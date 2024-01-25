Alikhan Smailov orders to correct earthquake elimination action plans
Images | primeminister.kz
The situation with the earthquake in Almaty off the agenda considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister for Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov reported that at 00:09 hours on January 23 at 264 km from Almaty on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China earthquake was recorded. As a result, a number of seismic events were registered with maximum sensitivity in Almaty with 5 MSK, Shymkent with 2 MSK, Zhambyl region with 2-3 MSK and Zhetisu region with 4 MSK. The Ministry of Emergency Situations immediately deployed a republican operational headquarters, similar headquarters worked at the territorial level. Hotlines were organized with the involvement of EMERCOM psychologists.
Forces and means of the state system of civil protection of the regions were put on high alert, command and staff vehicles were deployed, groupings of rescue units and the system of notification of the population are in full readiness.
Seismic forecasting commission on the territory of Almaty strong and destructive earthquakes are not expected. In this regard, the Ministry for Emergency Situations asks residents of the regions not to panic and trust only official sources of information.
Fortunately, there are no fatalities and serious damage. But there are victims. People without timely information and clear actions were subjected to panic. They were hurt when they jumped out from the 2nd, 3rd floors. This shows that it was necessary to turn on the warning systems in time, announce the population as early as possible and send messages," Alikhan Smailov said.
The Prime Minister said that drills in all earthquake-prone regions should be conducted more frequently.
The population should know the algorithm of actions in practice," he emphasized.
Head of the Government instructed regional akimats together with concerned government agencies to adjust action plans for the elimination of such emergencies.
In the near future, for prompt response, to introduce duty of heads and responsible persons of management bodies and civil protection forces in control points. This applies to all organizations of life support," Alikhan Smailov said.
He also emphasized the need to take all measures to ensure the treatment of the injured.
Emergency Situations Services should keep the situation under constant control. It is necessary to establish a clear interaction between all necessary services, including in neighboring countries, where the epicenters of the earthquake were located," the Prime Minister concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.