02.06.2023, 17:58 3466

Kazakhstani schoolers take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace

Images | Akorda

 

24.05.2023, 13:54 22981

Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) to open in June 2023

The Big Almaty Ring Road will be opened in mid-June this year, said Margulan Abdirov, Senior Executive Director of the EDB Transport and Infrastructure Directorate.

eabr.org

 

23.05.2023, 18:31 24796

Trip to the Turkestan oasis


 

16.05.2023, 22:49 33661

Tokayev received winners of World Boxing Championship

Images | Akorda

 

15.05.2023, 16:38 36256

Rally against animal cruelty in Almaty

Images | fond KARE
An authorized rally on sabotage and non-compliance by local authorities with the law on the responsible treatment of animals, which gathered about 500 residents from all over Kazakhstan, was held in Almaty.
 

27.04.2023, 22:14 66321

XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly

Images | Akorda

 

24.04.2023, 18:26 73471

Spring Almaty


 

19.04.2023, 19:51 82851

Kazakh President chairs meeting on results of country’s socio economic development

Images | Akorda

 

16.04.2023, 10:45 91836

Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana


 

