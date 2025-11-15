13.11.2025, 18:52 2176
Digital Innovations Discussed at Freedom Lifestyle Talk in Almaty
Images | Freedom Finance Global PLC.
24.10.2025, 17:44 37806
Museum of Chinese Porcelain in Jingdezhen
10.10.2025, 22:30 66011
The Great Wall of China in Changping Valley
02.10.2025, 18:57 86036
Moiseyev Ballet Performed in Almaty with Triumphant Success
Images | Press Service of the Igor Moiseyev Ensemble
01.10.2025, 10:21 88731
Almaty's Central Stadium sold out for the Kairat-Real Madrid match.
Images | gov.kz
Almaty's Kairat played a historic match against Real Madrid in the second round of the Champions League, but lost 5-0.
Kylian Mbappé scored a hat-trick (penalty in the 25th minute, 52nd, and 74th minutes), while Eduardo Camavinga (83rd) and Brahim Diaz (90+3) also scored.
This is Kairat's second defeat in the main round: Rafael Urazbakhtin's team previously lost 4-1 to Sporting. Real Madrid, meanwhile, secured their second consecutive victory after a 2-1 home win over Marseille.
The match attracted nearly 23,000 spectators at Almaty's Central Stadium, along with more than 5,000 foreign fans from China, Russia, Spain, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, and other countries.
More than 2,500 police officers were on hand to maintain order, and medics and rescue services were on duty.
Despite the defeat, the match was a major event for Almaty and generated enormous interest far beyond Kazakhstan's borders.
18.09.2025, 21:56 118451
The Museum of the Terracotta Army in Xi'an
08.09.2025, 12:29 137716
Total Lunar Eclipse Over Kazakhstan - "Blood Moon" September 7
Images | instagram/dots_foto
On the night of September 7-8, 2025, residents of Kazakhstan witnessed a rare astronomical phenomenon - a total lunar eclipse. The Moon turned a dark red or brownish-orange hue - an effect known as the "Blood Moon".
According to Astana time (UTC+5), the phases of the eclipse were distributed as follows:
- The penumbral phase began at about 21:26
- The total phase - from 22:29 to 23:53, peak - at 23:11
- Completion - approximately 00:56
The duration of the total phase was about 82 minutes, and the total time of the eclipse was about 5.5 hours.
03.09.2025, 21:31 150006
Beijing held a military parade marking 80 years since the end of World War II
28.08.2025, 22:43 155536
Xinjiang Art and Photography Exhibition Opens in Almaty
