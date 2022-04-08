Система Orphus

Spring in Almaty

06.04.2022, 23:44 3491

relevant news

Shanghai Starts China’s Biggest COVID-19 Lockdown in 2 Years

29.03.2022, 19:59 16126

Images | iz.ru

China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai.

In Kazakhstan, about 700 people were rescued and evacuated from a snow drift during the day

24.03.2022, 14:46 17536

Images | telegram/МЧС

Consequences of tragic January events in Kazakhstan

17.03.2022, 17:21 16281
Consequences of tragic January events in Kazakhstan


Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony

04.02.2022, 22:16 126686

Images | olympic.kz

How Beijing looks like before the Olympics

28.01.2022, 21:23 126881

Images | gazeta.ru

ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022

12.01.2022, 22:40 180566

Images | facebook | Сергей Алексеенок

Fireworks in honor of Kazakhstan`s 30th anniversary of Independence Day in Almaty

16.12.2021, 23:52 260751

Images | Zakon.kz

India's Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe 2021

14.12.2021, 18:46 292167

Images | iz.ru

Most read