KMG considering test shipment of oil to Germany in Jan 2023
CEO of JSC KazMunayGas NC Magzum Mirzagaliyev held negotiations on the export of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany, Kazinform reports.
As the company’s press service informed, on Tuesday, Magzum Mirzagaliyev had online talks with Michael Kellner, Parliamentary State Secretary at the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action.
The company’s leadership met also with member of the Bundestag Christian Görke in Astana.
The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the export of Kazakh oil to the oil refinery based in the city of Schwedt.
According to Mr. Görke, this oil refinery is a heart of economy of the Federal State of Brandenburg located in the east of Germany. Christian Görke expressed interest in stable supply of crude oil from Kazakhstan via the Druzhba pipeline.
The CEO of KazMunayGas confirmed the possibility of the export of Kazakh oil to Germany by this pipeline, but said that contractual and technical aspects must be handled first.
KazMunayGas transports export volumes of the Kazakh oil to the single trader - KMG Trading, which satisfies needs of the KMG Refinery in Romania. The remaining volume is sold under the long-term contracts. At the President’s instruction, KazMunayGas considers test shipment of oil tom Germany in January 2023," Mirzagaliyev says.
Following the talks, the sides expressed hope for further joint mutually beneficial cooperation.
Schwedt-based oil refinery with the capacity of more than 10mln tonnes supplies oil to Berlin and most parts of eastern Germany.
DBK develops cooperation with Uzbek partners
On December 21, a delegation of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (subsidiary of Baiterek NMH JSC, hereinafter referred to as DBK, the Bank), as part of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tashkent, held a number of the meetings with Uzbek partner organizations, a press-release from the DBK reads.
As a result of the meetings, a number of documents were signed. Thus, Marat Yelibayev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of DBK, and Bo Inge Andersson, General Director of UzAuto Motors JSC, signed a memorandum of cooperation on organizing the production of a full cycle of Chevrolet Onix car in Kazakhstan using the small-unit assembly method.
The project will be implemented in 2023-2025 on the basis of Kostanay SaryarkaAvtoProm plant. The components for production will be supplied by UzAuto Motors JSC which is an authorized supplier of General Motors.
The total estimated cost of the project is estimated at $50 million, and it is planned to implement it with the financial instruments of DBK group, including the leasing programs of Industrial Development Fund.
It should be noted in Kazakhstan, the production of Chevrolet brand cars is already underway at SaryarkaAvtoProm plant using a SKD method with their subsequent sale within the country, as well as in foreign markets. The implementation of this project will increase the localization of manufactured vehicles, increase the export potential of Kazakhstan and create more than 400 new jobs.
Also, Marat Yelibayev, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of DBK and Azizbek Khodzhaev, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of the Republic of Uzbekistan JSC signed an agreement on the provision of a credit line by DBK for Uzbek bank to finance the export of Kazakhstani products of high and medium processing and services.
The size of the credit line is up to 20 million US dollars, and the validity period is 24 months from the date of conclusion of the agreement. The signed document will increase the competitiveness of the marketing of Kazakhstani products in the Republic of Uzbekistan and reduce the risks of its non-payment or delay in payment by providing financing for domestic exports.
DBK offers domestic exporters, together with buyer-importers to use the trade finance product, which will enable exporters to receive instant payment for the shipped goods, and importers-buyers to get financing for payment for Kazakhstani products in Uzbek bank.
$8bln worth agreements to be signed during Kazakh President’s visit to Uzbekistan - Deputy PM
In ten months of 2022, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan made $4.1bln having increased by 35%. Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said it on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Uzbek Interregional Business Forum, Kazinform reports.
He noted that the annual joint meetings had become a good tradition contributing to the development of the two countries’ trade and economic cooperation. "Uzbekistan is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Central Asian region," he said.
The governments of the two countries are set a goal to raise mutual trade to $10bln. In January-October 2022, this volume was $4.1bln having risen by 35% against the same period in 2021," said Zhumangarin.
According to him, more than 1,400 joint enterprises are operating in Kazakhstan today. There are more than 400 joint Kazakh-Uzbek companies. The two countries are implementing 38 projects worth $2.2bln. As many as 11,000 jobs have been created.
At today’s forum, we have already signed $1bln worth contracts. We expect that a number of agreements and other documents worth more than $8bln will be signed within the Kazakh President’s state visit to Uzbekistan," he added.
Energy cooperation with Kazakhstan discussed in Romania
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurbakh Rustemov met with Romanian Environment Minister Tanzos Barna and Energy Minister Virgil Popescu
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurbakh Rustemov met with Romanian Environment Minister Tanzos Barna and Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral cooperation and plans for the next year.
The Romanian side was informed about the aims of the Government of Kazakhstan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, plans for production of green hydrogen and implementation of a low carbon development strategy.
Minister Barna said that Romania would join Kazakhstan's initiative of the Green Bridge Partnership Programme. Minister Popescu, in turn, expressed interest in expanding energy cooperation.
At the same time, both ministers stressed the importance of compliance with the obligations of KMG International - Rompetrol, both in the environmental and energy direction.
Almaty-Xian passenger flight to be launched
The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Chinese aviation authorities continue to increase the number of passenger flights between Kazakhstan and China, Kazinform has learned from the Committee’s press service.
The launch of a new passenger flight between Almaty and Xian is expected to positively influence the development of trade and economic, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
According to the Committee, starting from December 23 China Southern Airlines will begin operating the regular passenger flights en route Almaty-Xian once a week on Fridays.
Earlier it was reported that a direct flight from Kazakhstan to Seychelles is set to be launched.
Kazakhstan and Seychelles to launch direct flights starting December 26
Air Seychelles is to conduct biweekly regular flights en route Almaty- Mahé starting from this December
Air Seychelles is to conduct biweekly regular flights en route Almaty- Mahé starting from this December, Kazinform cites the official channel of the Civil Aviation Committee on Telegram.
Earlierit was reported that a Kazakh delegation held talks with the aviation authorities of the Republic of Seychelles within the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly held on September 27-October 7, 2022, in Montreal, Canada, following which a memorandum of mutual understanding establishing a first-ever legal framework to carry out direct flights between the countries was signed.
Following the work, Air Seychelles is to conduct regular flights en route Almaty- Mahé twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays on A320Neo aircraft starting from December 26 this year.
The importance of direct air communication to further promote tourist cooperation between the countries was noted.
Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Stadler Rail AG sign cooperation agreements
JSC National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Stadler Rail AG signed contracts as per which the Swiss rail giant will deliver and ensure technical maintenance of passenger cars assembled based on Swiss technology here in Kazakhstan
JSC National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Stadler Rail AG signed contracts as per which the Swiss rail giant will deliver and ensure technical maintenance of passenger cars assembled based on Swiss technology here in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The contracts were concluded based on the Agreement on strategic cooperation between the companies inked on November 29, 2021 as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Switzerland.
Stadler will be involved in the modernization of the manufacturing location and equipment of the assembly plant where up to 537 passenger cars will be assembled for Kazakhstan Temir Zholy from 2023 till 2030.
Cooperation between Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Stadler will help improve technical condition of KTZ passenger cars fleet and ensure safety and comfort of Kazakhstani passengers.
Regional authorities blamed for loss of promising investment projects
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed regional authorities for losing foreign investors as Kazakhstan realized only 15% of investment projects in the outgoing year, Kazinform correspondent reports.
President Tokayev had some harsh words to say to governors of regions at the extended session of the Kazakh Government on Monday.
He said that despite a pool of promising investment projects had been formed at his instruction, in 2022 the country managed to implement only 43 out of 284 planned ones, that is 15%. Those 15% mean dozens of thousands of potential workplaces have not been created and Kazakhstan’s economy has not benefited from billions of tenge those projects would bring.
Although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the President, does its best to spark the interest of foreign investors and bring them to Kazakhstan, investment projects come to a halt in the regions as the local authorities seem to be unable to administrate them.
The Head of State reminded that regional authorities are the ones responsible for investment projects in the regions and charged Prime Minsiter Alikhan Smailov to discuss the problem at the upcoming session of the Economic Policy Council.
Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium and Luxembourg Margulan Baimukhan visited Luxembourg and held meetings at the Office of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Ministry
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium and Luxembourg Margulan Baimukhan visited Luxembourg and held meetings at the Office of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Ministry.
Diplomatic Advisor to Prime Minister of Luxembourg Claude Faber was briefed about the current reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and the results of the presidential elections. The parties discussed also the current state and prospects for further development of political contacts and economic cooperation between the two countries. The Luxembourgish politician noted that his country supports political reforms in Kazakhstan and is interested in further developing bilateral relations.
At a meeting with the Director of the Political Department of the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry, Véronique Dockendorf, the preliminary results of joint work in the outgoing year and upcoming events on the bilateral agenda were reviewed. The parties agreed to maintain further contact to achieve the set goals.
