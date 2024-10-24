5 killed in Washington state with teen suspect in custody

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Scholars, teachers, rescuers, health and production workers among state award recipients on occasion of Republic Day
Head of State Tokayev gives instructions on Kazakh capital’s development and improvement
Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan highway to be repaired by 2026
The reconstruction project of the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan motorway, with a total length of 426 km, passes through Ulytau and Kyzylorda regions. The objective is to upgrade the road from the III technical category to the II category in the Ulytau region," Darkhan Imanashev stated.
Unique Kyzyltas petroglyphs taken under state protection
Kazakhstan actively works on academic hub creation - President Tokayev
The world faces today daunting challenges caused by rapid development of new technologies and artificial intelligence, climate change and energy sources. It is important to enhance cooperation in the field of education, science and innovations for a comprehensive and sustainable development of the countries. For that very reason, Kazakhstan is actively engaged in creation of an academic hub in collaboration with the world’s prestigious higher education institutions," the message reads.
The Connected-2024 conference will help achieve this goal. I believe that today’s gathering will pave the way for strengthening the international ties between scholars and experts, opening new approaches to the education sphere and human capital development," the President stressed.
23 branches of foreign universities open in Kazakhstan
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on measures of state support for promising export-oriented industries
ll state bodies and development institutions need to work with business in the mode of maximum favour, proactively seek effective entrepreneurs, ready to develop export-oriented production necessary for the country," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Head of State recepts Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov
