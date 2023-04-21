19.04.2023, 19:51 1111
Kazakh President chairs meeting on results of country’s socio economic development
Images | Akorda
16.04.2023, 10:45 10426
Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana
09.04.2023, 23:29 21041
Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda
Images | Akorda
03.04.2023, 13:58 32931
Mangistau Region Rescue Fire Lane Overcome Psychological Training
Images | MES RK
21.03.2023, 21:00 54231
Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
21.03.2023, 12:45 55161
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | Aqorda
20.03.2023, 20:34 56701
Almaty prepare to celebrate Nauryz
19.03.2023, 20:25 56766
Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan
17.03.2023, 02:48 62711
Internet photography, video festival collects beauty of Tibet
Images | russian.people.com.cn
