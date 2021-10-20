Система Orphus

United States announces additional $2.4 million to support COVID-19 assistance in Kazakhstan

19.10.2021, 12:18 2404
United States announces additional $2.4 million to support COVID-19 assistance in Kazakhstan
Today, the United States—through the U.S. Agency for International Development—announced $2.4 million in COVID-19 assistance for Kazakhstan. This assistance will support evidence-based decision making for vaccine deployment; advance local capacity to respond to vaccine misinformation; strengthen laboratory systems to conduct COVID-19 gene sequencing; and strengthen Kazakhstan’s vaccine readiness and delivery.
 
This additional assistance builds on more than $6.8 million in COVID-19 assistance to Kazakhstan since the pandemic started. To date, USAID trained over 5,000 health workers on COVID-19 related topics including infection prevention and control, and biosafety principles, and reached over 8.2 million people by mobilizing community groups to raise public awareness and combat misinformation.
 
These efforts build on decades of life-saving work and U.S. leadership in tackling global health crises. Over the past 60 years, USAID has saved millions of lives from diseases such as Ebola, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and now COVID-19.
 
Diseases know no borders. The U.S. is committed to partnering with Kazakhstan to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build back a world that is even better prepared for future outbreaks.
 
This year, the U.S. Mission is celebrating 30 years of partnership with Kazakhstan. For over two decades, the United States has invested $2 billion in Kazakhstan, including more than $92.8 million to support health programming in areas such as tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Kazakhstan may export about 6-6.5 million tons of grain - Ministry of Agriculture

19.10.2021, 10:15 2404
Kazakhstan may export about 6-6.5 million tons of grain - Ministry of Agriculture
Images | exp.idk.ru
Kazakhstan will be able to export about 6-6.5 million tons in 2021, said Erbol Karashukeyev, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.
 

The export potential, taking into account 3.5 million tons of incoming grain last year is about 6-6.5 million tons," Karashukeyev said.

 
According to him, this year the grain harvest was lower than last year.
 

We are now planning that for grains and legumes we will have somewhere around 16 million tons. The yield, in general, is at the level of 10 centners, and last year the yield was at the level of 13 centners and a little more than 20 million tons were harvested," he added.


Source: KazTAG


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan to repair over 7,000 km of irrigation networks

14.10.2021, 18:23 111241
Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told about the action plan to provide people with water.

The Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project includes the two following tasks: preservation of ecosystem of water bodies and increasing productivity through water conservancy, Askar Mamin wrote in his answer to the deputy’s request.

The task of increasing productivity through water conservancy is aimed at settling rational water management issues, first of all in agriculture, facing the most water loss of 40%. Repair works at 7,400 km of irrigation networks, digitalization of water recording at 212 channels and reconstruction of 16 waterworks by 2025 will help cut irrigation loses by 4 cubic km.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan resumes grain and flour deliveries to Afghanistan

14.10.2021, 12:26 110566
Kazakhstan resumes grain and flour deliveries to Afghanistan
Images | exp.idk.ru
The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry told about the present situation in the sphere of sales of home-grown grain and flour to Afghanistan, its press service reports.

Annually Kazakhstan exports 7-8 mln tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent overseas. Afghanistan is not the main but is one of the key and traditional grain and flour sales markets. Last year Kazakhstan shipped over 2 mln tons of home-grown grain and flour in grain equivalent. According to the QazTrade data, only 189 out of 300 flour exporters of Kazakhstan have built ties with Afghanistani market. 49 of them export only to Afghanistan.

Situation in Afghanistan led to cessation of trading transactions with all partner states, including Kazakhstan. Today all the problems have been solved, transactions are made through the banks of third member countries, car supplies are restored.

This September and early October Kazakhstan exported 60,200 tons of flour and 15,600 tons of grain to Afghanistan. The export vo,umes will increase soon.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read