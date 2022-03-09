Система Orphus

Latvian ports are ready to receive Kazakh cargo - RK MIID

04.03.2022, 11:55 16966
Latvian ports are ready to receive Kazakh cargo - RK MIID
Images | MIID
Kazakhstan and Latvia held a meeting on the issues of cargo transportation with the participation of Latvian ports, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On March 3, 2022, a videoconference meeting was held between the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Berik Kamaliev, and the Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of Latvia, Uldis Reimanis. The event was held with the participation of NC KTZ JSC, large forwarding companies from the Kazakh side and general directors of the 3 largest ports from the Latvian side (Liepaja, Riga, Ventspils).

The Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development noted the situation around Russia and Ukraine and the emergence of difficulties in the transportation of Kazakhstani cargo from the ports of the Russian Federation (the cities St. Petersburg, Novorossiysk, Ust-Luga, Taman) due to the failure of the reloading transit ports of Antwerp, Hamburg, Rotterdam and Mugga to accept Kazakh cargo.

The Kazakh side will redirect cargoes located on the territory of Russia to the Latvian ports of Riga, Venstpils and Liepaja, for which consent has been received from the seaports of Latvia.

The Latvian side presented the capacities, as well as the throughput of the ports, and declared its readiness to receive Kazakhstani cargo.

 
Kazakh President holds meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms

03.03.2022, 18:10 19501
Kazakh President holds meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The meeting debated the necessary package of measures for leveling negative impact of the geopolitical situation on Kazakhstan. Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov, Deputy Chairman of the Council for Reforms Sir Suma Chakrabarti, and members of the Government made reports on this issue.
 
The President urged the Government to work quickly and effectively in this direction and work closely with the business community. The Head of State charged to develop a package of measures to support enterprises, in case of need, some groups of population. Besides, as stated there the republican budget for 2022 will be reconsidered.
 
Those attending focused in general on tightening up government revenues, improving the investment policy and Samruk Kazyna JSC reforming.
 
Kazakh President receives National Bank Chairman

01.03.2022, 17:19 28111
Kazakh President receives National Bank Chairman
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The latter reported on the National Bank activities aimed at ensuring financial stability amid the geopolitical situation in the world. He reported on the package of measures taken to maintain financial and price stability, to protect private deposits in KZT, to pursue monetary policy with basic risks taken into account in the internal and external sectors.
 
Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks.
 
Government implements package of economic measures - Alikhan Smailov

01.03.2022, 14:01 27846
Government implements package of economic measures - Alikhan Smailov
Images | primeminister.kz
Today's government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov focused on the impact of the situation in Ukraine on the economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 

Amid the sharp escalation of the geopolitical landscape, the Government and National bank began to implement the joint action plan, providing for measures to curb inflation, maintain stability in the currency market, support employment, create new jobs, and develop entrepreneurship," said Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov.

 
To ensure stability and protection of the financial market, the Government with the National Bank carry out the program to protect deposits in the national currency - the tenge. Also, a new package of measures was taken to control and reduce inflation.
 
Under the Business Road Map 2025 the financing, including loan subsidies and guarantees, will be increased. It is planned to eliminate the unnecessary burden on businesses. In the priority sectors, regulatory acts of the government bodies will be reconsidered. This work on revising the requirements will be continued.
 
This year, under the Auyl - el besigi program, comprehensive plan for the development of regions, and other programs budget funds will be allocated.
 
During the session, the issue of support and development of domestic industrial complex was touched upon.
 

To develop the domestic industry it is of special importance to substitute imported goods through the industrialization of the economy and implementation of investment projects. At the same time, the enterprises received the state support will have to raise the salaries of workers," said the Kazakh PM.

 
Tokayev: Kazakhstan's economy should be ready to face sanctions

01.03.2022, 14:00 27946
Tokayev: Kazakhstan's economy should be ready to face sanctions
Images | Akorda
The economy of Kazakhstan must be ready to face sanctions in order to ensure uninterrupted functioning in a crisis situation. This was stated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an extraordinary congress of the Nur Otan party, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

I held a series of meetings in the Security Council, set specific tasks for the Government to ensure the sustainable socio-economic development of the country in the face of an unprecedented aggravation of the sanctions confrontation. Our economy must be ready to face sanctions in order to ensure uninterrupted functioning in a crisis situation," the Head of State said.


The President added that we will overcome the coming difficulties and challenges together.

 
EAEU countries will form a common electricity market

17.02.2022, 12:32 65361
The Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at a plenary session ratified the Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014 in terms of the formation of a common electricity market of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
As noted earlier, the common electricity market of the Eurasian Economic Union is planned to be formed by integrating the national electricity markets of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
 
The Protocol clarifies the basics of the formation, functioning and development of the common electric power market of the Union, establishes the areas that will be regulated by the rules for the functioning of the common electric power market of the EAEU.
 
According to the amendments, taking into account the specifics of the national markets, the parties reached an agreement to maintain the existing national electricity markets, including capacity markets, when forming the common market of the Union.
 
Pirmatov reported to Tokayev about plans of RK National Bank to stabilize price growth

16.02.2022, 15:44 68186
Pirmatov reported to Tokayev about plans of RK National Bank to stabilize price growth
Images | Akorda.kz
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The head of state was informed about the implementation of the disinflationary monetary policy and the plans of the National Bank to stabilize price growth, taking into account the main risks in the external and domestic sectors.
 
The President also heard a report on the situation in the foreign exchange and money markets, the state of the country's gold and foreign exchange reserves, as well as a preliminary assessment of the balance of payments for 2021.
 
Galymzhan Pirmatov presented his vision and plans to further improve the effectiveness of monetary policy, aimed at fulfilling his main mandate - ensuring financial and price stability.
 
After getting acquainted with the plans of the National Bank for 2022, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions.
 
Economic priorities of Kazakhstan discussed at EIB headquarters

15.02.2022, 18:31 72271
Economic priorities of Kazakhstan discussed at EIB headquarters
Images | MFA
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan held talks in Luxembourg with the top management of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
During the meeting with high representatives of the EU Climate Bank, the parties discussed in detail the prospects for the EIB’s participation in financing development projects in Kazakhstan.
 
At the present moment, the EIB is particularly interested in the efforts of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to combat the socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, promote interregional cooperation in Central Asia, address food security issues, develop women’s entrepreneurship, as well as improving the investment climate in the country.
 
Particular attention of the EIB experts was focused on the priority areas of green development of Kazakhstan, e.g. the introduction of energy-saving technologies, the development of urban infrastructure, the improvement of the housing sector, the introduction of green financing mechanisms, the solution of climate change problems in the Aral Sea zone and education.
 
On his part, Ambassador Baimukhan informed the EIB experts and senior officials about the main priorities of the new socio-economic policy of the Government of Kazakhstan in accordance with the New Kazakhstan agenda, and also exchanged views on new promising forms of interaction with EU institutions on the eve of the visit of the EIB delegation to Kazakhstan next March.
 
Background: In 2021, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) allocated a record amount of financing in the amount of 95 billion euros. In January 2021, the EIB launched a new branch, EIB Global, aimed at expanding the bank’s operations outside the European Union. Today, the EIB is acting as a catalyst to raise funds from the public and private sectors needed to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
 
Smailov instructed to audit all projects and participants of SEZ

15.02.2022, 13:39 65621
Smailov instructed to audit all projects and participants of SEZ
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov criticized the activities of special economic zones (SEZ) at a government meeting, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

The PM recalled the words of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, that "despite the impressive volumes of state funding and state support measures provided, the contribution of special economic zones to the country's economy is at a low level."

Management companies are working worse than ever. Potential investors are constantly faced with various kinds of obstacles - this is the entry into the SEZ, and the lack of the necessary infrastructure, and bureaucracy on the part of management companies. There is no proper control and coordination by authorized state and local executive bodies. In fact, today the SEZs do not fulfill their main function – attraction of investments," Smailov added.


In this regard, according to him, it is necessary to radically revise the mechanisms of the functioning of the SEZ, to audit all projects and participants.

Time to correct the situation is critically short. Therefore, I instruct the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, together with interested state bodies and organizations, to create an appropriate working group and, by March 1, to develop specific proposals on all these issues, including the necessary legislative amendments," the head of government concluded.

 
