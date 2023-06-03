02.06.2023, 17:58 3466
Kazakhstani schoolers take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace
24.05.2023, 13:54 22981
Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) to open in June 2023
The Big Almaty Ring Road will be opened in mid-June this year, said Margulan Abdirov, Senior Executive Director of the EDB Transport and Infrastructure Directorate.
23.05.2023, 18:31 24796
Trip to the Turkestan oasis
16.05.2023, 22:49 33661
Tokayev received winners of World Boxing Championship
15.05.2023, 16:38 36256
Rally against animal cruelty in Almaty
An authorized rally on sabotage and non-compliance by local authorities with the law on the responsible treatment of animals, which gathered about 500 residents from all over Kazakhstan, was held in Almaty.
27.04.2023, 22:14 66321
XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly
24.04.2023, 18:26 73471
Spring Almaty
19.04.2023, 19:51 82851
Kazakh President chairs meeting on results of country’s socio economic development
16.04.2023, 10:45 91836
Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana
27.05.2023, 12:51Kazakhstan companies can increase manufacturing production by another $46 billion 29.05.2023, 17:2838496Astana Opera’s Double Full House 30.05.2023, 18:5435816President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials from foreign ambassadors 30.05.2023, 19:2235446New head Industrial Development Committee appointed 30.05.2023, 16:10Strict control of infection safety in medical services and other procedures is necessary - Alikhan Smailov on HIV prevention35126Strict control of infection safety in medical services and other procedures is necessary - Alikhan Smailov on HIV prevention 19.05.2023, 20:5868256Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an 05.05.2023, 17:1966166Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President 24.05.2023, 16:5761911KZT240bln to be spent on Balkhash town's development 26.05.2023, 17:4257266Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan 04.05.2023, 16:3756486Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan