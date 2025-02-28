6,000 jobs, export growth and share of in-country value: Olzhas Bektenov chairs Baiterek Holding Board of Directors meeting

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of National Management Holding Baiterek JSC, primeminister.kz reports.





Head of the Government was informed about the results of investment and financial activities of the holding and its subsidiaries for 2024 in terms of support for domestic producers, provided within the existing instruments.





Chairman of the Board of Baiterek NUH Rustam Karagoyshin reported on measures taken to finance the non-resource sector of the economy for a total amount of 4.09 trillion. Compared to the previous year, the volume of support increased by 52 per cent. A total of about 58,000 private companies and organisations that do not belong to quasi-public sector entities are covered. As a result of increased state support measures, more than 6,000 new jobs were created in the regions. Manufacturers produced products and provided services worth 7.3 trillion tenge. At the same time, the volume of exports increased by more than a third and reached over 1 trillion 046.1 billion tenge.





Special attention was paid to the development of the country's agro-industrial complex. Thus, through the instruments of the holding and its structures, the agrarians purchased more than 10,500 units of agricultural machinery and equipment. In addition, a programme was launched to finance spring field and harvesting operations by attracting bonded loans on market terms. In order to develop a green economy, 3 projects in the field of energy for the amount of 14.5 billion tenge were supported.





The Head of the Government was reported on measures taken to increase the share of in-country value in the procurement of goods, works and services of the group of companies of NUH Baiterek JSC. In works the share increased from 97.9% in 2023 to 99.9% in 2024, in services from 94% to 96%, in goods from 3% to 48%. The total volume of purchases by the group of companies of NUH Baiterek JSC last year amounted to 54 billion tenge. At the same time, 46 billion tenge, or 85%, was purchased from domestic producers of goods, works and services.