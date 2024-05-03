30.04.2024, 08:38 17626

Abu Dhabi leaps 10 spots in 2024 Leading Maritime City Report

Images | wam.ae
Abu Dhabi has secured its place within the top 25 maritime cities worldwide, jumping an impressive 10 spots since 2022, ranking 22, the highest jump among all cities, according to the prestigious 2024 Leading Maritime City (LMC) Report, unveiled in Singapore, WAM reports.

The LMC report, a bi-annual benchmarking study jointly produced by DNV and Menon Economics, assesses the performance of 50 leading maritime cities across key sectors such as shipping, finance and law, maritime technology, and port and logistics. This year marks the sixth edition of the report, providing invaluable insights for maritime administrations, industry stakeholders, and the global maritime community.

Abu Dhabi’s growth has been driven by strong gains in the "Attractiveness and Competitiveness" and "Enhancement in Shipping" indicators. It also achieved impressive rankings across all other key indicators and scored favourably in terms of projected growth as a leading maritime centre of the world, continuing Abu Dhabi's growing prominence in the global maritime landscape.

A major contributor to this success is Abu Dhabi Maritime, established in 2020 via an agreement between AD Ports Group and The Department of Municipalities and Transport to manage the growth and development of Abu Dhabi’s maritime domain. Abu Dhabi Maritime was committed through its dedicated efforts to positioning the emirate as a leading global maritime hub. This was reflected in Abu Dhabi entering the LMC ranking for the first time in 2022, and its outstanding ascent in overall ranking to 22ndtoday.

AD Ports Group has invested heavily across a number of areas which fall under the ranking criteria. Bolstering commercial and leisure maritime infrastructure, enhancing digital capabilities and augmenting the maritime regulatory framework, have contributed significantly to this success, as have initiatives such as the launch of Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi, expansion of public water transportation networks and sustainability projects.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said, "We are delighted to see Abu Dhabi's remarkable progress recognised in the 2024 Leading Maritime City Report. This achievement serves as a testament to the forward-thinking approach of our wise leadership, and the dedication and hard work of Abu Dhabi Maritime alongside the maritime community. It also underscores AD Ports Group’s unwavering commitment to continued investment, innovation, and environmental responsibility in the maritime sector. Through strategic initiatives and collaborative efforts, we are confident in our efforts to further elevate Abu Dhabi’s status as a global maritime hub."

Benjamin Dineshkar, Head of Maritime Advisory, Middle East and Africa, and co-author of the report, said, "Abu Dhabi has made the most remarkable progress, moving 10 places from 32 to 22. Compared to the cities that were in the top 50 for both 2022 and 2024, Abu Dhabi has achieved the biggest leap among the cities. This is a result of strategic public policies and consistent investment, reflected in the strong performance in many indicators and the overall LMC ranking. For Abu Dhabi to have only entered the top 50 of the Leading Maritime City Report in 2022, this is a tremendous achievement."
 

relevant news

30.04.2024, 21:32 15786

American college students speak out against the war in Gaza

Images | bostonherald.com
Hundreds of students from various universities in the United States have been arrested, and protesters continue to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and demand the withdrawal of funds from companies that have led to Israel's nearly seven month war against Palestinian enclaves. On Saturday, police were fully deployed on university campuses, with some universities using chemical irritants and taser guns to disperse students. More universities staged protests against the ongoing bombing in the Gaza Strip and sought to end US military aid to Israel.

In Boston, police detained about 100 people while clearing a protest camp at Northeastern University, and social media posts showed security forces and police wearing riot gear putting tents behind trucks. At the same time, in Bloomington, Midwest, the Indiana University Police Department arrested 23 people while clearing campus protest camps. At Washington University in St. Louis, at least 80 people were also arrested, including US presidential candidate Gil Stan and her campaign manager.

Across the United States, police often intervene in violent demonstrations, and hundreds of students and even some faculty and staff have been forcibly arrested in different states. Protesters have requested amnesty from the US government for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or dismissed due to protests, but all have ended in failure. About a week ago, more than 100 pro Palestinian activists were arrested at Columbia University in New York. The incident that began on Columbia University campus has evolved into a nationwide event between students and administrators supporting Palestinian protests and restrictions on freedom of speech. In the past 10 days, hundreds of students have been arrested, suspended, suspended, and in most cases expelled from universities, including Yale University, University of Southern California, Vanderbilt University, and University of Minnesota.

The reason behind this series of events is that young people aged 18 to 29 in the United States are more sympathetic to the Palestinian people than to the Israeli people, which is in contrast to the group aged 50 and above. More and more young Americans are dissatisfied with Israel's military actions, US aid to Israel, and the neglect of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza. However, it is not difficult to see from the government's actions that the government's response to the Israeli Palestinian incident is clearly inconsistent with its publicly expressed concerns about the Gaza Strip. The two faces displayed by the government have raised doubts about the government's credibility. In addition, schools and the police's constant suppression will only further deepen the differences between the school and students. The anti war demonstrations in universities will not be suppressed due to the hegemonic behavior of the US government. Instead, it will expand the scope of the protests from the Gaza War to the US government's violent suppression of student activities without emphasizing human rights.

Author: Belt and Road Research Center of Jilin Province, columnist Wang Dongbei
 

30.04.2024, 21:22 16146

San Francisco opposes budget cuts for basic labor protection

A coalition of over 50 trade unions and non-profit organizations held a rally on the 24th before the city council budget hearing, demanding that the city government budget not reduce the budget for basic labor protection and ensure that all frontline non-profit organization workers receive fair treatment. The workers present called for no reduction in the budget of organizations that protect the rights of low wage migrant workers.

The current proposed budget reduction is at least 10%, and in terms of emergency rental assistance, it will be reduced by up to 50%. The areas covered by budget cuts include housing subsidies for families and transitional youth, emergency rental assistance programs, worker rights support and education, childcare programs, park and green space development, and youth citizen participation programs.

The most affected by budget cuts will be the working class and families, people of color, homeless or housing unstable groups, elderly, disabled, low wage workers, low-income tenants, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C or other serious illnesses, queer and transgender individuals, as well as judicial system workers in San Francisco.The budget cycle in San Francisco begins in April. The Basic Labor Budget Alliance has gathered together to demand that San Francisco prioritize the development of inclusive and comprehensive budgets to protect San Francisco's diversity and labor. Without basic labor protection, service personnel who maintain urban operations will not be able to live and reside in this city.

The reduction of basic labor protection budget by the San Francisco City Government will result in more homeless people emerging on the streets of San Francisco. Now it seems that this policy has no impact on the wealthy class in San Francisco, but it will be a heavy blow to low-income groups or the lower class of society. Once the budget is approved, it will lead to thousands of local people reducing their economic income. Part of the low-income population working in communities or public service institutions will lose their sources of income. The actions of the San Francisco government have seriously infringed on the interests of the lower class. To put it more bluntly, this policy of the San Francisco government is despised by this class, and the lower class in society has not received so-called human rights. Looking at the US government from San Francisco, the lower class is simply a victim of US government policies.

Author: Belt and Road Research Center of Jilin Province, columnist Wang Dongbei
 

29.04.2024, 18:41 17391

Dam bursts in Kenya amid heavy downpour, at least 40 killed

At least 40 people have been confirmed dead, with several others still missing, after a dam burst in a town north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, following heavy rains across the country, local police said Monday, Xinhua reports.

Naivasha Police Commander Stephen Kirui said that they had recovered 40 bodies from the debris on Monday, with a major search and rescue operation ongoing in the Mai Mahiu area, about 60 kilometers north of Nairobi, after a nearby river overflowed due to flash floods.

We have 40 bodies collected so far, and many more are covered by the mud. Many cars are also submerged," Kirui said from the site.


The Kenya Red Cross Society, a charitable organization, said that the floodwaters originated from a nearby river that burst its banks on Sunday night.

Several people have been taken to a health facility in Mai Mahiu due to flash floods affecting Kamuchiri Village," the charity said.

 

26.04.2024, 10:09 25706

China launches Shenzhou-18 manned spaceship

Images | Xinhua/Li Gang
China on Thursday launched the Shenzhou-18 manned spaceship to send three taikonauts to its orbiting Tiangong space station for a six-month mission, Xinhua reports.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Shenzhou-18 crew members are Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu, with Ye as the mission commander, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The Shenzhou-18 mission marks Ye's second journey into space, following his previous role as a crew member during the Shenzhou-13 mission from October 2021 to April 2022. Li Cong and Li Guangsu are both on their first-ever space adventure.

The crew will utilize the scientific experiment cabinets and extravehicular payloads to carry out more than 90 experiments in the fields of basic physics in microgravity, space material science, space life science, space medicine and space technology, said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA, at Wednesday's press conference.

A unique task for the three pilot-turned taikonauts is to create an "aquarium" and raise fish in zero gravity.

They will create a simplified version of an aquatic ecosystem using zebrafish and algae to study how the space environment affects their growth and system balance.

The "aquarium" is 1.25 liters in volume and can accommodate four small fish. But if the experiment succeeds, it will be a significant breakthrough to cultivate vertebrates in China's space program. Not only will the taikonauts find joy in the space "aquarium," but it may also pave the way for their future counterparts to enjoy nutritious fish from their own in-orbit harvests.

The next step in our research involves conducting experiments on fruit flies and mice," said Cang Huaixing, a chief researcher for the space station's scientific experiments, at the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.


Taikonauts in orbit will also be involved in an experiment of cultivating plants. The purpose is to analyze the changes in the function and gene expression of plant stem cells in a microgravity environment. According to scientists, this research will provide theoretical support for designing crops that can adapt to outer space conditions.

More than 100 Arabidopsis seeds will be grown and nurtured in space for approximately four weeks. The crew aboard the space station will freeze them at minus 80 degrees Celsius in real-time and bring them back to Earth for further analysis and research.

In addition to the two experiments related to fish and plant, the crew will also conduct molecular research on the co-origin of proteins and nucleic acids, as well as the origin of codons. Furthermore, they will test a newly developed spacecraft coating material.
 

25.04.2024, 21:43 25906

Unemployment decreases in Kyrgyzstan

The number of unemployed people registered with the state employment service in search of work as of April 1, 2024 amounted to 84 thousand people, according to the material of the National Statistical Committee, Kabar reports.

According to the document, the figure is 15% less compared to the same date last year, of which 61.7 thousand people are registered unemployed, or 17.3% less.

Of the total number of registered unemployed, 44.7% were women.

The level of registered unemployment in the total labor force was 2.3%.
 

22.04.2024, 11:12 31186

11 missing in Guangdong rainstorm

A total of 11 people are missing after continuous heavy rainfall hit many parts of south China's Guangdong Province in recent days, the provincial emergency management department said Monday, Xinhua reports.

The search and rescue operations are still underway, the department said, adding that six of the missing individuals are from Jiangwan Township, Shaoguan City while the other five are from Dalong Village, Qingyuan City.

The recent heavy rainfall has affected many cities including Shaoguan, Guangzhou, Heyuan, Zhaoqing, Qingyuan, Meizhou and Huizhou, resulting in damaged houses, blocked roads and landslides.

A total of 53,741 people have been relocated across the province, with 12,256 people being urgently resettled, the department said.

So far, 36 houses have collapsed, 48 houses have been severely damaged, resulting in a direct economic loss of nearly 140.6 million yuan (about 19.8 million U.S. dollars).
 

18.04.2024, 13:21 53651

Dubai Airports reopens check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for 'Emirates' and 'Flydubai'

Dubai Airports has announced the reopening of check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for Emirates and Flydubai, WAM reports.

In a recent update regarding airport and flight operations, Dubai Airports has announced that the departure hall at Terminal 3 is experiencing a significant influx of passengers, urging customers to make their way to the airport only if they have a confirmed flight booking.

Dubai Airports also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flights.
 

17.04.2024, 21:34 63371

World IT Show 2024 kicks off in Seoul

World IT Show 2024, the largest information and communications technology exhibition in South Korea, kicked off Wednesday in Seoul to showcase cutting-edge technologies of local and global companies, its organizer said, Yonhap reports.

The three-day event is themed on "Innovation in everyday life, created by artificial intelligence (AI)," with 446 companies and institutions from 10 countries, including South Korea, attending, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. plans to present its AI platform, Galaxy AI, allowing visitors to experience AI functions on its latest Galaxy S24 smartphone series, including real-time translation.

The company said it will also showcase its electronic wallet service, Samsung Wallet, and AI-powered home appliance products.

LG Electronics Inc. will exhibit products based on its "affectionate AI," an on-device AI that has strength in orchestrating and fine-turning various electronics in a user-friendly manner.

The products include LG's next-generation mobility vision of "Alpha-able" and Alpha 11, an AI processor which powers organic light-emitting diode TVs.

Major mobile carriers, SK Telecom Co. and KT Corp., will also display their AI technologies at the event.
 

