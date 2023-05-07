Legalization of construction cars in Kazakhstan – Government Decree

Tell a friend

Since the beginning of this year, people in Kazakhstan were given the opportunity to legalize foreign cars imported into Kazakhstan before September 1, 2022, as part of the instruction of the Head of State. At the same time, owners of vehicles imported into the country under the guise of spare parts have encountered difficulties due to the lack of official registration documents. To solve this problem, the Government has amended the relevant rules, allowing citizens to legalize and carry out the initial registration of the so-called construction cars. The rate of fee for the primary registration of such vehicles will be 200 thousand tenge. For registration, the following requirements are necessary: 1) an application; 2) a vehicle inspection certificate issued by an authorized officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs; 3) a diagnostic card of technical inspection. Applications for legalization of vehicles can be submitted through Egov services and mobile applications of second-tier banks. It should be noted that the certificate of registration of cars imported into the Republic of Kazakhstan under the guise of spare parts and not cleared by the customs will be a record of prohibition to change the ownership rights and allow them to operate only in the Republic. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over 107 thousand cars have been legalized in the republic since the beginning of the action. In addition, about 14 thousand cars were identified. Source: PM' press service

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.