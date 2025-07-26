This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
584 people suffer injuries due to work-related causes in Kazakhstan
relevant news
Up to 15 years jail terms proposed for assaults on health workers in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
PM Bektenov orders to develop new drug policy
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with President Lee Jae Myung of Korea
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, China to deploy AGVs to boost cross-border traffic
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan seeks harsher penalties for violence against health workers
The President ordered the Government to develop necessary amendments to the legislation, which will be submitted to the parliament for discussion with the participation of representatives of the civil society, he wrote.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New path to link Charyn Canyon with Tanbaly Reserve Museum
- Issyk Historical and Cultural Reserve-Museum
- Kok-Zhailau plateau, Butakovskoye Gorge
- Alma-Arasan hot springs
- Big Almaty Lake
- Talhiz ancient settlement dating back to the VIII-XIII centuries
- Oi-Qaragai mountain resort
The project was initiated by Kaz Alpine Club public organization and is implemented with the support of AMANAT Party, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan, JSC NC Kazakh Tourism as well as Almaty and Almaty region’s administrations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan ratifies loan agreement with IBRD to deliver internet connectivity to rural areas
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President signs Tax Code of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
25.07.2025, 14:49Kazakhstan proposes to join forces to save Caspian, Aral Seas, glaciers 25.07.2025, 15:122856Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France 25.07.2025, 13:482671Kazakh PM attends 1st International Environmental Conference in Altai Republic 25.07.2025, 11:352461Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay official visit to Türkiye 25.07.2025, 17:522221Military helicopter disappears from radar in Almaty region, search underway 21.07.2025, 17:3033376Heatwave with temperatures reaching 42C to grip Kazakhstan next three days 22.07.2025, 23:5726936Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title 21.07.2025, 13:4326131Import, export volumes via Khorgos port surpass 20 mln tons in H1 2025 21.07.2025, 23:1125771Kazakhstan to relocate some 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan 21.07.2025, 12:3425506Kazakh President signs into law allied relations treaty with Kyrgyzstan 27.06.2025, 18:09221146President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 16:21217811Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 17:19198591Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 26.06.2025, 21:46185936President Tokayev arrives in Minsk 27.06.2025, 15:23181991Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub