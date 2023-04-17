16.04.2023, 10:45 3661

Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana


 

09.04.2023, 23:29 14146

Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda

Images | Akorda

 

03.04.2023, 13:58 26036

Mangistau Region Rescue Fire Lane Overcome Psychological Training

Images | MES RK

 

21.03.2023, 21:00 47336

Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

Images | telegram / aqorda_resmi

21.03.2023, 12:45 48266

Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

Images | Aqorda

20.03.2023, 20:34 49806

Almaty prepare to celebrate Nauryz

Images | telegram / almaty_akimat

19.03.2023, 20:25 49871

Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan

17.03.2023, 02:48 55871

Internet photography, video festival collects beauty of Tibet

Images | russian.people.com.cn

 

08.03.2023, 08:49 67246

President of Kazakhstan congratulates women on March 8

Images | Akorda

 

