Система Orphus

Port of Baku, Kazakhstan Railways sign memorandum of cooperation

24.08.2022, 12:34 11661
Port of Baku, Kazakhstan Railways sign memorandum of cooperation
Images | railways.kz
Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev, country's Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways) National Company Nurlan Sauranbayev visited the Central Office of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku).
 
During the visit, the guests met with the leadership of the Port of Baku and discussed the existing areas of cooperation between it and the ports of Kazakhstan, especially the strengthening of bilateral relations in the field of logistics and the implementation of possible joint projects, Trend reports.
 
Besides, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Port of Baku and Kazakhstan Railways.
 
According to this memorandum, a number of agreements were reached on the issues of further increasing multi-modal transportation along transcontinental Asia-Europe routes, developing mutual business cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, and applying innovative solutions in the field of fast cargo transportation.
 
The cargo turnover between the ports of both countries continues to increase. In the first seven months of this year, the volume of cargo transportation from Kazakhstan through the Port of Baku exceeded one million tons, which is 219.1 percent more than in the same period in 2021.

Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

World Bank regards Kazakhstan as a reliable partner

24.08.2022, 22:24 11376
World Bank regards Kazakhstan as a reliable partner
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the Regional Director of the World Bank for Central Asia Tatyana Proskuryakova, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
The sides discussed the measures of support for the development reforms in Kazakhstan from the World Bank. Within the work, a joint project including concrete steps has been in place.
 
The project provides for strengthening of market competition in telecommunication, increasing the integrity of the sector of digital technologies and supporting the development of digital economy.
 
In addition, it includes measures to improve competition and transparency in public purchases, operation of the banking sector, enhance measures to fight corruption, develop agglomerations, and generate energy more environmentally friendly and effectively.
 

During the current circumstances, the project is of great importance for Kazakhstan. It will provide support for the anti-crisis measures taken and realization of a new economic course of the country", said Smailov.

 
For her part, Tatyana Proskuryakova noted that the World Bank regards Kazakhstan as a reliable partner, therefore is ready to continue mutually beneficial cooperation.
 

We’re interested in the Kazakh government achieving the set goals. I believe that we have great prospects in many areas", she said.

 
Concluding the meeting, the Head of the Kazakh government instructed the National Economy Ministry jointly with willing government bodies to step up the agreement of the frameworks of the reforms. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh-Slovak trade rose by 21% last year

24.08.2022, 20:22 11281
Images | gov.kz
Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Slovak Republic Robert Kirnag today and wished him success in his work, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the conversation, the diplomats noted that over almost 30 years of relations, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovakia has come a long way, characterized by close political dialogue and mutual understanding.
 
The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation with particular emphasis in expanding mutually beneficial trade and investment interactions, as well as enhancing cultural and humanitarian partnership.
 
Despite the pandemic, in 2021 the volume of trade between the two countries increased by 21% and amounted to 84 million US dollars (versus 69.4 million US dollars in 2020).
 
The parties agreed on close interaction in order to fully realize the potential of bilateral relations. The Slovak diplomat thanked for the warm welcome and noted he is ready to make every effort to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

AIFC held meetings with Azerbaijani government bodies

24.08.2022, 18:41 11446
AIFC held meetings with Azerbaijani government bodies
Images | aifc.kz
Within the framework of the State visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the delegation of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) headed by the Governor Kairat Kelimbetov held a number of meetings with Azerbaijani government bodies, Kazinform cites the press service of the AIFC.
 
The delegation headed by the Governor held a meeting with the Minister of Economy M Mikayil Jabbarov and the Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazymov.
 
During the meetings, the Azerbaijani side was informed about the main trends in the development of the financial center, taking into account the updated economic agenda of Kazakhstan.
 
The parties exchanged views on the development of financial and economic cooperation between the AIFC and the financial institutions of Azerbaijan.
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Baiterek Holding buys Sberbank Kazakhstan

23.08.2022, 18:14 15176
Baiterek Holding buys Sberbank Kazakhstan
Images | baiterek.gov.kz
Baiterek National Managing Holding is in the process of purchasing the entire stake in Sberbank Kazakhstan, a subsidiary of Sberbank, Kazinform learnt from the Holding's website.
 
Sberbank decided to withdraw from Kazakhstan's market due to the current geopolitical situation. This decision is driven by customer care.
 
Sberbank Kazakhstan has a sufficient liquidity cushion and a high-quality loan portfolio and has been one of the main banks in Kazakhstan for many years.
 
When deciding to acquire Sberbank Kazakhstan, Baiterek Holding assessed its importance for the country's financial system. The bank's up-to-date infrastructure and technologies will allow it to return to work in a short time and continue financing the real sector of the economy of Kazakhstan.
 
The Bank will continue to fulfill its obligations to customers. All loan conditions for existing customers will remain unchanged.
 
The deal will allow the bank to resume active operations, attract deposits, make payments, and continue developing products and services.
 
The professional team of Sberbank Kazakhstan, which has over 15 years of experience, will continue to work.
 
The parties plan to close the deal in the near future. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan’s real GDP growth forecast to be over 3% this year

23.08.2022, 16:18 15291
Kazakhstan’s real GDP growth forecast to be over 3% this year
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting with the social and economic development forecast for 2023/27, draft republican budget for 2023/25 on the table, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
According to figures presented by the Kazakh PM, real GDP growth is predicted to stand at over 3% in 2022, and reach 4% in 2023.
 
The Head of State pointed out that the balance of the presented social and economic development forecast has been achieved. According to the government, nominal growth of the GDP is forecast from KZT103tln in 2022 to KZT120.7trl in 2023. Tax revenues are predicted to rise from KZT10.5trl to KZT13.5trl in 2023.
 
Guaranteed transfers from the National Fund are expected to be cut from up to KZT4trl in 2022 to KZT2.2trl in 2023. Non-oil deficit is predicted to decrease from 8.3% to 6.8% in 2023 having a positive effect on the country’s macroeconomic stability.
 
Tokayev once against drew the government’s attention to the importance to ensure quality planning and distributing funds. In general, the President supported the presented 2023/27 social and economic development forecast and 2023/25 draft republican budget taking into account their refinement following the meeting.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan to set up petroleum prices control commission

23.08.2022, 12:50 15371
Kazakhstan to set up petroleum prices control commission
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov charged in case of groundless petroleum price hike to take proper measures, Kazinform reports.
 
He charged Roman Sklyar to set up a standing commission to control petroleum price rise and prevent its shortages. The PM also assigned the National Economy Ministry, Competition Protection Agency, and akimats in case of an unwarranted rise in prices to take adequate response measures.
 
Smailov tasked the Industry Ministry, Kazmunaigas, and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to ensure timely delivery of oil products from refineries.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Equipment malfunction discovered at CPC

22.08.2022, 15:46 34101
Equipment malfunction discovered at CPC
Images | cpc.ru
Malfunction of equipment has been discovered again at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Kazinform learned from the Company’s official website.
 

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s Marine Terminal has two single point moorings, SPM-1 and SPM-2, in operation since 2002 and SPM-3 since 2014. An oil loading system consists of subsea and sea surface equipment, including a subsea pipeline, a pipeline end manifold (PLEM), suction anchors, anchor chains, subsea hoses and SPM. In August 2022, while performing scheduled maintenance on SPM-1 and SPM-2, divers discovered cracks in subsea hose attachments to buoyancy tanks (Note: a buoyancy tank is a hollow air-filled vessel designed to keep subsea hoses in a necessary configuration)", a press release from CPC reads.

 
As the Company explained, a crack was found on a joining plate connecting some subsea hose piping on a buoyancy tank of SPM-1. Another crack was found on an identical joining plate on a buyancy tank of SPM-2. A swivel joint was found to be displaced at the location of a crack.
 

Due to the damage discovered on subsea equipment, CPC immediately contacted the SPM manufacturer, IMODCO, and an organization that supervises safe operation of equipment, the ABS classification society, for consultations whether the equipment could continue to be operated, providing comprehensive information about the defects found. These entities strongly recommended that the operation of the SPMs should be suspended until the buoyancy tanks were replaced".

 
The CPC Marine Terminal is temporarily loading crude oil by using only SPM-3.
 
The use of the single SPM will allow to meet shipper nominations with reduced volumes.
 
CPC takes an uncompromising position on environmental protection and industrial safety while operating its Marine Terminal in the Black Sea as well as prevention of oil spills.
 
The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions
 
CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Internet of Things in Kazakhstan: AIFC Tech Hub held workshop with intl and local experts

22.08.2022, 12:54 25471
Internet of Things in Kazakhstan: AIFC Tech Hub held workshop with intl and local experts
Images | aifc.kz
The WEF affiliate Centre 4IR held a workshop "Introduction and Development of Digital Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Kazakhstan", AIFC press office informs.
 
The business program of the event highlighted the issues of implementation of IoT technologies in the market of Kazakhstan. The workshop was attended by more than 80 people, 25 of whom attended the meeting offline.
 
The session was moderated by Pavel Koktyshev, Chief Executive Officer of AIFC Tech Hub. Dmitry Sokolov, an invited international expert, and AproTech Kaspersky solutions architect shared the main challenges and changes in technological processes and his experience in transforming production.
 
The meeting participants discussed and identified additional barriers and opportunities to solve key priority areas that will help industrial enterprises to use 4IR technologies to improve efficiency and competitiveness.
 
Among the speakers and participants of the discussion were the representatives of state bodies (MIID RK, MDDIAI RK, Department of Digitization of Almaty city); quasi-public sector entities (QazIndustry, Astana Innovations); NCE "Atameken", and heads of local enterprises, industry associations (mechanical engineering, light industry, etc.); telecom operators (Kazakhtelecom, Transtelecom, Beeline); suppliers of IT devices/solutions/services (WavIoT, e-Knot, Siemens) and other experts.
 
The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz 
 
The affiliate Centre for 4 Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan was launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) together with AIFC and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2021. AIFC Tech Hub implements the Industry 4.0 direction within the Affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), which was launched in July 2021 and started functioning in September 2021, and it provides exceptional opportunities and resources. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read