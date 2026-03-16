2026 Referendum: More than 50% of voters cast ballots  

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With less than four hours of voting remaining, over 8 million Kazakhstanis have already cast their ballots at the Constitutional Referendum as of 4:00 PM, Qazinform News Agency reports.





Assel Zhanabilova, a member of the Central Referendum Commission, presented the latest data from territorial commissions regarding the preliminary turnout. According to the report, 8,029,286 Kazakhstanis have received their ballots so far, representing 64.43% of the total eligible voters.





Polling stations in Washington, D.C., New York City, and Ottawa have also opened for the referendum.





The highest turnout was seen in the Turkistan and Aktobe regions, as well as the city of Shymkent.





Regional turnout breakdown:





Abai region - 69.29%

Akmola region - 71.33%

Aktobe region - 77.65%

Almaty region - 68.23%

Atyrau region - 64.33%

West Kazakhstan region - 60.61%

Zhambyl region - 70.31%

Zhetysu region - 68.50%

Karaganda region - 72.63%

Kostanay region - 70.96%

Kyzylorda region - 82.02%

Mangystau region - 68.19%

Pavlodar region - 68.41%

North Kazakhstan region - 60.70%

Turkistan region - 72.39%

Ulytau region - 66.50%

East Kazakhstan region - 78.98%

Astana - 47.76%

Almaty - 28.16%

Shymkent - 72.61%