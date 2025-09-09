08.09.2025, 11:55 10101
The main challenge is high inflation, says Kazakhstan’s President
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the issue of rising inflation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today the main challenge is high inflation, which erodes economic growth and household incomes. There is no ready-made solution to this problem. Many countries face it, but in our case it has taken on a particularly acute form. We must break out of this macroeconomic circle, overcome long-standing difficulties by drawing on best practices, and be prepared to take responsibility for unpopular measures," the President said during the traditional State-of-the-Nation Address.
He instructed the Government and the National Bank to work together on this issue.
The Government and the National Bank must act as one team, given the complexity of the situation. This is a national task that requires unity. Now is not the time for a tug of war," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
08.09.2025, 18:47 9276
President Tokayev tasks to establish Digital Assets Fund
The Head of State tasked to set up a Digital Assets Fund to accumulate a strategic crypto reserve, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It is crucial to establish the State Fund of Digital Assets at the ground of the National Bank’s investment corporation to accumulate the strategic crypto reserve of the most promising assets of the new digital financial system," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his annual State of the Nation Address in Astana.
08.09.2025, 15:22 9341
OPEC+ to continue to increase oil output in October
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, on Sunday decided to ramp up oil output by 137,000 barrels per day in October, Xinhua reports.
The announcement was made after a virtual meeting where member countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, reviewed global market conditions and outlook, according to a statement on the OPEC website.
The eight participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 137,000 bpd from the 1.65 million bpd additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023," the statement said, noting that the global economic outlook is steady, and current market fundamentals are healthy, which is reflected in the low oil inventories.
The 1.65 million bpd may be returned in part or in full, subject to evolving market conditions and in a gradual manner, OPEC said.
First announced in April 2023, the voluntary production cuts of 1.65 million bpd were later prolonged to the end of 2026. The eight countries will meet on Oct. 5 to make their following decisions.
08.09.2025, 14:28 9646
President urges planning for second and third nuclear power plants
Today, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the need for accelerated development of the nuclear energy industry in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The course towards developing the nuclear power industry is fundamental. A month ago, the project of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant was launched in the Almaty region in cooperation with Rosatom. For stable economic growth, this is likely not enough. We should begin planning the construction of a second and even a third nuclear power plant right now," the Head of State noted.
Tokayev also informed that during a recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the two leaders reached an agreement on a strategic partnership in the nuclear industry.
08.09.2025, 09:14 10576
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on water and energy balance until 2026
A package of protocols regulating the water and energy balance in the region was signed in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon Ata following a trilateral meeting of energy and water management agencies of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Energy Ministry.
The key document outlines the parties’ obligations to ensure water releases from the Toktogul reservoir in exchange for electricity supplies from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan.
Additionally, the parties agreed on the conditions for the transit of electricity from Russia to Kyrgyzstan through Kazakhstan's energy systems. These measures are designed to maintain the required water level in the reservoir and provide irrigation water to the southern regions of Kazakhstan during the upcoming vegetation period.
Bilateral negotiations were also held during the visit. A protocol was signed with Uzbekistan on the supply of electricity to Kazakhstan up to 900 million kWh from March to December 2026 to cover the projected deficits in the southern energy zone of Kazakhstan during repairs at power plants.
The agreements reached make it possible to reduce risks in the upcoming autumn-winter period and provide predictable conditions for water accumulation for the next growing season, which is a key factor for the agricultural sector in southern Kazakhstan.
05.09.2025, 20:49 56566
300bn tenge worth of investment projects to be implemented in Astana this year
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, with the latter reporting on the socio-economic and infrastructure development of the capital, Kazinform News Agency cites the Presidential Palace Akorda.
Mayor Kassymbek highlighted positive growth across all key economic indicators in the city. Astana’s gross fixed capital formation reached 1.2 trillion tenge in seven months of this year, marking a 42.1% year-over-year increase. 55 investment projects worth 300 billion tenge are set for implementation this year, with 3,600 jobs expected to be created.
The report focused on demolition of emergency housing, development of residential areas, urban improvement and landscaping. In this context, on September 1, seven new schools for 28,000 seats were opened in capital Astana as part of the Keleshek mektepteri ("Schools of the Future") national project as was instructed by the Head of State.
Throughout the current academic year, 15 new schools are slated for commissioning in the capital. A record of 24 schools for 66,000 seats, including 16 under the Keleshek mektepteri project, were inaugurated last year. The city is to see eight new dormitories for 4,716 beds open by the yearend.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set a number of instructions to prepare housing and utilities facilities as well as social facilities for the upcoming heating season, ensure proper functioning of the capital’s rainwater drainage system, as well as address issues related to road, transport infrastructure and improvement of the city.
05.09.2025, 19:54 57216
US Companies Show Interest in Expanding Presence in Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting with representatives of leading US companies visiting Kazakhstan as part of a US trade mission. The parties discussed the status of ongoing and prospective projects, as well as the expansion of American companies’ presence in the Kazakh market, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, Honeywell representatives reported that the company is already operating through four enterprises in Kazakhstan and has launched two educational programs for students. In the near future, company plans to expand its presence in the country.
Apple and Meta raised issues related to the development of data centers and requested support in addressing infrastructure and regulatory matters.
The Coca-Cola Company informed about the launch of its plant in Shymkent and plans to build another facility in the Aktobe region, expressing interest in government support.
Boeing presented plans to expand its activities in Kazakhstan, including training and capacity-building programs for local aviation specialists.
A number of American companies also expressed interest in entering the Kazakh market by opening production facilities and developing trade operations.
Khurshed Choksi, Senior Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that Kazakhstan remains a key partner for American business in the region and offers new opportunities for investment in industrialization, innovation, and logistics.
Alibek Kuantyrov highlighted the strong interest of US companies in Kazakhstan: "We see a serious drive from American business to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan. The launch of the direct Almaty-New York flight next year, long overdue given the level of our relations, will provide an additional boost for partnership and open up new opportunities for business," he noted.
Following the meeting, both sides agreed to continue detailed discussions on the initiatives presented and ensure full support to accelerate their practical implementation.
05.09.2025, 14:44 56931
President highlights Kazakhstan-China cooperation in oil and gas sector
In recent years the state has been buiding systematic work on attracting foreign investments into various sectors of the economy. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a ceremonial event held in Akorda in honor of Oil and Gas Workers' Day, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State recalled his recent visit to China, which he described as "highly productive and giving a powerful impetus to the strategic partnership between the two countries."
He said that the agenda of the bilateral talks was very extensive and covered national interests of Kazakhstan, primarily, in the economic sector.
During the talks with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, particular attention was given to comprehensive cooperation in the spirit of eternal friendship and strategic partnership. Following the regular meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, over 70 commercial agreements worth $15 billion were signed," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Among joint projects, the President highlighted the agreement on construction of a petrochemical plant for the production of carbamide in Aktobe region. The project is implemented together with CNPS and is estimated at more than $1 billion. Another important document is the agreement with the Development Bank of China on financing the construction of trunk pipelines for transporting ethane and propane in Atyrau region, valued at about $530 million.
04.09.2025, 15:47 61101
Cargo transportation via Trans-Caspian Corridor grows sixfold for 5 years
The Trans-Caspian Corridor saw a sixfold cargo transportation growth from 800,000 tons in 2020 to 4.5 million tons last year, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The 2029 national infrastructure plan was approved in Kazakhstan last July to have the country’s infrastructure modernized. Its key goal is to develop utilities, meet the people’s needs and ensure economic growth, Bozumbayev told the international forum Astana Finance Day 2025 in the Kazakh capital.
He highlighted the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route that is currently playing a strategic role for Kazakhstan and the whole region. For the past five years, the volume of carriage via the corridor surged sixfold from 800,000 in 2020 to 4.5 million
