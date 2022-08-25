Port of Baku, Kazakhstan Railways sign memorandum of cooperation

Images | railways.kz

Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev, country's Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways) National Company Nurlan Sauranbayev visited the Central Office of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku).

During the visit, the guests met with the leadership of the Port of Baku and discussed the existing areas of cooperation between it and the ports of Kazakhstan, especially the strengthening of bilateral relations in the field of logistics and the implementation of possible joint projects, Trend reports.

Besides, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Port of Baku and Kazakhstan Railways.

According to this memorandum, a number of agreements were reached on the issues of further increasing multi-modal transportation along transcontinental Asia-Europe routes, developing mutual business cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, and applying innovative solutions in the field of fast cargo transportation.

The cargo turnover between the ports of both countries continues to increase. In the first seven months of this year, the volume of cargo transportation from Kazakhstan through the Port of Baku exceeded one million tons, which is 219.1 percent more than in the same period in 2021.



