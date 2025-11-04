03.11.2025, 21:49 10511
Almaty Airport eyes 55 million passengers annually by 2050
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on the development of Almaty International Airport, held as part of the President’s directive to establish a major international air hub, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.
Serkan Kaptan, CEO of TAV Airports Holding, and Gökhan Köse, President of Almaty International Airport, reported on the progress of the Horizon 2050 strategic development program.
Reconstruction work is currently underway on the domestic terminal, as well as the construction of a modern de-icing platform, soundproofing of nearby residential areas, and other key upgrades. The concept also envisions the creation of three runways, with the main one to be completely rebuilt, as well as construction of a cargo apron, logistics and storage facilities, and state-of-the-art passenger facilities and related infrastructure.
The modernization will expand the airport’s annual capacity to 55 million passengers and 500,000 tons of cargo by 2050. As of today, the airport serves over 12 million passengers annually and handles approximately 70% of Kazakhstan’s total air traffic.
TAV Airports Holding reported that $260 million has already been invested in the project and confirmed its readiness to reinvest airport profits to ensure the timely completion of all stages.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Imangali Tasmagambetov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on preparations for the upcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, scheduled to be held at the end of November in the Kyrgyz Republic.
The interlocutors also discussed several issues related to the key areas of the Organization’s activities.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a series of meetings with participants of the VIII Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the tasks set by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on launching a new investment cycle, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is conducting systematic work to engage with international companies and organizations to increase the volume of foreign investment in the country’s economy.
The meetings discussed areas of investment cooperation within current and prospective projects in the agro-industrial complex, energy, utilities, and other sectors.
During the meeting with Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Matteo Patrone, the parties discussed the Bank’s participation in infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan. Attention was also given to the development of small and medium-sized businesses.
At the meeting with President of PepsiCo for Russia, Belarus, the Caucasus, and Central Asia David Manzini, the progress of the project to build a salty snacks production plant in the Almaty region, currently in its final stage, was reviewed. The regional akimat, together with relevant state authorities, was instructed to continue assisting in providing the necessary infrastructure solutions for the investment project.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fufeng Group Li Xuechun discussed the implementation of a vertically integrated industrial park project for deep corn processing in the Zhambyl region. The production will be based on domestic raw materials. The investor positively assessed the favorable business environment and the conditions created under the "fast-track corridor" mechanism for the upcoming launch of production.
Following the meetings, Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan will continue to provide comprehensive support to investors and foster a favorable investment climate, focusing on full support for business projects. The launch of new production facilities is of strategic importance for strengthening the country’s industrial and export potential, as well as for creating new jobs.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented several investment projects during his working trip to the Kyzylorda region, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Among the projects showcased to the President were a ceramic tile manufacturing plant by Orient Ceramic KZO, Fabe Agro greenhouse complex, a solid waste processing facility, a glass bottle production plant by Seven Rivers Technologies, and other initiatives aimed at boosting regional development.
The President was also briefed about the plans to develop glass manufacturing cluster, construction of a steam-gas plant, ore-mining and processing mills, and a commercial dairy farm.
Deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament on Thursday passed the law ratifying the extradition treaty between Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Morocco, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The document was signed on December 12, 2024, in Rabat.
The final provisions of the draft law specify the treaty regulates cooperation between the competent authorities of Kazakhstan and Morocco on matters of extradition of individuals located within the territories of the parties for the purpose of criminal prosecution or execution of a court sentence.
In particular, the document provides for: the procedure for extraditing persons suspected or accused of crimes punishable by imprisonment for at least one year or by a more severe penalty; the procedure for extradition for the execution of a court sentence, if at the time the extradition request is received, the unserved portion of the sentence is at least six months; the grounds for refusal of extradition, including cases where the offense is political in nature, punishable by death, or contradicts national legislation or international obligations.
The extradition of the signatory states’ own citizens is not provided for under the treaty.
The implementation of the treaty will be carried out on the basis of written requests. The central authority of the requested party must promptly notify the corresponding authority of the requesting party of the decision made.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev reported on the ongoing work to digitalize the electric power industry at a Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that the development and digitalization of the electric power sector are becoming key factors in improving the efficiency of electricity production, distribution, and consumption.
As part of the instruction of the Head of State, central government bodies, including the Ministry of Energy, have developed and approved the Digital Transformation Map of the Energy Sector. The Digital Transformation Map is a roadmap that defines the strategic measures and stages for the development of digital technologies in the energy complex," Zhaslan Madiyev said.
The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that digital transformation is aimed at introducing smart grids, digital twins, monitoring and predictive diagnostics systems, as well as the use of artificial intelligence to forecast demand, optimize generation, and manage the grid.
Currently, 43 public services are provided in the energy sector, 99% of which are available online. By 2027, at least 50% of electricity and heat supply facilities will be covered by digital monitoring, and key industry processes will be automated.
As part of digital transformation, business process reengineering has been carried out in the energy sector, in particular regarding the approval of the maximum electricity tariff.
It was noted that the activities of energy-producing organizations revealed several issues: lengthy document verification and approval procedures for tariffs, lack of digital expenditure accounting, insufficient information on the technical condition of equipment, and the need for manual data entry of large volumes. Additionally, energy producers lack information about planned repair works in other organizations, which reduces coordination and planning efficiency. The proposed measures are aimed at ensuring online submission of applications and accounting of technical works, improving access to data necessary for maintenance planning, reducing the time required for calculations, and shortening the timeframe for submitting applications for tariff approval. The effects of digital transformation have resulted in significant process optimization: a 59% reduction in the number of steps has decreased bureaucratic burden, while the overall improvement level of 56% has reduced administrative workload.
The Deputy Prime Minister added that the introduction of artificial intelligence in the electric power industry is becoming one of the leading areas of digital transformation. Artificial intelligence increases diagnostic accuracy, improves network management, and enhances reliability of power supply. In energy facilities such as power transmission lines (PTL), inspections are currently performed manually by staff, and all documentation is processed by hand, which complicates the timely detection of defects. As a solution, a defect detection system using artificial intelligence has been proposed. It automatically recognizes defects in media content with up to 98% accuracy (such as cracks, chips, contamination, and fastening failures). The system generates a digital twin of the power grid with visualization of technical issues in a geographic information system. This reduces risks to personnel safety, lowers the number of emergency outages, minimizes energy losses, and increases the reliability of the entire power system.
In the heat energy sector, the problem of worn-out heating networks requires substantial reconstruction costs. Currently, decisions are made based on accident frequency and normative wear levels, and data is processed manually.
Based on the results of the reengineering process, we propose the introduction of a robotic complex with ultrasonic in-pipe diagnostics and automated data processing using artificial intelligence. This will reduce budgets and repair time by accurately calculating the scope of work, decrease accident rates through predictive modeling, and minimize inconvenience to the population. Ultimately, the use of artificial intelligence in the electric power industry ensures safety, reliability, and economic efficiency - an essential step on the path to digitalization and development," Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized.
According to the ministry, startups in the electric power sector are actively developing within the Astana Hub ecosystem. Companies are creating systems for monitoring, management, and data analysis at energy enterprises, producing industrial controllers for monitoring power quality and energy efficiency, and developing various technological solutions and services.
By the end of 2024, companies in this field earned more than 1.8 billion tenge, and their total cumulative income exceeded 3.8 billion tenge. As a result, over 400 new jobs were created in the sector.
One of the Astana Hub residents, the company "FACEPLATE," provides an Intelligent Platform for real-time data collection, processing, and analysis at energy enterprises. The platform helped users reduce operational and maintenance costs by $1.3 million. Within the KEGOC group, the platform enabled $1.6 million in savings through reduced energy losses.
Global experience demonstrates that the digitalization of the electric power industry provides major advantages. In the Netherlands, a digital energy management system has been implemented, reducing overall electricity consumption by about 15%. In China, China Energy Investment Corp is launching the world’s first large-scale AI model for power generation, improving forecasting accuracy for energy production. In the United States, AI-based defect detection systems are used at energy facilities.
Overall, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital energy management platforms, smart meters, and advanced network management systems with automation and data analytics play a crucial role in the development and digitalization of the electric power industry. These technologies allow more efficient control and forecasting of energy consumption, optimization of operations, and reduction of transmission losses.
Ultimately, their implementation enhances the reliability of the power system, reduces consumption costs, and lowers overall energy use, ensuring more sustainable and cost-efficient industry performance in the digital economy.
Currently, modern digital technologies are being implemented to ensure transparent energy resource accounting, efficient monitoring of network conditions, and reduced bureaucracy. Kazakhstani IT companies are developing innovative solutions aimed at improving the efficiency of energy production and distribution, as well as optimizing the management of energy infrastructure.
For further sectoral development, it is necessary to implement integrated digital platforms and ecosystems combining generation and power transmission using AI and big data to optimize management and improve efficiency; to develop smart grid systems and commercial metering to improve service quality, reduce resource losses, and enhance tariff transparency; and to actively use unmanned technologies and AI-powered drones for power line defect detection, reducing accidents and maintenance costs," Zhaslan Madiyev noted.
In conclusion, he stated that comprehensive digitalization of the electric power sector and the use of advanced technologies will improve the reliability of power supply, reduce energy losses, and enhance the quality of services for consumers.
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of the development and digitalization of the electric power industry was considered, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and representatives of national energy sector companies delivered their reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, Kazakhstan’s power system is operating steadily in parallel with the power systems of the Russian Federation and Central Asian countries. Today, digitalization has become a key instrument for modernizing the sector: a Digital Transformation Map has been developed and approved, defining strategic measures and stages for technology implementation. The energy sector provides 43 public services, 99% of which are available online. By 2027, half of all electricity and heat supply processes will be covered by digital monitoring.
The Prime Minister emphasized the pivotal role of the energy sector in the global economy.
The development of the electric power industry has a significant impact on the pace of industrial growth - from large metallurgical enterprises to small businesses. Therefore, the Head of State has set an ambitious task before the Government - to ensure the large-scale commissioning of new energy sources with a total capacity of 26 GW by 2035," Olzhas Bektenov said.
At present, along with traditional generation, Kazakhstan is developing renewable and nuclear energy sources. Modernization and expansion of existing capacities and utility networks are also being carried out.
Active work is underway to integrate the Western zone of the country into the Unified Energy System and to strengthen the Southern zone networks. This project will complete the loop of Kazakhstan’s energy system and ensure its independence and security. KEGOC has been instructed to accelerate the work while maintaining quality. It was noted that each percentage point increase in available capacity will contribute to economic growth and stimulate investment inflows.
Olzhas Bektenov drew attention to a number of issues, noting that the stability of the energy system directly depends on the availability of sufficient flexible (maneuverable) capacities, the shortage of which is particularly acute during peak hours. Currently, part of the demand is covered through cross-border electricity flows, but energy consumption continues to grow every year due to the launch of new industrial enterprises and the development of data centers and digital infrastructure. Under these conditions, the power sector requires advanced development, including through the active promotion of nuclear energy.
The Prime Minister stressed the importance of timely implementation of all planned energy projects, the introduction of energy storage systems, hybrid power plants, and digital technologies. At the same time, digitalization is a key instrument not only for improving energy efficiency but also for ensuring the reliability of the sector’s operations.
It was noted that digital transformation must be implemented strictly within the established deadlines and with clear coordination among all government agencies and organizations involved. The main goal of this work is to achieve tangible and qualitative changes in the energy sector and the economy as a whole.
During the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov issued a number of instructions to the relevant government bodies.
The Ministry of Energy must ensure the commissioning of 250 MW of energy capacity by the end of the current year and 2.5 GW next year. It is also instructed to keep the operation of existing power plants during the winter period under constant control.
In addition, together with the Ministry of Finance, by the end of this year, the Ministry of Energy is to take measures to establish and maintain the Unified State Management System of the Fuel and Energy Complex, which will ensure the reliable operation of energy facilities through online monitoring.
Furthermore, the Ministries of Energy, Artificial Intelligence, and Finance will launch an Industry Cybersecurity Center and ensure the operation of an operator of the infocommunication infrastructure in the fuel and energy complex by the end of 2026. The new system will be aimed at protecting energy sector entities from cyber threats.
The company Samruk-Energo must complete all necessary activities for the start of construction of combined heat and power plants in the cities of Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk by the end of March next year, while ensuring compliance with advanced environmental standards on emissions.
Coordination and oversight of this work are assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
By the Decree of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Abzal Nukenov was relieved of his duties as head of the internal policy department of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
By order of the Head of State, Abzal Nukenov is relieved of his position as head of the internal policy department of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Akorda press service said.
On the occasion of the Republic Day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed a ceremonial meeting held today in the Akorda Residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his remarks, the Head of State congratulated attendees on the country's main holiday - Republic Day.
This year, our country has reached an important milestone - 35 years ago, the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan was adopted. Namely on this day, the tradition of our centuries-old statehood was revived, and the banner of our Independence soared high. Historical justice triumphed, and the national spirit was strengthened. That is why this date can rightly be called the sacred day that opened the path to the independence of our nation. Undoubtedly, independence is our highest value. Preserving and strengthening it is a sacred duty of every citizen of Kazakhstan. Sovereignty is a vivid symbol of unforgettable courage our ancestors demonstrated in defense of the nation's interests," said the Head of State.
