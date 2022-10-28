Система Orphus

UAE, Kazakhstan trade exchange amounts to $907 million during past year: Kazakh Ambassador

26.10.2022, 16:26 3216
Images | wam.ae
Madyar Menelikov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, said that the UAE is one of Kazakhstan's main trading partners in the Middle East, and the volume of trade exchange between the two countries during the past year amounted to US$907 million, WAM reports.
 
The announcement came during a ceremony on the occasion of Kazakhstan National Day.
 
During the ceremony - which was attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development - Menelikov stated that Emirati investments in Kazakhstan amounted to about $2.7 billion since the establishment of diplomatic relations.
 
He also noted that the value of Kazakh investments amounted to more than US$1 billion, and the total direct investment flows from the UAE increased by 43%, or $243.4 million.
 
In a speech on this occasion, the ambassador valued the UAE leadership's interest in strengthening relations between the two countries, pointing out that the 1st of October marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan.
 
He highlighted the distinguished relations that bind the two countries together.
 
The ambassador stated that the tourism sector is also a promising field of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE, as it is a global tourism centre, pointing out that there are currently 40 direct flights per week in both directions.
 
The ceremony, which was held at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi, was attended by several officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the state, and members of the Kazakh community in the country.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

GE Healthcare considers expanding coop with Kazakhstan

27.10.2022, 16:27 996
Images | invest.gov.kz
The delegation of the American company GE Healthсare led by the president and CEO in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region Robert Walton arrived on a working visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit, a meeting was held with the Chairman of the Management Board of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC Meirzhan Yussupov, the press service of KAZAKH INVEST reported.
 
Robert Walton called Kazakhstan a long-standing and reliable partner of the company. He noted that the main reasons why Kazakhstan is considered as a location for production are the presence of domestic demand, the strategic location of the country, as well as access to nearby markets.
 
In turn, Meirzhan Yussupov spoke about the activities of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC, preferences provided by Kazakhstan for companies in the healthcare sector and the production of medical equipment, about the possibilities of the regions of the country, and also assured that within the framework of the project, the company can count on the full support of KAZAKH INVEST.
 
It is worth noting that the visit of the American delegation took place with the support of KAZAKH INVEST, within the framework of the visit, representatives of GE Healthcare will hold meetings with heads of state bodies and the quasi-public sector.
 
Reference:
 
The GE Healthcare takes part in projects for the modernization and development of the healthcare system in Kazakhstan. The company successfully cooperates with public and private medical institutions of the country, providing high-tech medical diagnostic equipment, expertise and ensuring the continuous development of the competencies of medical specialists.
 
In Kazakhstan, according to the Register of Medicines and Medical Devices, more than 80 types of medical equipment manufactured by General Electric Healthcare are registered. In total, more than 2,200 units of GE medical equipment, including computer and magnetic resonance tomographs and ultrasound systems, were delivered to medical institutions in Kazakhstan.

Source: kazinform 
 

Investment agr’t on green hydrogen production and distribution centre signed

27.10.2022, 13:48 1071
Images | akorda.kz
As part of the official visit of Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, to Kazakhstan the sides signed an investment agreement on the project aimed at building a renewable energy sources and green hydrogen production and distribution centre in Mangistau region, the official telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 
As earlier reported, Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit yesterday. Today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Charles Michel held talks. The sides debated energy and food security issues, green economy development, transport and logistics. Besides, the parties got acquainted in Akorda with the project aimed at building a green hydrogen production and distribution centre in Mangistau region.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

KMG increases its carbon capture and storage capabilities

21.10.2022, 17:38 21501
KMG increases its carbon capture and storage capabilities
Images | kmg.kz
On October 18 – 20 Chevron and JSC NC KazMunayGas had a joint workshop on carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) in Astana, the press office of KazMunayGas reported.
 
The workshop was arranged under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between KMG and Chevron in June 2022 to explore potential lower carbon opportunities in Kazakhstan.
 
At the workshop, Chevron subject matter experts shared their experience on carbon capture and storage projects and talked about the technologies applied.
 
KMG presented their preliminary screening results of potential candidates for pilot CCUS projects.
 

Considering that our company is exploring opportunities for carbon capture and storage projects as part of its energy transition, Chevron’s CCUS experience is very valuable at this stage", said Dastan Abdulgafarov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Strategy, Investments and Business Development.

 
KMG attendees included experts from the corporate center and KMG upstream and downstream subsidiaries.
 
KMG and Chevron also discussed potential opportunities for joint carbon capture and storage projects.
 
Collaboration between Chevron and KMG is part of the efforts from both companies to support Kazakhstan’s target vision to achieve net zero by 2060.

Source: kazinform 
 

Prime Minister Smailov calls on EAEU states to eliminate barriers in government procurements

21.10.2022, 15:03 21571
Prime Minister Smailov calls on EAEU states to eliminate barriers in government procurements
Images | gov.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov who is paying a working visit to Yerevan, participated in an extended meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
 
Those attending the event were prime ministers of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Belarus – Roman Golovchenko, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Chief of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, Chairman of the Government of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, as well as representatives of the EAEU observer states – Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena, Kazinform learned from the Prime Minister’s press office.
 
Taking the floor, Alikhan Smailov said despite external challenges, Kazakhstan's mutually beneficial trade with the EAEU countries over eight months of 2022 exceeded $17 billion, which is 5% more than in the same period last year. In general, since the establishment of the EAEU, Kazakhstan has increased the export of processed products to the member states by 64%, while the range is expanding over time in favor of finished goods.
 
Alongside, the Prime Minister pointed out the importance of revising the principles of functioning of national regimes in EAEU member states’ government procurements.
 

The technical and technological requirements, local content, even the geographical limitations - this is not a complete list of barriers that enterprises face when trying to participate in the government procurements of partner countries," Alikhan Smailov noted.

 
The Prime Minister also called on the EAEU countries to speed up work on the introduction of unified vehicle passport forms and organization of electronic passport systems, as well as to update technical guidelines that directly affect the efficiency of the Union's common market.
 

The goal of establishment of a unified database of technical guidelines is to ensure free circulation of goods meeting safety requirements. The existing gaps in regulation of this process, leads to the import of goods on fictitious certificates," the Kazakh Prime Minister said.

 

I am sure that only joint efforts and real actions of each of the parties will allow us to overcome the current challenges and achieve further development of the Eurasian Economic Union," Alikhan Smailov concluded.

 
In the framework of the visit, Alikhan Smailov participated in a joint meeting of the EAEU heads of government with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan.
 

Qatari business representatives presented benefits of AIFC

20.10.2022, 13:58 26071
Qatari business representatives presented benefits of AIFC
Images | aifc.kz
During the Kazakh-Qatari investment forum organized as part of the state visit of His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to the Republic of Kazakhstan, representatives of Qatari business were presented with the advantages of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC, Centre).
 
Within the framework of international events held these days in the capital of Kazakhstan, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov held meetings with the official and business delegations of Qatar, in particular with the Minister of Trade and Industry, who is the Chairman of the Boards of Directors of the Qatar Financial Center, the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Office for attracting investments by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Al Thani, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
In his speech, the Chairman of the Management Board of the AIFC Authority Y. Rysmagambetov noted the uniqueness of the jurisdiction of the Centre, based on the principles of the law of England and Wales. He emphasized that the Kazakh model embodied the best practices of the world's leading financial centres. Highly qualified international specialists with successful experience in creating similar centres from scratch were involved in the creation of the AIFC.
 
The AIFC operates the Court and the International Arbitration Centre, Astana International Exchange, Astana Financial Services Authority, Green Finance Centre, Tech Hub, Expat Centre, Bureau for Continuing Professional Development, etc.
 
In the period from 2015 to present AIFC and its Bodies and Organisations are establishing close ties with the Qatari side, where central banks, financial centres, departments of regulators of financial markets and services, stock exchanges, as well as banks of the two states play a special role. In addition, it was noted that the Parties are ready to continue developing relations on the basis of a solid contractual and legal framework, which in 2022 was replenished with a number of important documents. So, in March and June of this year between the Offices of the two financial centres, as well as the Astana International Exchange (AIX) and the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) agreements were concluded to deepen cooperation in specific mutually beneficial areas.
 
Along with this, on the eve of the visit of the Qatari leader to Astana, the head of the AIFC gave a detailed interview to the Qatari state news agency Qatar News Agency (QNA), in which he noted the important role of the State of Qatar and its financial institutions in trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. Several Qatari and Kazakh publications, which widely covered Kazakh-Qatari relations, emphasized the activity of the AIFC and its organizations in bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan has large lithium reserves, President

20.10.2022, 11:28 26161
At today’s meeting in Zhetysu region the Head of State said that Kazakhstan has large lithium reserves by various estimates ranging from 50 to 100,000 tons, the Telegram Channel of the President’s press service reports.
 
The country’s geological service should speed up its activities in this direction as development and exploration require large investments.
 
The region has good industrial growth dynamics. Since the start of the year 23 facilities were put into service. The President highlighted modernization and launch of the high-quality silicon production plant Kazsilicon which stood idle for a few years and construction of the plant for the direct reduction of iron. Both plants are of great importance for Kazakhstan and are called to develop and spread advanced mining industry technologies.
 
Notably, the region built an investment portfolio until 2026 including 162 projects. As a result more than 7,000 jobs will be generated there.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region

20.10.2022, 10:40 26251
Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of the working visit to Turkistan region Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov visited the Caravan Sarai complex, met with investor and tourism industry representatives, primeminister.kz reads.
 
He got acquainted with the new investment projects on the construction of gas and solar power stations, coal and chemical petrochemical, sulfate plants, caustic soda chemical complex, greenhouse complex, feed yard, etc.
 
As stated there, the projects are of great importance and called to create permanent jobs, boost industrial output. In particular, new power stations are expected to reduce energy dependency of the southern regions.
 
The PM also got acquainted with the Kaskasu tourist and recreational complex which will welcome some 4,000 visitors a day.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Direct foreign investment funneled in Kazakh economy nears $24bn

19.10.2022, 17:41 27876
Direct foreign investment funneled in Kazakh economy nears $24bn
Kazakhstan attracts around $24bn of DFI yearly, Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
It was earlier reported that the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable, KGIR-2022 was taking place in the Kazakh capital.
 
According to the deputy minister, this year’s investment roundtable is dedicated to logistics and food security. The forum attended by reps of 300 foreign companies is expected to result in the signature of 25 agreements worth $1bn.
 

Around $23-24bn of direct foreign investment was attracted to the country yearly in the past five years. The exception is the year 2020 when the pandemic broke out and the flows dropped with the figure declining to $17bn. Nevertheless, in 2021 the amount recovered to $23.7bn. This year’s figure which has so far stood at $14.2bn with a 28% rise is expected to hit $25bn," said Almas Aidarov/

 
In his words, almost 90% of all investment in monetary terms comes from the countries of West Europe, South Korea, Japan, China, and Russia.
 

