Mamin launched construction of gas processing plant at Kashagan

As part of a working trip to the Atyrau region, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin inspected the implementation of large investment projects in petrochemical and oil and gas engineering industries, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the head of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Askar Mamin launched the construction of a gas processing plant - a complex gas treatment unit - at the Kashagan field.

The processing capacity of the enterprise will be up to 1 billion cubic meters of raw sour gas per year, from which 815 million cubic meters of commercial and 119 thousand tons of liquefied gas, 212 thousand tons of sulfur and 35 thousand tons of gas condensate will be produced. Commissioning is scheduled for Q4 2023.

As noted, the project will give impetus to the development of the country's gas processing industry, will increase the level of oil production at Kashagan to 450 thousand barrels per day, expand the resource base for further gasification of the country and improve the environmental friendliness of oil and gas production. During the construction period, up to 2,500 temporary jobs will be created, and during the operation period - 600 permanent jobs.

The Prime Minister inspected the construction of the first integrated gas chemical complex in Kazakhstan for production of polypropylene with a capacity of 500 thousand tons per year. The project is being implemented by Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI) LLP. The total investment is $ 2.6 billion. Commissioning is scheduled for March 2022. The enterprise will create over 630 permanent jobs. To date, the overall progress on the project schedule is 87.19%. 39 subcontracting companies are involved in the construction, 36 of which are Kazakhstani.

The head of government visited the joint Kazakh-French venture Air Liquide Karabatan Tech Gases, which in April this year completed the construction of nitrogen and compressed dry air plant to ensure the operation of the Integrated Gas Chemical Complex for production of polypropylene. The plant's capacity will be 8 thousand Nm3 / h of nitrogen and 8.1 thousand Nm3 / h of compressed dry air.

Askar Mamin got acquainted with the work of the grating and hot-dip galvanizing workshop of Atyrauneftemash LLP, which was commissioned in August 2020, with a capacity of 36 thousand square meters of grating and 60 thousand tons of galvanizing per year.

During his visit to Caspi Neft LLP, the Prime Minister was presented the results of the digitalization of the Ayrankol field in the Zhylyoi district of the Atyrau region carried out in 2019-2021 - oil production increased by 10%, costs decreased by 30%, and operational activities were improved by 80%, the volumes of oil sludge were reduced, remote control and management of the field were introduced during a pandemic.

During the trip, the Prime Minister got acquainted with the activities of the fish farm "Kaspi Bekiresi Limited", which grows sturgeon fish species. In the short term, the production volume of the enterprise is planned to be increased to 30 tons of fish meat and 3 tons of caviar per year.

The Prime Minister was also reported on the development of the life support infrastructure of Atyrau.

Akim of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, Ministers of Energy Nurlan Nogayev, Industry and Infrastructure Development - Beibut Atamkulov, Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources - Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Almasadam Satkaliyev, chairman of the board of KazTransGas JSC Kairat Sharipbayev, chairman of the board of NMH Baiterek JSC Aidar Arifkhanov, chairman of the board of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC Abay Sarkulov and others took part in the working trip.













