OPEC+ to ramp up oil output in November

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Finance Minister Madi Takiyev, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.





The meeting discussed the budget execution as well as digitalization of public finances.





According to Takiyev, the republican budget assumes 21.6 trillion tenge in revenue in the fiscal year 2025, with 15.2 trillion tenge in tax revenues, a 23.4% increase compared to a year before.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about steps aimed at raising the efficiency of tax and customs administration, revenues to the Special State Fund. The meeting highlighted the realization of the law on public purchases, seeking to reduce timeframes of procedures, increase their transparency and support domestic product makers.





Currently, analysis and control procedures in the treasury’s information system are fully automated.





As part of efforts to digitalize public finances, special focus is placed on the development and enrichment of Big Data, as well as on the implementation of artificial intelligence in the tax and customs sectors.





Speaking about the results of the state audit, Minister Takiyev said that during the first eight months of the current year, 791 inspections were conducted, revealing financial violations totaling 337.5 billion tenge.