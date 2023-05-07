05.05.2023, 20:56 6831

Legalization of construction cars in Kazakhstan – Government Decree

Since the beginning of this year, people in Kazakhstan were given the opportunity to legalize foreign cars imported into Kazakhstan before September 1, 2022, as part of the instruction of the Head of State. At the same time, owners of vehicles imported into the country under the guise of spare parts have encountered difficulties due to the lack of official registration documents. To solve this problem, the Government has amended the relevant rules, allowing citizens to legalize and carry out the initial registration of the so-called construction cars. The rate of fee for the primary registration of such vehicles will be 200 thousand tenge. For registration, the following requirements are necessary: 1) an application; 2) a vehicle inspection certificate issued by an authorized officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs; 3) a diagnostic card of technical inspection. Applications for legalization of vehicles can be submitted through Egov services and mobile applications of second-tier banks. It should be noted that the certificate of registration of cars imported into the Republic of Kazakhstan under the guise of spare parts and not cleared by the customs will be a record of prohibition to change the ownership rights and allow them to operate only in the Republic. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over 107 thousand cars have been legalized in the republic since the beginning of the action. In addition, about 14 thousand cars were identified. Source: PM' press service

05.05.2023, 16:55 7071

Kazakhstan to invest in solar power plant construction in Kyrgyzstan, memo signed

The memorandum will lay the groundwork for signing a direct investment agreement between Kyrgyzstan and investors represented by Kun BUlagy.
The National Investments Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz-Kazakh joint venture Kun Bulagy signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on the solar power plant construction project in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

The memorandum will lay the groundwork for signing a direct investment agreement between Kyrgyzstan and investors represented by Kun BUlagy.

The 50 MW solar power station worth 35 million dollars will be built by Kazakhstani investors in Issyk-Kul region in Toru Aigyr village.
 

28.04.2023, 12:49 30241

Zhambyl region signs KZT317.8bln worth memorandums with foreign companies

Seven agreements with large foreign companies were signed, the administration says. Among them are investors from India, Singapore, Germany and Hungary
The administration of Zhambyl region and foreign companies signed a number of memorandums of cooperation on the sidelines of the Zhambyl Investment and Economic Forum 2023 in Taraz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Seven agreements with large foreign companies were signed, the administration says. Among them are investors from India, Singapore, Germany and Hungary.

The total cost of the investment projects to be implemented in the region in the nearest outlook is 317.8 billion tenge. They are the projects on construction of a ferroalloy and concrete plants, a building materials factory, solar stations and an industrial-logistics park. There are also projects in food industry.

According to governor Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Zhambyl region has a unique experience of a long-term partnership with large transnational companies of Germany, Turkiye, Singapore, China, India, France, South Korea and Japan.

The region has a number of advantages. With a moderate continental climate and fertile lands, Zhambyl region is ideal for the development of agriculture. This is one of the most favorable regions for the implementation of renewable energy projects. The region has a high transport and logistics potential with the possibility of interregional cargo transportation, handling domestic and international passenger traffic, and export of products to more than 17 countries of the world.

The region is rich in more than 200 minerals - ferrous metals and non-metals - barytes, coal and mineral salts. The region is a unique base of phosphorite and fluorspar raw materials.

As reported, ZHEIF 2023 is called to become a platform for establishing business contacts, exploring potential investment opportunities with foreign and republican enterprises and organizations. The goal of the forum is to form an investment, business and creative environment, further establish investment ties, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors of the economy, such as tourism, industry, digitalization and agriculture. Those participating in ZHEIF-2023 are the representatives of leading international and domestic companies, investors, experts and incluences, as well as representatives of sectoral ministries and heads of quasi-state companies.
 

25.04.2023, 18:17 42676

Kazakhstan, China establishing cooperation in gas sector

Kazakhstan and China are establishing cooperation in the gas sector, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov.

Kazakhstan’s company QazaqGaz reached agreements with China’s CNPC, TapLine, PetroChina International and HBP.

According to Zharkeshov, QazaqGaz is expected to cooperate with CNPC on geological exploration of gas assets in Kazakhstan. In addition, construction of the second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent as well as a second gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of up to 4bn cubic meters per year is expected.

The QazaqGaz Chairman inspected the HBP plant in Daqing where the equipment for the gas processing plant at Kashagan is manufactured.

The Kazakh national company plans to cooperate with PetroChina CBM on production of coalbed methane, while exploring the potential of developing coal basins in Kazakhstan.
 

25.04.2023, 10:42 46726

Kazakhstan starts shipping oil from Türkiye’s Ceyhan to Romania

Kazakhstan has began shipment of the first batch of 80,000 tons of oil from Türkiye’s Ceyhan seaport by ALATAU oil tanker which belongs to LLP NMSC Kazmortransflot (KMG’s daughter company) to Romania’s Constanta port with oil offloading for Petromidia Refinery, Kazinform learned from the press office of Samruk-Kazyna.

The five-year agreement on annual transit of 1.5 million tons of oil via the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route was signed between JSC NC KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR at the end of 2022.

The shipment of Kazakh oil en Aktau-Baku route began in March. Kazakh and Azerbaijani fleets are involved in the transportation on a parity basis. 86,000 tons of oil have been shipped from the port of Aktau as of April 20.

24.04.2023, 13:55 46916

Czech companies invested about $270mln in Kazakhstan economy - PM Smailov

As many as 200 Kazakh-Czech joint companies are working in our country. This is what Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said today at the Business Forum of Kazakhstan and Czech Republic in Astana, Kazinform reports.

In his words, there are all favorable conditions for the launch of new projects. Czech companies have invested approximately 270 million US dollars in Kazakhstan economy. One fifth of this amount falls on the last year. "As many as 200 joint enterprises are operating in Kazakhstan and this number keeps increasing. There are also new projects in trade-economic sector," he said.

The Kazakh-Czech Business Forum is aimed at expanding the economic ties between the two states, development of business contacts and mutually beneficial cooperation between the Kazakh and Czech business communities.

Those attending the event are heads of central and local state bodies, national and quasi-state companies, representatives of sectoral and regional business associations as well as heads of leading Czech companies such as Škoda Transportation, TELMO, EGAP, STV Group etc. More than 150 delegates are participating in the Forum in total.

Czech Republic is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. There is a number of intergovernmental agreements between the countries aimed at deepening trade and economic cooperation, encouraging and mutual protection of investments.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic in 2022 exceeded 370 million US dollars, which is 67% higher than in the same period of 2021 (252 million US dollars).

The event will end with signing a number of bilateral documents.
 

21.04.2023, 15:26 53201

11th meeting of heads of SCO states’ emergency situations authorities took place

The 11th meeting of the heads of the emergency situations agencies of the SCO member countries under the presidency of India took place on April 20 in Delhi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.
 
The meeting, which is a key mechanism for cooperation of the SCO member states in disaster management, was attended by the heads and officials of emergency situations authorities of India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the SCO Secretariat.
 
Reports on major disasters the SCO countries faced in the past, lessons learnt were made, as well as an exchange of views on prospects for further cooperation in disaster management within the organization took place.
 
Agreement on the importance of further strengthening of cooperation on emergency preparedness, response, and mitigation of the aftermath of emergencies caused by technogenic and natural disasters, as well as to hold an exchange of information on innovative practices and technologies in disaster management was reached.
 
A joint action plan to implement the Agreement between the governments of the SCO countries on coordination of delivery of assistance in dealing with emergency situations for 2023-25 was approved.
 
As part of the meeting, Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin held bilateral meetings with Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India, and Abdulla Kuldashyev, Emergency Situations Minister of Uzbekistan. A cooperation plan was signed between the Mangistau region’s emergency situations department and Karakalpakstan’s Emergency Situations Office on the prevention and elimination of natural and man-made disasters in the subordinated territories.
 

20.04.2023, 13:01 53311

Baiterek Holding ready for cooperation with German business

On April 19, a delegation of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding led by Executive Director Yerzhan Yelekeyev participated in the event "The Day of Kazakhstan Economy in Baden-Württemberg - New Opportunities for Economic Cooperation in Stuttgart", Kazinform reports.
 
The attendees were familiarized with the projects and initiatives for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Baden-Württemberg. The prospects of cooperation in transport infrastructure and machine building were discussed as well.
 
Taking the floor, Yerzhan Yelekeyev emphasized the importance of the German-Kazakh investment cooperation.
 

Our Holding finances priority sectors of economy and certain projects through its 8 portfolio companies. We are ready to be a reliable partner for business initiatives of Kazakhstani and German businesses and provide support both in financing issues and in search for partners in Kazakhstan, in structuring projects and attraction of large investors," Yelekeyev added.

 
The Holding supports the country’s economy in priority sectors, focusing on development of cooperation in mutual trade. Today the assets of the Holding amount to 26.6 billion euros, while its total capital is 3.9 billion euros.
 

20.04.2023, 10:59 52546

Khorgos ICBC to resume its work Apr 24

Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation is to resume its work on April 24, Kazinform learned from the press service of Zhetysu region’s administration.
 

More than three years have passed since Khorgos ICBC suspended its operation for the epidemiological situation. In these three years, the management company has carried out a huge work on improvement of the activity and modernization of all business processes of the Center," a statement reads.

 

