This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Regional authorities blamed for loss of promising investment projects
relevant news
Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President urges not take too long with signing of free trade zone deal with UAE
The area of foreign trade interests of the Union expands with every passing year. This is a positive trend and Kazakhstan backs it. It is important now to focus on increasing the quality of relations with partners, with which preferential agreements were signed. They are Vietnam, Serbia, and Iran," said Tokayev.
Kazakhstan notes the beginning of talks with the UAE on an agreement on free trade zone. I believe this initiative is quite promising and corresponds to the interests of the Eurasian Five. It is important not to take too long with this process," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan-Lithuania trade turnover increases 2.1fold in 9 months of 2022 - FM
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Large Swiss pharmaceutical holding to open production of anticancer drugs in Kazakhstan
Currently, our team is leading two large projects by SVEVIND and Fortesque in the field of green hydrogen production. In addition, work is underway to agree on the conditions for several more projects under the Investment Agreement. The other day in France, during the visit of the Head of State, a document was signed with the French company Alstom. The general list consists of 70 projects with investments of more than $13 billion," Azamat Kozhanov stressed.
The pharmaceutical industry is strategically important for our country. In the context of the pandemic, we had to reconsider our approaches to the development of the pharmaceutical industry. Thus, the Government expects to increase the share of its own pharmaceutical production in the country to 50% by 2025. The arrival of the largest pharmaceutical company in the world, the so-called "Big Pharma", is a landmark event for the development of the industry as a whole. We are confident that the implementation of the project will give a new impetus and bring the pharmaceutical industry of Kazakhstan to a qualitatively new level. It is important to note that Kazakhstan is one of the few countries that have received the opportunity to develop contract manufacturing of medicines. The company plans to further expand the pharmaceutical production chain in the country," said Almat Zhumabayev, project manager at Investment Task Force KAZAKH INVEST.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
South Korean company to build thermal power plant in Zhambyl rgn
The regional head and the President of the South Korean company discussed thoroughly the issues of realization of joint projects in the energy sector. The company is to build a thermal power station with a capacity of 270MW in the region. 500 jobs are expected to be created. The project is estimated at KZT180bn," the press service said in a statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Russia have great potential to step up trade, economic cooperation - President
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Russia see growth in trade
The trade between Kazakhstan and Russia has grown," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Independent audit records positive results of AIFC financial activities for 5 years
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
12.12.2022, 11:01Kazakh Government’s extended meeting begins 12.12.2022, 14:041056People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises 12.12.2022, 15:39981President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging 12.12.2022, 18:08901Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin 12.12.2022, 09:57391Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed 08.12.2022, 16:1842196Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker 08.12.2022, 15:0639461President to chair enlarged session of Government Dec 12 08.12.2022, 14:0138156Kazakhstan ready to step up healthcare cooperation with EU 08.12.2022, 14:4038111Deputy FM’s visit to Vienna contributes to strengthening of relations with Austria 09.12.2022, 10:2737486Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania 16.11.2022, 15:2959011President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty 22.11.2022, 13:1155746Kazakh capital enters ranking of Smart Centres Index 25.11.2022, 15:1252706University of Calgary to open its branch in Semey 29.11.2022, 09:5152336Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana 29.11.2022, 14:5752251Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece