This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran almost doubles since 2023
relevant news
American Chamber of Commerce Intends to Intensify Cooperation with Kazakh Business
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Finnish Business Summarizes the Results of Its Business Trip to Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan allocates 7bn tenge in additional funds to boost grain exports
This year, 31 billion tenge from the Government’s reserve has already been allocated to subsidize transportation costs. These funds made it possible for Kazakhstani products to enter new export destinations, restore supplies to previously lost markets, and increase export volumes to distant countries through alternative logistics routes. As a result of these measures, the volume of shipments to new and restored markets exceeded 2.5 million tons. Earlier, a decision was made to extend the transportation cost-subsidy program into 2026, ensuring the required funding in an amount of at least 30 billion tenge, reads a statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
National Bank Revises Inflation Forecast for 2025-2026
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
National Bank Keeps the Base Rate at 18%
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Promotion of Kazakhstan’s Exports Discussed in Hong Kong
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Moldova Discussed Expansion of Agricultural Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Structural and Substantive Transformation of Baiterek Holding: Board of Directors Approves Investment Attraction Commitments
As a result of the structural and substantive transformation, the Holding must become an effective mechanism for attracting major investors to Kazakhstan - bringing capital, competencies, and new technologies - specifically into the sectors we define as priority. A great deal of work lies ahead," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.11.2025, 18:26Prospects for Kazakh-Congolese Relations Discussed in Kinshasa 28.11.2025, 19:0919926Kazakh Foreign Minister Held a Meeting with Head of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation 28.11.2025, 17:0119751Roundtable Discussion Held with Experts of the Danube Institute in Budapest 28.11.2025, 19:13New Horizons of Investment and Economic Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Thailand Discussed in Bangkok19161New Horizons of Investment and Economic Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Thailand Discussed in Bangkok 28.11.2025, 18:0919111Kuwait's Largest State-Owned Company Considers purchasing Kazakh agricultural products 24.11.2025, 18:4694891Kazakh President signs amendments to intellectual property law 24.11.2025, 14:50Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Development of the Transport Industry within the Framework of Presidential Instructions85286Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Development of the Transport Industry within the Framework of Presidential Instructions 25.11.2025, 14:5081051Government Approves the Concept for Managing All Types of Waste for 2026-2030 25.11.2025, 13:2076701Government Reviews Measures for the Development of Cross-Border Hubs 24.11.2025, 09:2566171Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in Consular Affairs and Readmission 31.10.2025, 15:40352021Kazakhstan aims to increase foreign student numbers to 100,000 05.11.2025, 18:06288986Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026 06.11.2025, 18:14287401Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow 10.11.2025, 09:11245836Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study 12.11.2025, 20:14223041Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025