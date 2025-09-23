Turkistan region to invest 60 bln tenge in its energy sector until 2029

Tell a friend

Turkistan region proceeded to implement the energy and utilities sectors modernization national project, Kazinform News Agency cites the Energy Ministry.





It is planned to channel over 60 billion tenge for the modernization of its energy industry. As of today, the volume of investments in the region has surpassed 6.9 billion tenge.





The region develops certain initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of millions of people, including the construction of new power lines, the reconstruction of the networks, the introduction of innovative technologies and renewal.





Among the key projects are the construction of a 110 KW Ortalyk-Yassy power line in Turkistan worth 3.8 billion tenge, the reconstruction of a 110 KW line in Oradabassy district, renovation of low-voltage mains networks at 31 facilities up to 1.5 billion tenge.