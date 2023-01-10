09.01.2023, 10:38 2776
Khorgos border checkpoint resumes its work
chinanews.com
The largest border crossing point located on the border of Kazakhstan and China, Khorgos, resumed its work on January 8, Kazinform correspondent reports quoting the CCTV.
As earlier reported, China’s authorities eased border restrictions from January 8. The border crossing by road is also set to reopen though a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours is still a mandate. Authorities also canceled inbound quarantine upon arrival in China.
On January 8 two big passenger buses entered China through the Khorgos checkpoint.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.01.2023, 20:23 5196
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on joint construction of Kambarata HPP-1
gov.kz
Energy Ministers Bolat Akchulakov of Kazakhstan, Taalaibek Ibrayev of Kyrgyzstan, and Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov of Uzbekistan signed a roadmap to jointly carry out the project "Construction of Kambarata HPP-1" on January 6 in the Kyrgyz capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.
Within the signed roadmap the sides agreed on the main conditions of the project’s realization and outlined steps to timely commission the hydroelectric power plant.
Kazakhstan joined the project as part of the agreements reached during the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan in May 2022.
Kambarata HPP-1 will be the largest power plant in Kyrgyzstan and will provide electricity in Central Asia and stabilize the region’s water provision.
05.01.2023, 17:08 11391
Last year's air passenger traffic to exceed 10 million mark in Kazakhstan
Air passenger traffic rose 15% and stood at 9.9mln in 11 months of 2022
Air passenger traffic was up 15% in 2022 and is set to cross the 10 million mark for the first time since independence in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.
Air passenger traffic milestone comes as travel by air has been demonstrating steady growth compared to a year before and the pre-pandemic period.
So, air passenger traffic rose 15% and stood at 9.9mln in 11 months of 2022.
According to preliminary data, the figure is to stand at 10.8 million passengers, up 15% than the previous year’s 9.4 million passengers.
In January-November 2022, the Kazakhstani airlines carried million passengers (6.9mln in 2021, and 4.1mln in 2020) on domestic routes, and 2.9 million people (1.7mln in 2021, and 0.9mln in 2020) on international routes.
Air Astana’s passenger traffic was around 3.7mln, FlyArystan around 3.0mln, SCAT 2.7mln, and Qazaq air 0.5mln.
30.12.2022, 17:37 24761
Inflow of foreign investments in Kazakhstan increased by 17.8%
According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, by the end of 9 months of 2022 gross inflow of foreign direct investments (FDIs) in Kazakhstan amounted to 22.1 billion US dollars, showing a 17.8% growth compared to the same period of last year ($18.7 billion). The indicator for three quarters of 2022 is comparable with the volume of attracted investments for the entire year 2021 ($23.8 billion), Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA.
Noteworthy is the growth of investment inflow in manufacturing (+36.9%) to the level of $4.9 billion with a share of 22.3% of the total volume of FDI. Agriculture grew 247% ($23.5 million), construction: 87.8% ($684.3 million), wholesale and retail trade: 32.6% ($3.8 billion), transportation and warehousing: 20.1% ($938.7 million), mining: 11.7% ($10.1 billion).
The Netherlands ($5.5 billion), USA ($5 billion), Switzerland ($2.6 billion), Belgium ($1.3 billion), Russia ($1.3 billion) and South Korea ($1.1 billion) are among the top investing countries in Kazakhstan. At the same time, the inflow of FDI from South Korea reached a record high in the history of bilateral relations.
The positive dynamics of growth in FDI inflows is evidence of foreign investors' confidence in our country and the ongoing reforms, despite external factors that put pressure on investment flows into our country.
30.12.2022, 13:26 24846
Kazakhstan to reduce oil export in 2023
Depositphotos
In 2023, Kazakhstan will export less oil than in 2021, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.
In 2022, oil output is expected at 84mln tonnes that is 96.5% against 2021. The reduction in oil export is explained by out-of-schedule repair works at the Bolashak Plant, Kashagan oil deposit, suspension of Orenburg Oil Refinery’s operation where gas from Karachaganak is supplied as well as repair works at the CPC. This fact also affected negatively oil export which is expected at the level of 64.8mln tonnes, that is 4.1% less than in 2021," Bulat Akchulakov said.
In his words, the Ministry plans that oil output in 2023 will be at 90.5mln tonnes, while its export will make 71 mln tonnes. Oil processing in 2022 will reach 18mln tonnes that is 5.8% more compared to 2021. Oil products manufacture is expected at 13.7mln tonnes or 108.3% against 2021.
Due to the scheduled repair works at all four large oil refineries, processing and manufacture of oil products in 2023 will reduce by 0.6% and 2.2% respectively.
30.12.2022, 13:03 24941
Tengiz to increase oil production by 12 mln tons a year
Karachaganak filed launched the fourth gas reinjection compressor
depositphotos
Oil production at Tengiz oilfield will increase by 12 mln tons a year," Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told a briefing.
The Minister revealed that an expansion project is being developed there to let increase oil production by 12 mln tons a year. It is expected to complete the project in 2024.
He also added that Karachaganak filed launched the fourth gas reinjection compressor. The fifth compressor realization worth USD 1 bln kicked off and the final investment decision on the construction of the sixth compressor worth USD 735 mln was made.
Kashagan field started development of the associated gas processing project with a capacity of 1 bln cu m a year.
The Minister said in order to raise efficiency of the said projects the complex plan for the development of the largest oil and gas projects will be prepared with the foreign partners.
28.12.2022, 15:37 33831
AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiary
wam.ae
AD Ports Group has signed a shareholder agreement with KMTF (Kazmortransflot), a fully-owned offshore logistics and services subsidiary of the Kazakh National Oil Company (KazMunayGas), to launch an exclusive joint venture, 51 percent owned by AD Ports Group and 49 percent owned by KMTF, to provide offshore and shipping services for energy companies in the Caspian Sea, WAM reports.
The two parties have also signed an agreement to pool tanker resources.
The joint venture, which will look at investments opportunistically, will offer a broad range of services, including offshore support vessels, integrated offshore logistics and subsea solutions and, at a later stage, will offer container feedering, ro-ro and crude oil transportation in the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea.
The enterprise will tender for a number of identified projects with estimated maritime contract values of more than US$780 million.
By combining AD Ports Group’s diverse portfolio of global maritime services and shallow water offshore expertise with the strong fleet, track record and local knowledge of KMTF, the joint venture will create an essential new entrant in the highly valued Caspian Sea and the Black Sea region.
The endeavour can expect to create opportunities around the region, particularly with the ongoing upgrades of fleets and facilities and some major offshore projects, such as the multi-billion-dollar expansion of the Kashagan field.
AD Ports Group and KMTF also signed a seven-year vessel pooling agreement, the joint venture includes the provision of several tankers for the transportation of crude oil internationally. The agreement will see KMTF’s fleet working alongside SAFEEN Group’s existing AFRAMAX tanker, intending to acquire further vessels in the short term. The objective is to jointly carry 8-10 million tonnes of crude annually in the medium term.
The Caspian Sea region is one of the oldest oil-producing areas in the world and is an increasingly important source of global energy production.
Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said that this new joint venture with KMTF opens the door to enormous opportunities in the Caspian Sea, which plays a key role in global energy production. It is serviced by prominent players within the energy sector. By providing maritime services in this key market, AD Ports Group has reached a new level of internationalisation and development.
Mirzagaliyev Magzum, Chairman, KazMunayGas, stated, "As the world looks for reliable energy sources in challenging conditions, we can provide a full portfolio of services supported by a modern fleet and teams of experts combining local knowledge and global experience. Companies operating in the Caspian Sea oil fields are looking for reliable partners and a broad range of value-added services. Working together, KMTF and AD Ports Group will provide the ideal solution."
Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said that this joint venture - which is the first of its kind between a UAE company and the Kazakh National Oil Company - reflects how far and how fast we have grown, and how capable we now are of providing advanced offshore services in key global markets.
23.12.2022, 16:20 47376
Emirati, Kazakh relations a successful model of bilateral cooperation: Ambassador of Kazakhstan
wam.ae
Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, stressed that the ambitious objectives, similar aspirations and mutual respect of the UAE and Kazakhstan have strengthened their bilateral relations, WAM reports.
At a press conference held at the embassy’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi for the launch of a book on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Menilbekov said that the value of trade between the two countries until October 2022 amounted to US$592 million while exports from Kazakhstan to the UAE totalled $544.6 million, and imports were $47.4 million, according to data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan for the period between 2005 and 2021.
The total flow of direct investments from the UAE to Kazakhstan totalled $2.9 billion while Kazakh direct investments in the UAE amounted to over $1 billion, and in the first half of 2022, the total direct investment inflow from the UAE was $128.7 million, he added.
explained that his country’s foreign policy is diverse and will help solve several international crises and promote international cooperation.
He noted that 2023 would be a significant year for Kazakhstan, and parliamentary elections in the country will take place in the first half of the year, which will ensure political competition and pluralism.
«The world is facing a number of challenges due to current geopolitical and economic issues,» he said, stressing that the close cooperation between the two countries is important, and Kazakhstan is committed to strengthening its relations with all countries and partners.
Speaking about the launch of the book, Menilbekov said that it was written as a collaboration between the UAE National Archives and the Kazakh Embassy in Abu Dhabi. The advancing ties between the two friendly countries were established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and are based on mutual respect and cooperation.
22.12.2022, 10:36 49691
DBK develops cooperation with Uzbek partners
gov.kz
On December 21, a delegation of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (subsidiary of Baiterek NMH JSC, hereinafter referred to as DBK, the Bank), as part of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tashkent, held a number of the meetings with Uzbek partner organizations, a press-release from the DBK reads.
As a result of the meetings, a number of documents were signed. Thus, Marat Yelibayev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of DBK, and Bo Inge Andersson, General Director of UzAuto Motors JSC, signed a memorandum of cooperation on organizing the production of a full cycle of Chevrolet Onix car in Kazakhstan using the small-unit assembly method.
The project will be implemented in 2023-2025 on the basis of Kostanay SaryarkaAvtoProm plant. The components for production will be supplied by UzAuto Motors JSC which is an authorized supplier of General Motors.
The total estimated cost of the project is estimated at $50 million, and it is planned to implement it with the financial instruments of DBK group, including the leasing programs of Industrial Development Fund.
It should be noted in Kazakhstan, the production of Chevrolet brand cars is already underway at SaryarkaAvtoProm plant using a SKD method with their subsequent sale within the country, as well as in foreign markets. The implementation of this project will increase the localization of manufactured vehicles, increase the export potential of Kazakhstan and create more than 400 new jobs.
Also, Marat Yelibayev, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of DBK and Azizbek Khodzhaev, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of the Republic of Uzbekistan JSC signed an agreement on the provision of a credit line by DBK for Uzbek bank to finance the export of Kazakhstani products of high and medium processing and services.
The size of the credit line is up to 20 million US dollars, and the validity period is 24 months from the date of conclusion of the agreement. The signed document will increase the competitiveness of the marketing of Kazakhstani products in the Republic of Uzbekistan and reduce the risks of its non-payment or delay in payment by providing financing for domestic exports.
DBK offers domestic exporters, together with buyer-importers to use the trade finance product, which will enable exporters to receive instant payment for the shipped goods, and importers-buyers to get financing for payment for Kazakhstani products in Uzbek bank.
