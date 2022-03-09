Latvian ports are ready to receive Kazakh cargo - RK MIID

Images | MIID

Kazakhstan and Latvia held a meeting on the issues of cargo transportation with the participation of Latvian ports, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





On March 3, 2022, a videoconference meeting was held between the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Berik Kamaliev, and the Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of Latvia, Uldis Reimanis. The event was held with the participation of NC KTZ JSC, large forwarding companies from the Kazakh side and general directors of the 3 largest ports from the Latvian side (Liepaja, Riga, Ventspils).





The Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development noted the situation around Russia and Ukraine and the emergence of difficulties in the transportation of Kazakhstani cargo from the ports of the Russian Federation (the cities St. Petersburg, Novorossiysk, Ust-Luga, Taman) due to the failure of the reloading transit ports of Antwerp, Hamburg, Rotterdam and Mugga to accept Kazakh cargo.





The Kazakh side will redirect cargoes located on the territory of Russia to the Latvian ports of Riga, Venstpils and Liepaja, for which consent has been received from the seaports of Latvia.





The Latvian side presented the capacities, as well as the throughput of the ports, and declared its readiness to receive Kazakhstani cargo.



