2022. The amounts are different from the current ones. For example, if now 20-year-old Kazakhstanis, after withdrawing part of their savings, should have at least 1.7 million tenge, then next year there should be twice as much - 3.1 million tenge, Kazpravda.kz reports. 
 
Below is a table published on the UAPF website:
 
20 years old - 3,140,000 tenge
 
21 years - 3 250 000 tenge
 
22 years - 3 370 000 tenge
 
23 years - 3 490 000 tenge
 
24 years - 3 610 000 tenge
 
25 years - 3,730,000 tenge
 
26 years old - 3 860 000 tenge
 
27 years old - 3,980,000 tenge
 
28 years old - 4 110 000 tenge
 
29 years old - 4,240,000 tenge
 
30 years - 4 370 000 tenge
 
31 years old - 4 510 000 tenge
 
32 years - 4,640,000 tenge
 
33 years - 4,780,000 tenge
 
34 years old - 4,920,000 tenge
 
35 years - 5,060,000 tenge
 
36 years - 5,200,000 tenge
 
37 years old - 5 350 000 tenge
 
38 years old - 5 490 000 tenge
 
39 years old - 5,640,000 tenge
 
40 years - 5,790,000 tenge
 
41 years - 5,950,000 tenge
 
42 years - 6,100,000 tenge
 
43 years - 6 260 000 tenge
 
44 years - 6 420 000 tenge
 
45 years old - 6 580 000 tenge
 
46 years old - 6,750,000 tenge
 
47 years - 6,920,000 tenge
 
48 years - 7,090,000 tenge
 
49 years old - 7 260 000 tenge
 
50 years - 7 430 000 tenge
 
51 years - 7 610 000 tenge
 
52 years old - 7,790,000 tenge
 
53 years - 7,970,000 tenge
 
54 years - 8 150 000 tenge
 
55 years old - 8,340,000 tenge
 
56 years old - 8 530 000 tenge
 
57 years old - 8,720,000 tenge
 
58 years old - 8,920,000 tenge
 
59–62 years - 9,120,000 tenge.
 
The data are indicated on the UAPF website in the section for checking the available amount for partial withdrawal of pension savings.
 
As a reminder, starting from 2021, Kazakhstanis can use their pension savings to improve housing conditions, for medical treatment and transfer to an investment portfolio manager. Basically, depositors use this money to resolve the housing issue.
 
Kazakhstan will increase oil production under the OPEC + agrt

03.12.2021, 14:05 122311
Kazakhstan will increase oil production under the OPEC + agrt
Images | samara.bezformata.com
On December 2, a ministerial meeting of the countries participating in the OPEC + agreement was held in the format of a video conference. Kazakhstan was represented at the meeting by Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The meeting discussed the implementation in October by the countries of their obligations under the Agreement. The level of fulfillment of obligations by the OPEC member countries in October amounted to 108%.
 
Following the meeting, it was decided to continue increasing the current production level by OPEC + countries by 400 thousand barrels per day until the restrictions are completely lifted.
 
The OPEC + quota for Kazakhstan in December was set at 1.556 million barrels per day, and every month production will increase by an average of 16 thousand barrels per day. Thus, liabilities in January 2022 will amount to 1.572 million barrels per day.
 
It was also decided to extend the period of compensation for overfulfilled volumes until the end of June 2022.
 
Kazakhstan and Kuwait launch direct air service

03.12.2021, 10:10 110323
A solemn opening of a new international flight bridging Kazakhstan and Kuwait took place on December 1 at the international airport of Kuwait.

Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait Azamat Berdybai, representatives of the civil aviation service of Kuwait, Jazeera Airways air carrier and Al Kuwait Airport took part in the event, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Kazakh Ambassador noted, the new route is expected to promote economic, trade and political relations between the two countries.

Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways air carrier will perform regular flights twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays on Airbus A320 and A320neos.

As earlier the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry said, the new route would contribute to widening of trade and economic cooperation, boosting tourism and business partnership between the nations. All sanitary and epidemiological measures will be strictly observed on board. Face mask is a must. Besides, upon arrival passengers should present COVID-19 vaccination certificate and PCR tests conducted within 72 hours since departure.
 
Timber export banned in Kazakhstan

02.12.2021, 16:13 79597
Timber export banned in Kazakhstan
Images | sreda24.ru
Kazakhstan introduces a temporary ban on the export of timber, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Zakon.kz.
 
The Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed an order dated November 23, 2021 "On some issues of regulating the export of certain types of timber."
 

Introduce a ban on the export of certain types of timber from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for a period of 6 months," the document says.

 
The code of the commodity nomenclature of the Foreign Economic Activity of the Eurasian Economic Union is 4401, 4403, 4404, 4406 and 4407.
 
The order comes into force on December 7, 2021.
 
