Spring in Almaty
06.04.2022, 23:44 3491
relevant news
Shanghai Starts China’s Biggest COVID-19 Lockdown in 2 Years
29.03.2022, 19:59 16126
Images | iz.ru
China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai.
In Kazakhstan, about 700 people were rescued and evacuated from a snow drift during the day
24.03.2022, 14:46 17536
Consequences of tragic January events in Kazakhstan
17.03.2022, 17:21 16281
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony
04.02.2022, 22:16 126686
ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022
12.01.2022, 22:40 180566
Fireworks in honor of Kazakhstan`s 30th anniversary of Independence Day in Almaty
16.12.2021, 23:52 260751
Most read
02.04.2022, 15:58Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on beginning of Ramadan 01.04.2022, 16:4224611How Almaty region will be divided 01.04.2022, 13:2819781How many countries Kazakhstanis can visit without a visa 01.04.2022, 22:3316636Head of State Tokayev receives NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev 01.04.2022, 17:3016461Kazakhstan ratifies agr't on personal data exchange 10.03.2022, 19:20Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India100576Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India 11.03.2022, 15:201004111st meeting of Water Council takes place at Government 10.03.2022, 17:3999446President ratifies agreement btw Kazakh and US Governments to improve tax discipline 10.03.2022, 07:4196381Elbasy arrives in Turkey to attend Diplomatic Forum 15.03.2022, 11:4590566Kazakhstan set to ensure food security