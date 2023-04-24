20.04.2023, 10:59 2466
Khorgos ICBC to resume its work Apr 24
Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation is to resume its work on April 24, Kazinform learned from the press service of Zhetysu region’s administration.
More than three years have passed since Khorgos ICBC suspended its operation for the epidemiological situation. In these three years, the management company has carried out a huge work on improvement of the activity and modernization of all business processes of the Center," a statement reads.
21.04.2023, 15:26 2246
11th meeting of heads of SCO states’ emergency situations authorities took place
The 11th meeting of the heads of the emergency situations agencies of the SCO member countries under the presidency of India took place on April 20 in Delhi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.
The meeting, which is a key mechanism for cooperation of the SCO member states in disaster management, was attended by the heads and officials of emergency situations authorities of India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the SCO Secretariat.
Reports on major disasters the SCO countries faced in the past, lessons learnt were made, as well as an exchange of views on prospects for further cooperation in disaster management within the organization took place.
Agreement on the importance of further strengthening of cooperation on emergency preparedness, response, and mitigation of the aftermath of emergencies caused by technogenic and natural disasters, as well as to hold an exchange of information on innovative practices and technologies in disaster management was reached.
A joint action plan to implement the Agreement between the governments of the SCO countries on coordination of delivery of assistance in dealing with emergency situations for 2023-25 was approved.
As part of the meeting, Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin held bilateral meetings with Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India, and Abdulla Kuldashyev, Emergency Situations Minister of Uzbekistan. A cooperation plan was signed between the Mangistau region’s emergency situations department and Karakalpakstan’s Emergency Situations Office on the prevention and elimination of natural and man-made disasters in the subordinated territories.
20.04.2023, 13:01 2416
Baiterek Holding ready for cooperation with German business
On April 19, a delegation of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding led by Executive Director Yerzhan Yelekeyev participated in the event "The Day of Kazakhstan Economy in Baden-Württemberg - New Opportunities for Economic Cooperation in Stuttgart", Kazinform reports.
The attendees were familiarized with the projects and initiatives for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Baden-Württemberg. The prospects of cooperation in transport infrastructure and machine building were discussed as well.
Taking the floor, Yerzhan Yelekeyev emphasized the importance of the German-Kazakh investment cooperation.
Our Holding finances priority sectors of economy and certain projects through its 8 portfolio companies. We are ready to be a reliable partner for business initiatives of Kazakhstani and German businesses and provide support both in financing issues and in search for partners in Kazakhstan, in structuring projects and attraction of large investors," Yelekeyev added.
The Holding supports the country’s economy in priority sectors, focusing on development of cooperation in mutual trade. Today the assets of the Holding amount to 26.6 billion euros, while its total capital is 3.9 billion euros.
17.04.2023, 16:47 13491
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of "China Corporation Xinxing" LLP" Mr. Zhan Jian in Almaty. The parties discussed cooperation in bringing Kazakh products to the largest marketplaces in China, in particular to the electronic platform JD.com, Kazinform learned from the Ministry's press service.
JD.com" (Jingdong Mall) is the largest online platform for the sale of goods and services in China, founded in 1998. The electronic platform is considered one of the largest online retailers in the world, with more than 1 million products for sale here, including electronics, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, food and much more.
About 10 Kazakhstani enterprises producing food products with high export potential took part in the negotiations. These are producers of sunflower, rapeseed oil, confectionery, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, etc.
The Chinese partners, having familiarized themselves with the presented food samples, became interested in further cooperation in the supply of Kazakhstani goods to the Chinese market.
The participants of the meeting identified the possibilities of promoting Kazakh products to China through the platform JD.com using the rich experience of Xinxing Company in marketing, as well as the implementation and maintenance of the world's leading companies in the Chinese market.
Also, during the negotiations, the head of "China Xinxing Corporation" LLP noted the company's interest in cooperation in the field of healthcare, including the supply of medical equipment and drugs to medical institutions in Kazakhstan, the exchange of experience in training medical personnel.
13.04.2023, 08:27 24331
Kazakhstan-China cargo turnover rises by 35% since Jan 2023 - KTZ
Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in mutual cargo turnover last year. This is what Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company Yerlan Koishibayev said at a business conference on transport-logistics potential development held in Almaty, Kazinform reports.
In his words, container transit has risen threefold in the past five years and has reached 1mln TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units). Growth is observed along the China-Europe-China route.
Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in cargo turnover last year - over 23 million tons, and it keeps rising this year. In January-March 2023, cargo turnover between the two countries increased by more than 30%. Exports from Kazakhstan to China grew by 53% in the first quarter. We see further potential for cargo turnover growth and we will work hard on it," he said.
According to KTZ, transit cargo transportation in Q1 2023 rose by 35% against the same period in 2022 and made 7.2mln tonnes. Container transportations increased by 19% and reached 313,000 TEUs.
13.04.2023, 07:42 24421
CPC suspends transshipment of oil for planned shutdown
KAZINFORM From April 10 to the present, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Marine Terminal does not transship oil through the Single Point Mooring (SPM) and does not accept crude oil into the Tank Farm due to a planned shutdown, Kazinform learned from the CPC press service.
From April 10 to the present, the CPC Marine Terminal does not transship oil through the SPM and does not accept crude oil into the Tank Farm due to a planned shutdown. Accordingly, CPC facilities cannot be a source of volatile organic compounds that cause unpleasant odors," a statement from the company reads.
CPC is the largest international oil transport project of Russia, Kazakhstan and a number of foreign oil extracting companies, launched for the construction and operation of Tengiz-Novorossiysk main pipeline with a length of 1.5km.
11.04.2023, 12:29 29266
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin revealed plans to export oil to Azerbaijan this April, Kazinform reports.
Last year KazMunaiGas and SOCAR companies signed an agreement. Since 2023 we plan to transport 1.5 million tons of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. The first two tankers have already transported 20,000 tons of oil in March. In April Kazakhstan will ship 125,000 tons more," he told journalists.
According to him, Baku suggested other routes, for example, the Baku-Supsa pipeline.
06.04.2023, 10:09 46081
Kazatomprom delivers uranium for Romania's nuclear power plant
National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC (hereinafter - "Kazatomprom" or "the Company") informs about the successful delivery of natural uranium concentrates for the energy company - Societatea Natională "Nuclearelectrica" S.A. ("SNN").
SNN is a Romanian state-owned company in the field of electric power and heat supply, engaged in the production of nuclear fuel, and is also the operator of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant which supplies approximately 20% of Romania’s energy production, Kazinform refers to the Company’s press service.
In December 2022, Kazatomprom won the SNN open tender for the supply of uranium oxide for the needs of Romania's nuclear power industry. In accordance with the terms of the contract, the Company delivered natural uranium to the SNN plant. Kazatomprom exported its products via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which has been actively used by the company since 2018.
Kazatomprom, as a reliable and preferred supplier in the global nuclear fuel market, will continue to diversify the geography of supplies and enter new markets.
Note:
Kazatomprom is the largest uranium producer in the world with natural uranium production in proportion to the Company's participatory interest in the amount of about 24% of the total global primary uranium production in 2021. The group has the largest uranium reserve base in the industry. Kazatomprom, together with subsidiaries, affiliates, and joint organizations, is developing 26 deposits combined into 14 uranium mining enterprises. All uranium mining enterprises are located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and when mine uranium use in-situ recovery technology, paying particular attention to best HSE practices and means (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).
Kazatomprom's securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Kazatomprom is the National Atomic Company of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the main customers of the group are operators of nuclear generating capacities, and the main export markets for products are China, South and East Asia, North America and Europe. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term and short-term contracts, as well as on the spot market directly from its corporate centre in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, as well as through a trading subsidiary in Switzerland, Trading House KazakAtom (THK).
For more information, please, visit www.kazatomprom.kz.
05.04.2023, 17:59 51616
Kazakhstan to sign $30mln worth contracts with Azerbaijan
A regular trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan’s commodity producers has started its work in the capital of Azerbaijan. The mission is called to boost business contacts between the two countries, Kazinform reports.
The event is organized by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Embassy in Baku on the threshold of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Astana and the regular 19th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.
The representatives of more than 20 Kazakh companies arrived in Baku to showcase their goods and services to Azerbaijani partners. Talks have been held since Tuesday. Azerbaijani companies show interested in Kazakhstani companies’ products.
Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev leads the Kazakh delegation.
According to him, Azerbaijan is one of the areas representing high trade and economic interest for Kazakhstan. Annually, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan enter into contracts worth at least 30 million US dollars.
Last year, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan rose by 40% and reached 262 million US dollars. In January-February 2023, this amount increased almost by 15%.
23 companies representing machine building, agriculture, light industry and chemical sectors are attending today’s event. More than 1,170 companies with Azerbaijani capital are operating in Kazakhstan today. In turn 145 Kazakhstani companies are working in Azerbaijan," Kairat Torebayev says.
As for the structure of commodity turnover, Kazakhstan exports mainly floating equipment, railroad locomotives, rails, batteries, petroleum products, wheat, rice etc. to Azerbaijan.
This year we see a significant demand for wheat, which has increased by 26%, oil products - by 3.5 times, margarine - by 4 times and confectionery - by 87%. Kazakhstan buys centrifuges and pipes from Azerbaijan," he says.
The Vice Minister called the two countries’ businesses to communicate more actively and enhance bilateral trade ties.
We have over 20 tools of exporters support and we are ready to help you," he noted.
Azerbaijan opened its trade house in Kazakhstan. This proved to be a successful case. It is high time to open a similar trade house in Almaty. Alongside, we need to consider an opportunity of opening Kazakhstani Trade House in Baku," Kairat Torebayev says.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov says that small and medium businesses have been one of the main drivers of Kazakhstan’s economy. New rules complying with international standards are implemented.
Azerbaijan is a key trade and economic partner for us in the South Caucasian region. The political dialogue between our countries is trustful and intensive. Lifting of pandemic-related restrictions and launch of direct flights - all of these will help strengthen the investment and economic ties," Serzhan Abdykarimov added.
After the mission, the business structures of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed a number of bilateral documents and held bilateral talks in B2B format.
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Rufat Atakishiyev, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investments Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Zohrab Gadirov as well as the representatives of KPMG and local businessmen attended the event.
The goal of the mission is to establish direct contacts, boosting trade relations between Kazakhstani enterprises and promising Azerbaijani importers, traders and distributors.
Noteworthy to say at the meeting with Azerbaijani President in August 2022, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that both countries’ governments should take efforts to raise bilateral commodity turnover to 1 billion US dollars in the nearest outlook.
