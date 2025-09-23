22.09.2025, 14:58 7601
Turkistan region to invest 60 bln tenge in its energy sector until 2029
Turkistan region proceeded to implement the energy and utilities sectors modernization national project, Kazinform News Agency cites the Energy Ministry.
It is planned to channel over 60 billion tenge for the modernization of its energy industry. As of today, the volume of investments in the region has surpassed 6.9 billion tenge.
The region develops certain initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of millions of people, including the construction of new power lines, the reconstruction of the networks, the introduction of innovative technologies and renewal.
Among the key projects are the construction of a 110 KW Ortalyk-Yassy power line in Turkistan worth 3.8 billion tenge, the reconstruction of a 110 KW line in Oradabassy district, renovation of low-voltage mains networks at 31 facilities up to 1.5 billion tenge.
19.09.2025, 21:40 47246
6.8 trillion tenge required to revitalize Kazakhstan's utilities
Images | Depositphotos
According to Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev, 6.8 trillion tenge is needed to reduce the infrastructure deterioration rates to below 50% and bring it up to modern technological standards, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The mentioned funds will be used to repair 86,000 km of utility networks. Darbayev noted that implementing these projects will significantly reduce the number of utility failures.
The funds are planned to be allocated as follows:
- Heat supply: Approximately 1.3 trillion tenge for 1,600 km of networks
- Electricity supply: Over 3.8 trillion tenge for 77,600 km of networks
- Water supply: Around 600 billion tenge for 4,700 km of networks
- Wastewater disposal: Over 1.1 trillion tenge for 2,600 km of networks
19.09.2025, 13:40 47561
Kazakhstan to modernize energy sector, cutting wear by 15%
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan operates 77 power-generating enterprises, 19 of which have equipment wear exceeding 65%, Vice Minister of National Economy, Assan Darbayev, said at a meeting on the practical development of the utilities and energy sectors’ modernization national project, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Darbayev noted that 15 projects worth 4.4 trillion tenge are planned for the construction of new energy facilities.
In addition, 14 projects worth 1.8 trillion tenge are aimed at modernizing existing energy facilities.
As a result, existing capacities will be upgraded, reducing overall wear by around 15%.
18.09.2025, 18:45 60631
Kazakhstan-China trade exceeds $30bn in 8M 2025
Images | depositphotos.com
In January-August 2025, trade between Kazakhstan and China increased by 5.7% year-on-year reaching $30.68 billion, according to data published on Thursday on the official website of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to data provided by Xinhua, in the reporting period, Chinese exports to Kazakhstan augmented by 6.9% to $19.4 billion, while imports from Kazakhstan reached $11.28 billion, showing a 3.9% year-on-year increase.
Trade turnover between the countries in January-August rose by 6.8% compared to the same period in 2024.
According to data from the Chinese General Trade Department, in 2024, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $43.82 billion, which is 6.8% more compared to 2023.
18.09.2025, 16:25 60886
12.7 mln tons of grain harvested in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh agrarians have harvested 8.4 million ha to date, or 52.6% of the total sown area, yielding 12.7 million tons of grain, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.
The projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops exceeds 16 million ha.
In addition to grains, agrarians have gathered 435,000 tons of oilseeds, 1.5 million tons of potatoes at an average yield of 22.43 tons per ha, and almost 2.5 million tons of vegetables at 28.45 tons per ha.
The harvest also includes more than 396,000 tons of cabbage with a yield of 33.01 tons per ha, 676,700 tons of onions with a yield of 42.33 tons per ha, and 241,200 tons of carrots with a yield of 29.66 tons per ha. The harvesting campaign is being conducted within the timeframe set.
17.09.2025, 17:58 71106
Kazakhstan resumes oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline
Images | KazMunayGas
Kazakhstan has resumed oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline system, Xinhua reports citing the press service of the country's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas.
According to KMG, 8,800 tonnes of oil from the Kashagan oil field were shipped from the port of Aktau toward the BTC pipeline on Saturday. The next shipment is scheduled for Sept. 20.
The volume of Kazakh oil transported through the BTC route in the first eight months of 2025 totaled 0.9 million tonnes, according to the company.
Kazakhstan planned to raise oil exports through the BTC pipeline to 1.7 million tonnes in 2025, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said in July.
16.09.2025, 16:35 85916
President highlights need to diversify croplands
Images | Akorda
During the meeting with the agrarians in Akmola region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need to launch and early concessional financing program for the 2026 harvesting campaign and to diversify farmlands with a focus on cultivating profitable and high-margin crops, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
We must continue diversifying our croplands and prioritize profitable and high-margin crops. This will enable us to boost the harvest’s value in monetary terms. The Government and the akims must ensure uninterrupted fuel supply, timely financing and access to essential equipment. Regardless of weather conditions, the harvest must be collected without losses," said the Head of State.
Another important directive, according to the President, is to preserve the harvest in a proper condition.
It is clear that the construction and operation of modern grain storages requires significant investments. Therefore, we need to launch a concessional financing program. Special attention must be given to the preparation of high-quality seeds. Moreover, we must achieve self-sufficiency in domestically produced seeds," the President noted. .
16.09.2025, 12:45 86521
Akmola region’s crop acreage hit 5.5 mln ha
Images | depositphotos
The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, surveyed the progress of the harvesting campaign in Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Akorda press service.
This year, the crop acreage of Akmola region grew by 300,000 hectares to reach 5.5 million hectares.
This year, grain harvest is projected to hit over 7 million tons, while the bulk yield of oil-bearing plants is to surpass 650,000 tons. As of today, the region harvested 3.6 million tons of grain with an average yield of 15.4 centners per hectare.
15.09.2025, 19:43 94241
Digital tenge to be officially recognized as national currency
Regulation for digital financial assets (DFAs) as a new class of assets will be introduced in Kazakhstan under a new banking law. Madina Abylkassymova, Chairperson of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market (ARDFM), announced this while presenting the bill in the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The status of the digital tenge as a new form of national currency is being legislatively enshrined. Furthermore, the bill also provides for strengthening the regulation of payment organizations," the head of the ARDFM added.
According to her, the draft law establishes three types of DFAs:
- Stablecoins - digital assets that certify monetary claims;
- Digital financial assets backed by an underlying asset;
- Financial instruments issued in digital form.
The National Bank will regulate the issuance and circulation of stablecoins. The ARDFM will be granted new powers to set requirements for the issuance and circulation of digital financial assets backed by an underlying asset and financial instruments issued in digital form.
Digital financial assets will be issued by new financial market entities - digital platform operators, whose activities will be licensed by the National Bank.
