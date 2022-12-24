23.12.2022, 14:48 2776
New Year's Express went from Astana to Borovoye
Images | telegram/orda_kz
On the eve of the New Year, PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION launched a comfortable New Year's electric train to the Shchuchinsk-Borovsk resort area.
To create a festive atmosphere for passengers, the train is decorated in national and New Year's style.
