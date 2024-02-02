30.01.2024, 15:08 3301
Gas cylinder explosion in Karaganda region: two dead, 5 injured, including three children
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A total of 46 people lived in the two-storey house. At the time of the incident, there were 35 in it.
139 specialists and 32 pieces of equipment were involved in the rescue operations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
17.01.2024, 10:31 24741
Animals of the Almaty Zoo
Images | instagram/mihailsorokoumov54
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.01.2024, 17:56 48141
Tourists enjoy New Year holiday at Harbin Ice-Snow World
Images | Xinhua/Wang Jianwei
Tell a friend
The international snow and ice sculpture festival has begun in Harbin, which takes place annually and is considered one of the world's largest snow and ice sculpture festivals. This year, the ice city spread over an area of 600 thousand square meters; it was built in just 15 days.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2023, 16:34 73236
Santa Claus Parade in Almaty
Images | Akimat of Almaty / Kairat Konuspayev
Tell a friend
A large parade of people dressed as Ded Moroz or Ayaz Ata in Kazakh (character similar to Father Christmas or Santa Claus) was held in Almaty on Dec. 25. Nearly 60 participants in costumes walked the central streets of the city and congratulated residents and guests of the city on the upcoming New Year 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2023, 16:27 73466
Miss Nicaragua wins 2023 Miss Universe pageant
Images | gazetametro.ru
Tell a friend
Sheynnis Palacios made history when she became the first Nicaraguan to wear the Miss Universe crown.
Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition.
Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, was first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.12.2023, 22:38 101036
First snow fell in Almaty
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.11.2023, 10:32 126556
Republican command staff exercises "Kys-2023" held in Kazakhstan
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.11.2023, 21:53 146721
New banknotes series "Saka style"
Images | nationalbank.kz
Tell a friend
The National Bank has started the phased release of a new series of banknotes. The new series is based on elements of the "Saka style" and captures the heritage of Kazakhstan. The release is aimed at increasing the degree of protection of tenge banknotes and promotion of cultural values and history of the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.11.2023, 20:43 145936
Dozens of Kazakhstani nationals evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
92 nationals of Kazakhstan and members of their families have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.
The first stage of evacuation through the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt has been completed. The Kazakhstani diplomats rendered all necessary consular and psychological assistance to our compatriots being repatriated from the area.
99 passengers – citizens of Kazakhstan and their family members, evacuated from the Gaza Strip, arrived safely to Almaty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
01.02.2024, 13:33Kazakhstan strategizes to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 01.02.2024, 14:592166President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s activity, future plans 01.02.2024, 15:132001Kazakhstan starts development of ChatGPT analogue 01.02.2024, 10:521951Kazakhstan wraps up 2024 Winter Youth Olympics with three medals 01.02.2024, 09:571791AlUla Tour. Henok Mulubrhan takes second in an uphill final of Stage 2 26.01.2024, 16:0141306Kazakh Dancer’s Striking Victory 26.01.2024, 19:5040846Nearly 40 kids hospitalized with measles each day in Astana 26.01.2024, 13:0640011Monument to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk unveiled in Almaty 26.01.2024, 21:4234161China pledges to expand imports in 2024 26.01.2024, 22:4734036Japan to release 54,600 tons of Fukushima nuclear wastewater in fiscal 2024 12.01.2024, 11:4590096Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit 04.01.2024, 19:2089661No information on Kazakhstanis among those affected by earthquake in Japan - Foreign Ministry 05.01.2024, 21:1588306Japan increases manpower for quake rescues, deaths top 90 05.01.2024, 18:1184116Sixth-grader killed, 5 injured in Iowa school shooting, as Republican nominating contests approach 05.01.2024, 20:2983876Collision of two NYC subway trains causes derailment, multiple injuries