Система Orphus

World's largest crypto exchange Binance builds a hub in Kazakhstan for the entire region

28.09.2022, 13:45 2431

The world's largest crypto exchange Binance plans to expand its Kazakhstani office," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told taking the floor at the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum in Astana.

 
As part of his visit to the U.S. the Head of State met with executives of the companies such as Microsoft, EPAM, Coursera. The President highlighted that the certain agreements on deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan and localization in our country were reached.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that some companies intend to expand their presence in Kazakhstan.
 

For example, EPAM plans to increase its Kazakhstani office up to 10,000 employees, and the world's largest crypto exchange Binance builds a hub for the entire region," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

 
Earlier the Head of State said that Kazakhstan created very good conditions for the development of IT. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakhstan welcomes World Bank’s initiatives supporting its reforms

28.09.2022, 20:34 2266
Kazakhstan welcomes World Bank’s initiatives supporting its reforms
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.
 
The sides discussed the ongoing project and further plans of the Bank in Kazakhstan, measures of the Kazakh government to carry out the reforms announced in the President’s September 1 state-of-the-nation address, realize the Framework Partnership Strategy between the World Bank and Kazakhstan for 2020-2025 and a number of other issues.
 
The Kazakh PM highlighted that under the Bank’s active participation and support there are successful projects in the country aimed at its dynamic social and economic development.
 

A number of new projects is being elaborated together with the World Bank. The government is willing to consider in detail the possibility of their implementation," said Smailov.

 
He pointed out that the State actively works on the reforms aimed at strengthening legislature as well as quality modernization of the economy by enhancing just competition, protection of private property, demonopolization, and so on.
 
For his part, Anna Bjerde noted that Kazakhstan and the World Bank have a history of cooperation. So, 47 projects to the tune of over $8bn have been implemented over the past years.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhtelecom, AzerTelecom sign strategic partnership memorandum

28.09.2022, 17:02 2351
Kazakhtelecom, AzerTelecom sign strategic partnership memorandum
The leading Kazakh and Azerbaijani telecommunication companies Kazakhtelecom and AzerTelecom signed a strategic cooperation memorandum to lay fiber-optic communication lines under the Caspian Sea within the annual international technological forum Digital Bridge, Kazinform reports.
 
The document provides for strategic partnership between the two operators as part of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line project along the route Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan, which is a part of the major project "Digital Silk Way". The project aims at creating a new digital telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia through Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.
 
The officials of the companies expressed interest in further development of bilateral business to provide international telecommunication services, the possibility to stimulate bilateral cooperation to further develop digital transformation and digital infrastructures of the two countries.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

5G to reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, President Tokayev

28.09.2022, 13:11 2601
At today’s plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum in Astana President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the country’s plans to transfer to 5G technology, Kazinform reports.
 
As the President noted Kazakhstan plans to introduce 5G technology in three large city agglomerations in the near future to lay the foundation for the IT market breakthrough. It will reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, industry, transport, services, security, etc.
 
Earlier the Head of State assigned to provide remote rural settlements with SpaceX and OneWeb internet. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh PM Smailov meets with UAE delegation

27.09.2022, 19:38 5066
Kazakh PM Smailov meets with UAE delegation
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov met with a UAE delegation led by Governor of the country’s Central Bank Khaled Mohamed Balama Al Tameemi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.
 
The meeting focused on the issues of attracting investments, strengthening contacts of business circles of the two countries as well as cooperation in the banking sphere.
 
The delegation also included Mubadala and ADQ officials. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia agree to boost tourism cooperation

27.09.2022, 17:23 5151
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia agree to boost tourism cooperation
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov met with Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, the PM’s press service reports.
 
The parties debated issues concerning expansion of cooperation in the spheres such as tourism, culture and civil aviation.
 
The PM noted that for the past years Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia established friendly and constructive relations.
 

Muslims from around the world are looking forward to an opportunity to perform a hajj. This year 4,000 Kazakhstanis gained such a right thanks to attention and efforts of Saudi Arabia," the PM said.

 
He also thanked Saudi Arabia for an active participation in the VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana.
 
In his turn, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that opening regular flights will give an additional impulse to strengthening bilateral ties and contribute to increase the number of tourists and pilgrims. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Over 30 Belarusian companies taking part in industry fairs in Kazakhstan

23.09.2022, 12:39 17106
Over 30 Belarusian companies taking part in industry fairs in Kazakhstan
On 21 September Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin took part in the opening ceremony of the International Specialized Exhibition of Machinery Industry and Metalworking (Kazakhstan Machinery Fair) and the International Manufacturing Exhibition, BelTA learned from the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.
 
Exhibitions are running at the EXPO IEC in the capital of Kazakhstan on 21-23 September. More than 30 Belarusian enterprises and organizations took part in the events. The enterprises affiliated with the Industry Ministry and the Education Ministry are represented at collective stands, Minsk Tractor Works and machine-tool enterprises have their own stands, BelTA reports.
 
Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev got familiar with the best products and services of Belarusian enterprises and organizations showcased at the exhibition.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

AIFC holds Investing in Women's Economic Empowerment event in New York

23.09.2022, 10:08 17201
As part of the working visit of the Head of State to U.S. to participate in the session of the U.N. General Assembly, the Astana International Financial Centre, together with the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations and the Council of Businesswomen of "Atameken", held an event on "Investing in Women’s Economic Empowerment".
 
Lazzat Ramazanova, Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in a welcome video address noted the progress of Kazakhstan in the World Economic Forum’s ranking and highlighted high level of women representation in entrepreneurship sector, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
Katrina Fotovat, Senior Official, Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues, U.S. Department of State noted that the U.S. leverages diverse resources and expertise of the federal government to support women's businesses in Kazakhstan. One example of that is the project of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs. Fotovat emphasized that she is especially pleased that the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan has chosen the Astana International Financial Centre as an implementation partner this year, thereby one hundred women from the southern regions of Kazakhstan will become U.S. Government programs alumni.
 
Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Magzhan Ilyassov noted that the expansion of women's economic opportunities requires constant investment. Increasing women's access to economic resources and decision-making will increase their participation in peace and security, political, social, economic, judicial, scientific, technological and cultural processes. Separately, the adoption by Kazakhstan of the first National Plan on of the U.N. Security Council resolution 1325 "Women, Peace, Security" was highlighted.
 
Saadia Zahidi, Head of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the New Economy and Society, noted that the pandemic had a negative impact on progress made on the gender equality. Two years ago it would have taken 100 years to achieve gender parity, but now that figure has increased to 132 years. At the same time, Saadia Zahidi emphasized that in just one year since the launch of the WEF Closing the Gender Gap accelerator in Kazakhstan, the country's ranking went up by 15 positions. The speaker urged to follow this example.
 
Closing the event, the Chairman of the Management Board of the AIFC Authority, Yernur Rysmagambetov, highlighted that, as part of its activities, the AIFC supports state and international initiatives to expand women's economic opportunities, since investing in women's education and entrepreneurship can become one of the key factors in the sustainable development of the financial centre.
 
Kazakhstan became the first country in Eurasia to launch the Closing the Gender Gap accelerator of the World Economic Forum. The program aims to improve gender indicators in key areas of political, economic and social life through public and private partnerships. Kazakhstan joined the programme at the initiative of the Women’s Economic Empowerment, Education, and Entrepreneurship (W4E) Center of the Astana International Financial Centre.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.
 
www.aifc.kz
 
Source: kazinform 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

50 companies to relocate their businesses to Kazakhstan - PM

22.09.2022, 17:26 20321
50 companies to relocate their businesses to Kazakhstan - PM
50 foreign companies are planning to relocate to Kazakhstan, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov informed, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh government.
 

As of today, around 50 foreign companies shut down their businesses in the neighboring country and are willing to relocate to Kazakhstan," reads the statement.

 
Kazakhstan saw investments in fixed capital up 6% in real terms in eight months, and the inflow of DFI rise by 54% in Q1 2022.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read