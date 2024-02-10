08.02.2024, 21:27 1696

Bodies of 4 victims of Almaty mud slide found

Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Rescuers retrieved bodies of all four victims of the mud slide which occurred in Almaty last night.




According to official statement, the rescuers found the bodies of a man, born 1984, a woman, born 1984, and two boys, born 2007. The psychologists of the emergency ministry are working with the relatives and neighbors of the victims.


The mud slide occurred in Tau-Samal residential area of Medeu district on the night of February 8. According to preliminary information, two private houses with two adults and two children inside were damaged.

 

