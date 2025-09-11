Over 11,000 appeals submitted to Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court

Images | Akorda

The Head of State has been briefed on the results of the Constitutional Court's work, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.





Elvira Azimova, the Chair of the Constitutional Court, informed that the institution has received more than 11,000 appeals from citizens in 2.5 years.





While reviewing the cases, the judges studied over 5,000 legal norms. This process resulted in more than 300 resolutions, including 74 final rulings on the compliance of laws and other regulations with the Constitution. As a result, 20 legal norms were found to be unconstitutional, while 25 others were given clarifying interpretations.





To date, 41 of the court's regulatory resolutions have been implemented through amendments to existing laws. The chambers of Parliament are currently reviewing 8 draft laws that reflect the legal positions of the Constitutional Court, as outlined in 19 of its regulatory resolutions.





The President emphasized the importance of consistently implementing the Constitutional Court’s legal positions, stating that the court must remain a reliable guarantor of the rights and freedoms of citizens.