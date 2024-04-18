All government agencies should learn lessons from flood consequences – President

Images | Depositphotos

Today the Head of State signed the law on domestic abuse. Director of Kazakhstan's Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President Yerkin Tukumov said in an interview with Kazinform News Agency that the law will start changing society.





He believes it is not just an ordinary law, it is one of the laws that will generally change society for a long period. Such a law could not be adopted in conditions where neither society nor the government was ready.





We see many other examples in different countries where patriarchal norms persist. Only now our public opinion has matured and the authorities have started to hear and pass important laws for the country, he said.





According to the expert, this issue considers "not only the criminalization of punishment for domestic violence but also some aspects of the responsibility of citizens, it is also generally a question of our values, a question of development of Kazakhstan as a rather traditional society towards a modern society, towards an inclusive society, towards, where laws are respected and where everyone is responsible for their actions."





Yerkin Tukumov also believes that law alone cannot solve these problems. In the future, we need to move forward from the point of view of education and the introduction of new values.





Tukumov noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is quite consistent: he adopted important political changes, economic reforms and now social reforms. Everything goes logically and step by step.





As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ensuring women’s rights and safety of children," and "On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offences on ensuring women’s rights and safety of children".





Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has already tasked to upgrade punishment for the violence against women and children in his addresses to the nation as of March 16, 2022 and September 1, 2023.





The amendments were widely discussed with the public. Representatives of the non-governmental organizations, National Kurultay, National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family Policy and Ombudsman for Children’s Rights attended the sittings of the Parliament chambers.





The main law provides for amending 15 legislative acts of Kazakhstan, including seven codes and eight laws. The related law amends the Code "On administrative offenses."





The law imposes administrative liability for bullying and cyberbullying of minors and for forced alighting from the bus of persons under 16 and other amendments.





Following amendments are introduced to the law:





-prohibition on assignment of lighter punishment than provided for in the Special Part of the Code for a violence against minors;





-conciliation of the parties on crimes related to violence against minors is excluded, as well as in cases of criminal offenses being committed again a year after conciliation as per the articles 108-1 (willful infliction of bodily harm) and 109-1 (beatings);





- restriction of freedom is replaced with imprisonment for acts aimed at intentionally causing grievous harm to health, moderate harm to health;





- life imprisonment is imposed for murdering children (Article 99 of the Criminal Code), raping children (Article 120 of the Criminal Code) and for sexual violence against children (Article 121 of the Criminal Code) by means of excluding other alternative punishment measures stipulated in the Criminal Code;





- liability is introduced for sexual harassment of persons under 16 ;





- penalties are imposed for inciting or assisting suicide;





- criminal liability is imposed for intentional infliction of bodily harm and beatings;





- a new article is introduced setting special requirements for the behavior of a person who has committed a criminal offense, applied by the court (providing psychological assistance, prohibiting the consumption of alcoholic beverages, etc.)





