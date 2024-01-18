15.01.2024, 09:24 15651
KazTransOil boost oil transit from Aktau port to Baku
Images | Trend
Tell a friend
The volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau amounted to 3.376 million tons from January through 2023, which is 1.108 million tons more than the same period in 2022, KazTransOil JSC (an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for transporting oil to the domestic market, for transit purposes, and for export), Trend reports.
Thus, the increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume of raw materials shipped in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, from 250,000 tons to 1.392 million tons, which is 5.5 times more compared to the same period in 2022. In particular, 1.057 million tons of oil were shipped from the Tengiz field.
In addition, in the reporting period, 1.984 million tons of oil were shipped from the port of Aktau towards the port of Makhachkala.
In 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to increase the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor.
In accordance with this instruction, KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) and the state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR entered into an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.
Previously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from Kazakhstan will amount to 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023.
Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The initial agreement between the parties provided for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to transport 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.
KazTransOil JSC is the Kazakhstan's national operator of the main oil pipeline. It is part of the KazMunayGas JSC group. KazTransOil JSC owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines 5.4 thousand km in length.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
12.01.2024, 19:52 17231
Housing demand down 20% in Kazakhstan in 2023
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan saw 370,551 real estate deals in 2023, down 20.5% compared with 2022 (465,822), Kazinform News Agency cites Krisha.kz.
According to the National Statistics Bureau, the downward trend was observed in almost all the regions, except for Abai, Zhetysu, and Ulytau regions founded not a long ago.
Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions saw the biggest decline in the number of real estate deals (by more than 43% in each region). The number of real estate deals deceased by 37.1% and 33.4% in Mangistau and Atyrau regions, respectively. Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities recorded 3.5%, 9.7% and 13% reduction in demand for housing.
Almaty, Astana and Karaganda regions led the nation in terms of the number of real estate deals - 66.2 thousand, 62.7 thousand, and 33.2 thousand, respectively.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.01.2024, 19:27 17426
UAE, Kazakhstan sign agreement on investment cooperation in data centre and artificial intelligence projects
Images | kabar.kg
Tell a friend
The UAE Ministry of Investment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna, Kabar reports.
This strategic agreement aims to create a framework for investment cooperation in data centre and artificial intelligence (AI) projects in Kazakhstan.
The MoU was signed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Bagdat Mussin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan; and Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna, JSC.
Data centres are essential for organisations to store crucial data and operate applications. Kazakhstan, the largest economy in Central Asia, is witnessing substantial growth in its data centre industry driven by increased demand for computing resources, progressive government policies and AI advancements. The country’s data centre market is projected to grow at a 6.83 percent compound annual growth rate between 2024 and 2028, resulting in a market volume of US$416.7 million.
The MoU between the UAE and Kazakhstan centres on establishing robust and efficient collaboration through the development of bilateral relationships between public and private organisations.
The agreement also proposes introducing incentives to bolster relevant initiatives and seeks to facilitate the exchange of knowledge.
Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi commented, "The agreement reflects our commitment to further strengthening relations between our two nations and working together to realise a shared vision for economic advancement. The planned investments in data centre and AI projects in Kazakhstan will help enhance the nation’s expanding digital infrastructure, offering businesses more opportunities to embrace and gain advantages from digitisation."
Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna, JSC, commented, "The establishment and growth of data centres is pivotal for Kazakhstan’s technological advancement. They serve as the backbone of innovation, fostering economic development, and propelling the nation into the forefront of the global digital landscape. Furthermore, the strategic development of data centres not only enhances domestic capabilities but also acts as a magnet for foreign investments, positioning Kazakhstan as an attractive destination for international businesses seeking a robust technological infrastructure."
Kazakhstan’s exports to the UAE amounted to $560.34 million during 2022, while the UAE’s exports to Kazakhstan reached $1.69 billion.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.01.2024, 09:17 36606
Kazakhstan puts forth amount of tourist-catered hotel revenues
Tell a friend
Hotels in Kazakhstan have served tourists for 175.7 billion tenge (about $384.5 million) from January through September 2023, Trend reports.
According to the official data, this figure exceeds the same period in 2022 ($282 million) by 36 percent.
At the same time, compared to the pre-pandemic level, this figure has almost doubled.
Meanwhile, in total, there are more than 4,000 tourist accommodation places in Kazakhstan. These include hotels, motels, boarding houses, children's camps, campsites, hostels, holiday homes, and more.
The Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan will continue to work to create comfortable conditions for guests, expand the range of accommodation, and improve the quality of tourism services. These efforts are aimed not only at meeting the needs of our visitors but also at supporting economic growth in the tourism industry. At the same time, this helps strengthen the reputation of Kazakhstan as an attractive tourist destination," said the acting chairman of the Committee, Nurtas Karipbayev.
Furthermore, Kazakhstan was visited by 834,900 foreign tourists from January through September 2023. Compared to the same period in 2022 (609,800), the increase was 37 percent.
At the same time, the number of local tourists in the country amounted to 5.4 million during the above period, which is 553,000 more than the same period in 2022. This figure also exceeds the pre-pandemic period by 1.3 million (from January through September 2019-4.1 million).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2024, 18:13 36606
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to create online trading platform
Images | trend.az
Tell a friend
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to create a joint working group to remove barriers to bilateral trade, Trend reports.
Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov discussed with Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev on January 5 the implementation of projects within the framework of the roadmap signed a year ago by the presidents of both countries.
On the basis of a joint foreign trade company, UzKazTrade will create an online trading platform to sell a wide range of goods in the markets of both countries.
In addition, the parties agreed to accelerate the establishment of the "Central Asia" International Center for Industrial Cooperation. It will produce import-substituting products using the manufacturing bases of both countries' border areas.
The volume of bilateral trade has grown almost 2.5 times over the past seven years, from $1.9 billion in 2016 to $4.6 billion in 2023. The sides also noted the possibility of increasing trade turnover to $10 billion in the coming years.
A joint company, UzKazTrade, was established last March to supply fruits and vegetables from Uzbekistan and flour from Kazakhstan. It was announced that UzKazTrade plans to import fruits and vegetables from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan in bulk without a commercial markup.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.12.2023, 12:55 94546
Kazakhstan numbers renewable energy facilities put into operation in 2023
Images | pixabay.com
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has put into operation 16 renewable energy facilities in 2023, Trend reports.
According to the official data, the total capacity of 16 renewable energy facilities amounted to 495.6 MW, the volume of investments was $450 million.
Moreover, Kazakhstan is taking consistent steps towards the development of this field in the country.
Thus, a 5-year auction schedule for the construction of renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 6.7 GW until 2027 was approved in the country.
This will allow attracting investment into this industry and increase the production of environmentally friendly energy in the country in the coming years.
In addition, in 2023, a number of agreements were signed with foreign investors on the implementation of new large-scale projects in the field of renewable energy sources.
Thus, it is planned to build three wind power plants with a total capacity of 3 GW together with the UAE, Total Energies and China Power International Holding.
Meanwhile, by the end of 2022, there are 130 renewable energy facilities operating in Kazakhstan with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW (46 WPPs - 958 MW; 44 SPPs - 1148 MW; 37 HPPs - 280 MW; 3 BioPPs - 1.77 MW).
At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm - 2.4 billion kWh; solar power plant - 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station - 934 million kWh;) or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.
Last year, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with a total capacity of 385 MW with a total investment of 180 billion tenge (about $374 million).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.12.2023, 20:14 94391
Kazakhstan sees rail transit traffic rise to up to 25mln tons
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s rail transit traffic has reached up to 25 million tons in 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the country’s ministry of transport.
In 11 months of this year, rail transit traffic rose 19% to 24.8 million tons. Positive dynamics continue in container transit amounting to 1mln 180 thou.
The country improves its infrastructure to allocate transit flows, in particular the construction of second lanes on the Dostyk-Moiynty section continues enabling to increase the throughput 5 times.
Kazakhstan also implements three major new projects, including Darbaza-Maktaaral (increasing the capacity of checkpoints towards Central Asian countries to 10mln tons a year), Almaty station’s bypass railroad (reducing the cargo delivery time by 24 hours), new railroad point of Bakhty-Ayagoz checkpoint (increasing the Kazakhstani infrastructure capacity by another 20mln tons a year towards China).
In addition, in 2023, 133 new locomotives and 275 open-top cars with the rolling stock 6% renewed and the level of tear and wear reduced from 58 to 52% have been purchased.
To increase passengers’ comfort, 856 passenger cars are being obtained with the passenger rolling stock’s tear and wear to be reduced to 45% from 47%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.12.2023, 12:19 94221
EBRD provides US$10 million to Kazakhstan’s Atameken-Agro
Tell a friend
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is contributing to greater efficiency of agricultural production in Kazakhstan by extending a US$ 10 million loan to Atameken-Agro, one of the largest vertically integrated agricultural holdings in the country, ebrd.com reports.
Atameken-Agro will use the funds to support the modernisation, energy efficiency and environmental improvements of its agricultural machinery, including tractors, harvester-threshers and sprayers.
It is expected that new agricultural machinery, procured with the help of the EBRD loan, will contribute to environmental improvements across Kazakhstan by increasing fuel efficiency and reducing air pollution.
As part of the project, Atameken-Agro will also train workers in more advanced agricultural skills and thus contribute to the development of human capital in the sector.
The loan is complemented with an investment under the Agrifood Nexus Programme, funded by the Government of Germany through its International Climate Initiative .
The Agrifood Nexus Programme is part of a broader consortium programme between the EBRD, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the Scientific-Information Center of the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination of Central Asia (SIC ICWC), as well as ministries from participating countries. The consortium will address the challenges posed by the interdependence of energy, water and land use, which are exacerbated by climate change.
To date, the EBRD has invested €9.85 billion through 312 projects in the economy of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2023, 17:04 100106
Government approaches to stabilizing prices for socially important food products proved their effectiveness in 2023 - Zhumangarin
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The work carried out in 2023 to stabilize prices for basic foodstuffs was considered at a meeting in the Government, primeminister.kz reports.
According to preliminary results, the measures taken during the year had their effect: for 11 months food inflation in the country amounted to 7.5% at a general level of 8.9%. Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin thanked the heads of regions, relevant ministries and organizations for effective work, stressing that the basic task for the next year is to further reduce the annual inflation rate.
Everyone has done well this year, but the achieved indicators will be high for 2024. Keep a close eye on market conditions and the dispersal of vegetable stocks. We need to keep the winter inflation, otherwise it will be difficult to stabilize it in the future," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov informed about the state of stocks of basic foodstuffs in the SPCs' stab funds for the off-season. Today the volume of 174.1 thousand tons (100.6 thousand tons of potatoes, 25.6 thousand tons of onions, 22.6 thousand tons of cabbage, 25.1 thousand tons of carrots) has been formed. This is 20% higher than the level of demand recommended by the Ministry of Agriculture for this period. Regions concluded contracts for 18.5 thousand tons of rice, which is 92% of the recommended volume. Of these, 66.6% of contracts - with producers of Kyzylorda region.
For sugar, the volume of stocks in the SPK is 51.6 thousand tons, which is twice as much as the recommended need. For buckwheat groats in 13 regions stocks also exceed the recommended norm of need," Taszhurekov said.
At the meeting it was reported that the volume of direct contracts with agricultural producers under the revolving scheme by the regions has been brought to 70%.
All regions should be fully provided with the types of products that they produce. For example, Zhambyl region - onions, Turkestan region - cabbage, Kyzylorda region - rice, East Kazakhstan region - sunflower oil, etc. It is also necessary to provide all regions with them as much as possible. This year we have established effective horizontal links of supply of vegetables and products between the regions, it is necessary to further strengthen these links. In January, we will hold a final meeting, at which the Ministry of Agriculture should present forecasts on the beginning of dispersal of formed stocks," Serik Zhumangarin summarized the results of the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
12.01.2024, 11:45Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit 11.01.2024, 10:42300363,762 measles cases confirmed in Zhambyl region 11.01.2024, 16:4429901Mass die-off of swans: Maximum contaminant level revealed on Lake Karakol in Mangistau region 11.01.2024, 20:4629756Arrest of ex-Kazakh National Economy Minister extended until March 12.01.2024, 12:4829616Kazakhstan marks 112nd anniversary of Dinmukhammed Kunayev 19.12.2023, 19:05At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development115586At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 29.12.2023, 18:06112206SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane 21.12.2023, 18:34110096Arab countries, Russia agree to boost cooperation 21.12.2023, 12:04109211UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region 19.12.2023, 09:01106281Kazakhstan welcomes announcement of 2024 as Year of Voluntary Movement in CIS - Alikhan Smailov