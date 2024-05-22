20.05.2024, 12:48 13851
Adviser to Kazakh President named
The Head of State decreed to appoint Yerulan Zhamaubayev as the Adviser to the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Yerulan Zhamaubayev was born on March 25, 1974 in Alma-Ata region. He graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, and received his master's degree at the Rysskulov Kazakh Economics University.
In 1998 and 2006 he served as a leading analyst, chief analyst, head of department, and deputy director at the Research and Statistics Department of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.
From 2006 to 2014 he was a director at the Coordination Department of the Kazakh National Bank.
In 2014 and 2015 he was a managing director at the Housing Construction Saving Bank of Kazakhstan
Between July 2015 and November 2015, he served as the deputy head of the Social and Economical Monitoring Department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.
In 2015 and 2018 headed the Social and Economical Monitoring Department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.
From 2018 to 2019 he acted as an assistant to the Kazakh President.
In March 2019 he was appointed as an executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.
In 2022, he was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan.
"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims
The public fund "Qazaqstan halqyna" has announced plans to construct approximately 700 houses for flood victims, Kazinforms News Agency reports.
Bolat Zhamishev, chairman of the public fund "Qazaqstan halqyna," indicated that the fund allocates approximately 16 billion tenge for the construction of houses in rural areas.
As he mentioned in an interview, the fund has provided 10 billion tenge for the construction of new houses for those who lost their homes as a result of floods that gripped several regions of Kazakhstan. Additionally, approximately six billion tenge has been raised thanks to generous donations from businesses and the population.
He went on to say that memorandums have been concluded with the akimats of six regions: Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan.
Mr. Zhamishev also underlined the importance of the imminent signing of a tripartite agreement between the fund, the akimat, and the construction company.
It is estimated that approximately 600 houses will be constructed with the fund's financial assistance, with an average of 100 houses to be built in each region. The houses are relatively modest in size, with an area of approximately 80 square meters.
Construction has already begun in a neighborhood in Petropavlovsk. We anticipate that the houses will be ready in approximately one month. We are still considering locations that are not currently at risk of flooding. House construction has also begun in villages in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay region," he said.
Furthermore, he indicated that in four regions of the country, houses will be constructed in rural areas, while in the North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions, they will be erected in the cities of Kulsary and Petropavlovsk.
It is also noteworthy that "Kazakhmys" company financed the construction of additional 100 houses in a microdistrict in Petropavlovsk through the fund. In total, 700 houses are being built in six regions.
Bolat Zhamishev indicated that the fund had recently received 1 million euros from the Serbian government for the construction of houses in flood-hit regions. Additionally, other foreign companies had allocated funds as well.
The majority of the fund's financial resources have been derived from Kazakhstani businessmen. It has been emphasized that the fund is not the sole entity collecting financial means for flood victims. There are other foundations under the auspices of akimats and the government.
It has been revealed that the houses to be constructed for flood-affected Kazakhstani citizens have been identified.
Additionally, it was disclosed that the city of Kulsary will commence construction of 150 residences for individuals adversely affected by the floods. The akimat presented a preliminary design.
Akim of Pavlodar region Asain Baykhanov recently stated that five families in the village of Zhalauly, which was affected by floods, will be provided with houses that are currently under construction, in July.
On May 16, construction crews arrived in the village of Kumsai, Temir district, Aktobe region, and began laying the foundation for the first house. The houses will be constructed on an elevated area that was selected with the input of local residents in mind.
Furthermore, plots for the construction of houses in flood-affected areas have been identified in western Kazakhstan. 200 housebuilding for flood victims in the North Kazakhstan region has commenced as well.
First Australian method fattening site to be launched this year in Turkestan region
During his working trip to Turkestan region, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin visited the construction site of Kazakhstan's largest fattening site for 50,000 cattle, primeminister.kz reports.
The project is implemented in Arys by Turkestan Agro.kz. At the first stage already this year will be purchased 15 thousand heads, in 2025-2026 will be purchased another 10 thousand heads, in 2026-2027 25 thousand heads. The whole scheme of construction, fattening and grazing of cattle will be created according to the Australian "cage" method of cattle breeding.
Here, in Arysi, Turkestan Agro.kz plans to grow fodder crops for cattle on an area of 4,710 hectares using sprinkler irrigation technologies. This will provide the fattening site animals with the necessary volume of fodder.
The head of the company Syrym Ertaev said that currently the implementation of the construction project has slowed down due to the lack of preferential financing allocated for investment projects in the agro-industrial complex by financial institutions of agriculture. There are also problems with obtaining permission to use water for irrigation of lands from the supply canal "Koksaray".
Serik Zhumangarin instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to hold a meeting on investment projects and solve the issue of financing as soon as possible. He also instructed to work with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation on the use of irrigation water.
UNT 2024: more than 7 thousand applicants passed testing over 4 days
The Unified National Testing has started in the country. How is the main exam for graduates held this year, including in the regions affected by floods? This issue was considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by the Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, the main UNT is held in 43 regional testing centres for 47 days. Involved 5.2 thousand computers in one stream. From 16 May in 14 regions began holding UNT, which will continue until 5 July.
In 6 regions, where the emergency was declared Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kostanay regions, West Kazakhstan region, North Kazakhstan region will be held from 25 May to 12 July, while the reception of applications for these regions is also extended until 20 May.
According to the results of 4 days in 29 points more than 7 thousand applicants were tested. The number of school leavers in 2024 is 188 245 people. The number of submitted applications is 330,116 taking into account two attempts, of which 293,186 are current year school leavers, including 59,799 applications from graduates from 6 regions affected by floods.
Test takers apply online at the website of the National Testing Centre app.testcenter.kz and choose the date, time and testing point themselves. To control compliance with the rules of the UNT and academic integrity, a corresponding order has been approved.
In order to support school leavers from 6 regions affected by floods, measures are being taken to allocate grants in the form of a quota of 20 per cent (or 12,528 grants) of the total volume of the state educational order, which will ensure their full coverage and allow them to participate in the competition in all areas of training.
Free online lessons for school leavers have been organised jointly with the country's educational centres. During the period of preparation for the UNT, more than 200 lessons were held in all its subjects.
Minister of Tourism and Sport: active work on involving schoolchildren in sporting events and promoting a healthier lifestyle being carried out
The Ministry of Tourism and Sport has a set of measures to organise recreation and leisure activities for children. They are aimed at developing the sporting potential of children and teenagers, broadening their horizons, popularising a healthy lifestyle. This was reported by the Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
In particular, presidential tests will be held in the summer. Also will be held championships of the country among amateur teams in football and mini-football, which will involve more than 2 thousand children and teenagers in 7 age categories.
The state sports order programme does not stop working during the summer holidays. Championships will be held in such sports as kekushinkai karate, kickboxing, muaythai, grappling, chess. Children's routes will be organised as part of the national rock festival "Burabai-2024". There will also be a race with overcoming obstacles "ULY DALA JARYSY" with the participation of 300 children and teenagers," the head of the department said.
More than 500 physical training and health-improving events among the population will be held in all regions of the republic, dedicated to the Children's Day and the Day of Sports. In addition, the republican stage of national school sports leagues in 10 sports is held annually among secondary schools.
In that connection, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, active work is being carried out to involve schoolchildren in sports activities and to promote a healthy lifestyle. Measures will be taken to increase the motivation of children and adolescents with disabilities to take part in sports. Thus, in the summer, regional qualifying competitions of the National Inclusive Games "Zhuldyzai" will continue in the regions.
National sports will not be neglected. There will be championships and tournaments in asyk atu, jamba atu, togyzkumalak, traditional archery and kazak kuresi.
The development of children's and youth tourism and support for projects involving children's travel is a priority of State policy. A catalogue of children's and youth tourism facilities has been created on the basis of an inventory of children's camps.
Some of the functioning children's recreation centres were built back in the Soviet period, many of them have already exceeded the life expectancy of their buildings and require major repairs. However, attracting investment in this industry remains unprofitable for many entrepreneurs due to the seasonality of business. Therefore, to stimulate investment activity, state measures have been introduced, including the possibility of receiving compensation of up to 10% of construction costs and reimbursement of 25% of expenses for the purchase of tourist buses.
Another measure of state support aimed at children is the Kids Go Free programme. Over the past two years, more than 3,500 children have benefited from free flights. This year it is planned to cover 3,000 children under this programme. The "Living Lessons" project is also being successfully implemented. As part of this project, excursion classes were organised where children received not only practical knowledge, but also visited enterprises and factories.
Beisembayev: 20,000 children to have free holidays in camps, with priority given to schoolchildren from flood-affected regions
During the Government session, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of completion of the 2023-2024 school year and the organisation of recreation, leisure and employment of children during the holidays was considered. Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev made a report on the work carried out in this area, primeminister.kz reports.
As the Minister noted, the successful completion of the school year and quality organisation of summer recreation and recuperation of children, ensuring their safety is one of the main tasks of the department.
The current school year is being completed by 3.8 million pupils. Of these, 374 thousand are primary school students, 341 thousand - basic school students. 186 thousand children are also school leavers. Applicants for the sign "Altyn Belgi" this year are 7,704," Gani Beisembayev reported.
According to him, the school year is planned to end with the unified class hours "Bilimim - Otanima". In addition, on 25 May an event dedicated to school leavers "Mektebim, sagan weң algys!" will be held. The solemn ceremony of awarding certificates is scheduled for 12-15 June. Final examinations for graduates of the 9th and 11th grades are held from 29 May to 11 June.
This year, for the first time, intermediate exams in the Kazakh language for schools with Kazakh and other languages of instruction are held in grades 5-8 and 10 to assess the level of proficiency in the Kazakh language.
In accordance with the Prime Minister's instruction and in connection with the declaration of a natural emergency, 3,581 students of Atyrau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan regions are exempted from intermediate and final examinations. The final grade they are given on the basis of annual grades," the head of the department said.
According to him, for 832,000 students from 2,622 schools affected by floods and distance learning in the winter period due to adverse weather conditions, from 27 to 31 May will be organised the work of the "Summer School". The main goal is to improve the quality of education by filling the gaps in the knowledge of students.
The minister also reported on the work carried out to organise recreation, leisure and employment of children during the holidays. Summer holidays for children are organised within the framework of a joint plan of 9 state bodies. Republican and regional headquarters have been set up, and all normative legal acts have been prepared. A collection of methodological recommendations containing uniform requirements has been developed. Together with the regions the list of all recreation centres and their readiness has been worked out.
"With the support of the fund "Kazakhstan Khalkyna" within the framework of the project "QH Zhazdyk Zholdama" 20 thousand children will have an opportunity to have a free holiday. Among them, priority is given to schoolchildren from the regions affected by floods, children from socially vulnerable groups and large families from rural areas," the Minister said.
A total of 2.9 million children will spend summer holidays in 10,743 recreation centres across the country. Of these, 10 thousand will be in year-round recreation centres, 240 thousand in out-of-town centres, 2.6 million in school camps and 75 thousand in tent and yurt camps.
Out of 182 recreation centres, 150 will be launched from 1 to 10 June. The remaining 32 facilities will start working on 15 June. Among them, 7 facilities are located in regions where floods occurred and 25 where tender procedures have not yet been finalised.
It was noted that Atyrau, Turkestan and Aktobe regions should pay special attention to increasing the coverage of children with summer holidays. In the area of leisure organisation, 2.7 million schoolchildren will be covered by summer forms of employment, tourist, creative and intellectual activities. Local executive bodies this year need to organise recreation, leisure and employment of children at a high level.
The regions have unique projects to organise summer holidays: "Ұлы Dala keremeti", "Jas galym", "Gastro tourism", "Bir kun kalada", "Guest family" and other projects. If colleagues in the regions will effectively use the best practices, it will give an opportunity to make summer holidays more meaningful," Beisembayev said.
Special attention is paid to the rest of children from the regions affected by the floods: 614 children have been on holiday, 628 are on holiday. In the near future, 3,883 children will be sent to health centres. The Minister also reported that 120 thousand teacher-organisers have been specially trained to organise summer holidays in a meaningful way. Additionally, more than 12 thousand students and volunteers will be involved.
The Ministry adheres to the position on the leisure and recreation of children at a high cultural level. In this direction, a GUIDEBOOK booklet "Senin kuanynyshka toly zhazga zhazgy demalysyn" has been developed especially for students of grades 1-10. The collection is designed for quality organisation of leisure time and personal safety," the head of the Ministry of Education informed.
At the end of the report, the Minister noted that during the summer holidays local executive bodies need to approach with great responsibility to the issue of quality, meaningful organisation of children's leisure time, ensuring their life and safety. In turn, from the side of the Ministry of Education this work is under constant and strict control, assured Gani Beisembayev.
Prime Minister: Important to strengthen export support programs, stimulate innovation and expand production
The issues of promoting non-resource exports were considered at the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Increasing the volume of non-resource exports is one of the key factors of diversification of the economy of Kazakhstan. The Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev reported on the measures taken in this direction at the Government session.
At the end of 2023, the target indicator for non-resource exports was achieved and exceeded by 3%. The total line of products sold abroad increased by 278 items. The number of permanent active exporters increased by 300 companies from 2019: from 460 to 760.
The geography of non-resource exports last year expanded to 135 countries. Supplies to Asian countries increased: to China by 8%, South Korea by 26%, and Vietnam by 46%. At the same time, the physical volumes of supplies of processed agricultural products increased: flour by 1.1%, sunflower oil by more than 55.5%, beverages by 42.8%.
To further increase exports, the Ministry of Trade has identified key areas. First of all, it is to expand exports of finished products to China in the medium term by 2.5 times and bring them to $12.5 billion.
In-depth work on increasing trade turnover with the EAEU countries and Central Asia will be continued. For this purpose, the necessary infrastructure for cross-border trade is being created.
Increasing supplies of high-margin goods to Middle Eastern countries (chilled lamb, poultry meat and by-products) is being worked out.
Highly competitive markets of the European Union, which are ready to purchase Kazakhstani food and organic products, are also a priority.
To train domestic exporters, the Ministry of Trade and Integration together with professional market participants is launching a trade gas pedal based on QazTrade JSC, which will structure niche trade flows. In general, service measures are concentrated on the basis of this institution, which annually covers more than 450 companies.
It is expected that the implementation of these and other comprehensive measures will increase the number of active exporters.
Prime Minister noted that this year the Government has raised a high bar to bring the volume of non-resource exports to $37.7 billion. By the end of 2025, the volume of exports of processed products and services should reach $41 billion.
We should set even more ambitious goals and strive to exceed these plans. It is important that all relevant ministries, akimats, and especially business are involved in this work. It is necessary to qualitatively change the structure of non-resource exports towards high value-added products. If we look in detail, the growth of exports of services is steady growth of about 30% last year, while exports of non-resource goods for this period decreased by 5.7%. At the same time, imports of commodities grew by 21.5%. The difference is more than twofold, which worsens the trade balance. Therefore, we need to increase the production and export of high value-added goods. We must actively support domestic producers and exporters," Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov said.
Prime Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening support for export-oriented enterprises by providing them with consulting services, information support and assistance in entering new markets. In Kazakhstan today there are more than 20 tools to support exporters such as insurance, financial and service.
The need to expand markets for domestic products and promote them more effectively abroad has been noted. For these purposes, trade representatives are sent to individual states, but the work in this direction is slow, it is necessary to intensify.
Olzhas Bektenov recalled the recent agreements with the Deputy Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China on expanding trade relations with China. Emphasizing the prospects for the development of this direction, Prime Minister instructed the Ministries of Trade, Foreign Affairs and Finance to ensure the dispatch of trade representatives to Beijing by July 1 and full readiness to open a trade mission of Kazakhstan in XUAR.
It is necessary to emphasize support for exports of medium and high value-added products. For this purpose, it is important to strengthen the existing export support programs, stimulate innovation and expand production. Here a complex of measures to support domestic producers, which we are currently working on, should play a big role. In general, we really need new and bold approaches in trade policy," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
Following the consideration of the issue, Prime Minister gave a number of specific instructions to government agencies:
- The Ministry of Trade and Integration together with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Industry, as well as other interested government agencies and organizations have been instructed to work on the diversification of export markets for Kazakhstani goods within a month. A concrete action plan to further increase the volume of non-resource exports should be submitted by August 1.
- In a systematic manner, it is necessary to constantly monitor the requirements for importers in foreign partner countries and inform our business in a timely manner.
- Together with the interested state bodies on a permanent basis to work on reducing barriers for exporters, especially on simplification and digitalization of administrative and customs procedures both in the country and abroad.
- The Ministry of Transport has been tasked to improve the transportation and logistics infrastructure necessary for the efficient export of non-resource goods.
Olzhas Bektenov: Children to be guaranteed full safety during summer vacation
The issue of the end of the school year and the organization of summer holidays for children was considered at a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Ministers of Education Gani Beisembayev, Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova made reports. The Head of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek reported on the Unified National Testing, on types of children's tourism and mass sports Yermek Marzhikpaev reported.
Thus, 3.8 million children are completing the current school year. The last bell will ring for 186 thousand. 7.7 thousand graduates claim the sign "Altyn Belgi".
On the instructions of the Prime Minister, more than 3.5 thousand students of Atyrau, Aktobe, North-Kazakhstan regions are exempted from intermediate and final examinations due to the natural emergency. The final grade will be set on the basis of annual grades.
In addition, a "Summer School" will be organized for 832,000 students from 2,600 schools that suffered from floods and underwent distance learning in bad winter weather. This is being done to fill gaps in knowledge.
Summer holidays for children will be organized within the framework of a joint plan of 9 state bodies. Republican and regional headquarters have been established. Regulatory and legal acts necessary for the organization of summer recreation have been prepared. 2.9 million little Kazakhstanis will spend their summer vacations in 10.7 thousand recreation centers.
Akims of a number of regions reported on measures to cover children with clubs and leisure activities, organization of summer holidays.
Following the discussion Prime Minister noted that it was necessary to ensure quality organization of interim and final examinations, UNT, to create all conditions for full recreation, health improvement of children and their acquisition of new knowledge.
On the instructions of the Head of State, 50 children's health camps will be created and 100 centers of innovative creativity of children will be built by the end of 2026. 2 year-round camps and 9 centers of creativity have been opened in Kostanay, Turkestan, Mangistau and Zhambyl regions, Almaty, Astana and Shymkent cities. The Ministry of Education and akimats have been instructed to ensure the precise fulfillment of the President's instruction in due time. Children's safety is a priority.
All these objects of children's rest, leisure, centers, Palaces of schoolchildren and creativity should be multifunctional. They should provide comprehensive, intellectual, creative, physical development of children. By the opening of the recreation season, all facilities should be in full readiness. For this purpose, regional headquarters need to monitor the compliance of camps with the requirements of sanitary and epidemiological, fire and anti-terrorist security. All children's camps and places of mass leisure should have surveillance cameras. I emphasize: during the summer vacation children should be guaranteed complete safety," Prime Minister said.
Uninterrupted operation of relevant services will be provided by the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, Education, Health, regional akimats. The issues of quality selection of personnel to work with children were also noted.
As the experience of previous years has shown, summer recreation and employment of children are not everywhere organized at the proper level, the work is often carried out formally, for the report. There are few interesting and meaningful activities. Their quality is not ensured, taking into account children's interests and aptitudes. There are questions on safety and sanitary requirements. These problems should be eliminated by June 1," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
Head of the Government noted the low level of awareness of parents about the objects of children's recreation, the register of camps and places of leisure for children. In this regard, the ministries of education, culture and information, digitalization have been instructed to complete the work on the creation of a single electronic platform on the coverage of children's camps, clubs, sections, recreation and leisure with full information about all facilities. Strict control and coordination is the responsibility of the heads of interested state bodies and akimats.
- Regional akims should maximize the coverage of summer vacations and employment of children, primarily children from socially vulnerable categories. During the vacations, it is necessary to provide children with free visits to museums, theaters, nature reserves, national parks and sports facilities.
- Special attention should be paid to the leisure time of rural children. Sports grounds, development centers and leisure cultural events should be equipped for them.
- The Ministry of Healthcare should not allow summer recreation organizations to operate without permits. It is necessary to ensure constant sanitary and epidemiological control over the quality of children's food.
- The Ministry of Education together with the Ministry of Tourism should coordinate interregional interaction of akimats for children from different regions to visit famous tourist areas, historical and cultural heritage sites of the country.
Over 90% of lands in Turkestan region treated against Moroccan locusts
As part of a working visit to Turkestan region, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin inspected the fields of the districts where mass treatment against locusts is being carried out, primeminister.kz reports.
Turkestan region is among the top-3 regions in terms of the largest areas to be treated. It was the first to enter the phase of active fight against the most dangerous locust species Moroccan locust. A total of 272 thousand hectares of land is to be treated, of which 252 thousand hectares have already been treated as of 19 May, which is 93%. In the coming days, work on the remaining 20 thousand hectares will be completed.
Over 360 people are engaged in processing of such huge areas of the region. These are inspectors, specialists from districts and cities of Turkestan and other regions, forecasting centre and even local residents. The work is done on foot, by cars, with the help of aeroplanes and drones. A total of 162,000 hectares are being treated from the ground, 107,000 hectares from the air, 1,000 hectares using knapsack sprayers, and 1.4,000 hectares using drones.
Serik Zhumangarin studied mechanisms and methods of treatment against locusts on site, talked to contractors who carry out the entire cycle of works against pests: from supply and storage of drugs to treatment services.
It should be reminded that in Turkestan region the whole cycle of services is being tested by one contractor as a pilot project. It is planned to switch to a centralised single procurement of services for locust control throughout the country next year.
