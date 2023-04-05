03.04.2023, 13:58 4726
Mangistau Region Rescue Fire Lane Overcome Psychological Training
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.03.2023, 21:00 25971
Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
21.03.2023, 12:45 26901
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | Aqorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.03.2023, 20:34 28441
Almaty prepare to celebrate Nauryz
19.03.2023, 20:25 28506
Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan
17.03.2023, 02:48 34506
Internet photography, video festival collects beauty of Tibet
Images | russian.people.com.cn
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.03.2023, 08:49 46291
President of Kazakhstan congratulates women on March 8
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2023, 17:18 52776
First snowdrops bloomed in Almaty
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.02.2023, 08:50 82176
Kazakhstani rescuers in Turkey
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
30.03.2023, 10:43Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov 30.03.2023, 11:5059306Kazakh President attending Majilis plenary sitting 30.03.2023, 12:0059231Majilis approves Alikhan Smailov's candidacy for Prime Minister's seat 30.03.2023, 19:0958936Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye 30.03.2023, 10:3356551U.S. Human Rights Abuse Against Refugees and Immigrants: Truth and Facts 20.03.2023, 12:1495081CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations 20.03.2023, 11:40867712023 Elections: 8,800 Kazakhstanis cast their votes abroad 20.03.2023, 11:1983711No election violations recorded, Observer Mission of Organization of Turkic Countries 09.03.2023, 16:1176511Berkut airline personnel receive medals for rescuing people in Türkiye 09.03.2023, 19:4076411Kazakhstani Arsen Kylyshbek and Vladimir Borzenkov win Microsoft’s $550 thou worth grant