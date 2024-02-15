Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Rescuers retrieved bodies of all four victims of the mud slide which occurred in Almaty last night.

















According to official statement, the rescuers found the bodies of a man, born 1984, a woman, born 1984, and two boys, born 2007. The psychologists of the emergency ministry are working with the relatives and neighbors of the victims.









The mud slide occurred in Tau-Samal residential area of Medeu district on the night of February 8. According to preliminary information, two private houses with two adults and two children inside were damaged.



