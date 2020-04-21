PM instructs to prevent excess prices on socially significant food products

Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a regular meeting of the State Commission on Ensuring the State of Emergency under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov reported on the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country, Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov spoke on measures to provide the population with food, and Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov reported on price regulation for socially important goods.

In the speeches, it was noted that Kazakhstan has sufficient supplies of various food products. At the same time, food reserves are constantly replenished, so a shortage of them is not expected.

The Head of Government instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, together with the regional akimats, to daily monitor food supplies, the balance of its production and interregional flow for timely response to a possible shortage of certain types of goods.

We have approved price caps for the nine most socially significant food products. An appropriate price containment mechanism is in place. However, in several regions, marginal prices for some socially significant food products are exceeded. I instruct akimats to stop such facts and take this issue into personal control," Mamin said.

The prime minister instructed to ensure the necessary food reserves in the regional stabilization funds.

The meeting participants also considered the implementation of large industrial projects in emergency situations, the provision of services in the field of information technology, etc.

