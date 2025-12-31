30.12.2025, 16:12 24061

Chairman of Asset Recovery Committee relieved of office

By the Head of State's order, Nurdaulet Suindikov has been relieved of his duties as Chairman of the Asset Recovery Committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

Nurdaulet Suindikov had held the post since October 21, 2023.

He has vast experience in law enforcement and strategic administration.

Suindikov began his career in 2000 as a legal statistics and information specialist at the Shymkent Prosecutor’s Office, later working as a legal adviser at Kazakhtelecom. From 2018 to 2020, Suindikov worked in senior roles in the private sector before being appointed adviser to Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defense in 2020. He later (2022-2023) headed the Strategic Development Department and the International Legal Cooperation Service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
 

Kazakhstan builds 655 rural healthcare facilities

Kazakhstan built 655 primary healthcare facilities under the Rural Healthcare Modernization national project, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.

The project, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, focuses on three key objectives, namely, expanding the network of primary healthcare organizations in rural areas, ensuring timely emergency medical assistance and strengthening staffing in rural medical institutions.

According to the Ministry, the construction plan for 2023-2025 included first-aid medical points, rural medical posts, and outpatient clinics. All 655 facilities have now been completed, including 99 facilities in 2023, 361 facilities in 2024 and 195 facilities in 2025.

The new buildings replace outdated infrastructure and provide medical services to settlements that previously lacked primary healthcare.

Besides, the modernization of 32 district hospitals into multidisciplinary central hospitals is underway countrywide. Some facilities have already completed construction and installation work, while others are undergoing reconstruction, extensions, and major repairs.
 

President Tokayev visited nine regions of Kazakhstan in 2025

Summing up the President’s activities in 2025, Assistant and Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay highlighted the working trips and major events held across the regions with the participation of the Head of State, Qazinform News Agency reports.

According to him, over the course of the year, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev undertook working trips to nine regions of the country and visited more than 50 industrial, scientific, and socio-cultural facilities. In addition, the President heard reports from 16 regional governors and city mayors.

“The outgoing year has been marked by large-scale socioeconomic and political transformations and, most importantly, positive changes in the lives of citizens. New industries opened, a rich harvest was gathered, residential buildings, schools, and hospitals were built, and transportation routes were modernized,” Ruslan Zheldibay notes.
 

Government reviewed preparations for the 25th Winter Olympic Games in 2026

Images | olympic.kz
At the Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the progress of preparations of the country’s national teams for the 25th Winter Olympic Games in 2026 was reviewed. A report on the work being carried out was delivered by Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov. Presentations were also made by Secretary General of the Union of Biathletes of Kazakhstan Manas Usenov and Vice President of the Kazakhstan Figure Skating Union Murakerim Burkhan, primeminister.kz reports.

The Prime Minister emphasized the important role of the Olympic Games in strengthening the country’s international image. Kazakhstani athletes compete on the world’s major sporting stages, representing not only themselves and their coaches, but the entire republic.

The Head of State consistently emphasizes the priority of mass and professional sports. Therefore, Kazakhstan is implementing comprehensive measures to develop sports and create conditions for high-quality athlete training. From 2023 to 2025, more than 360 billion tenge has been allocated from the budget for these purposes. For the development of winter sports, our country has the necessary basic infrastructure and favorable climatic conditions," Olzhas Bektenov noted.


In addition, the key role of specialized sports federations in the development of sports and comprehensive athlete training was highlighted. It is at this level that national teams, coaching staffs, and the sports reserve are formed, as well as long-term development strategies for specific sports disciplines.

A significant result of developing the sports reserve was the successful performance of Kazakhstani athletes at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games held in Gangwon.

This success must be strengthened and multiplied at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Italy. We are confident that the determination, discipline, and team unity of our athletes will ensure a достойное performance. We wish them fair competition, confidence in their abilities, and high results. President of the National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin, by his personal example, motivates our athletes to demonstrate confidence in their abilities and a focus on achieving maximum results. The entire country is proud of and supports each of our athletes," the Prime Minister emphasized.


Olzhas Bektenov noted that very little time remains before the main sporting event. In this regard, all preparatory measures must be completed in full.

Following the Government meeting, the Prime Minister issued a number of instructions to the relevant ministries.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the National Olympic Committee, was instructed to ensure the full readiness of the national team.

Issues related to final team rosters, logistics, equipment, medical support, and organizational assistance must be resolved as soon as possible, without bureaucratic delays," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to provide comprehensive assistance through diplomatic channels.

Emphasis was placed on the efficiency of budget fund utilization.

Support for promising athletes must be targeted and transparent. The heads of the ministry, federations, and subordinate organizations bear personal responsibility for this. Work should also continue on attracting non-budgetary funds for the development of professional sports," the Prime Minister noted.


The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the National Paralympic Committee, was instructed to strengthen preparations for the Winter Paralympic Games.

The participation of Paralympians in major international competitions is of great importance for fostering strength of spirit, resilience, and promoting the values of an inclusive society," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.


The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the Ministry of Culture and Information, was instructed to ensure proper information support, as well as television broadcasting of the participation of Kazakhstani athletes in the Olympic Games.

Following the Games, a detailed analysis of the results must be presented, with an objective assessment of achievements and specific proposals for the further development of Olympic sports.

Overall control and coordination were assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva.
 

Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting on energy resilience

Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting on energy resilience
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday chaired a meeting of the Security Council, focusing on national energy system resilience, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The meeting saw reports made by energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, and a number of heads of government agencies.

The Kazakh President said that in today's reality, energy security ensures independence and economic resilience, noting that the country’s existing resources are generally enough for self-sufficiency in electricity. He also stressed that growing demand requires rational and efficient use of resources.

The meeting also highlighted the need to develop domestic maneuvering capacities. Alongside the development of gas generation and energy storage, hydropower’s potential remains relevant.

The Head of State also pointed to the importance of broad implementation of water conservation technologies across agriculture, industry, and other economic sectors.

Special attention was placed to address scientific-technological and personnel challenges facing the sector. Training of skilled personnel for the development of a scientific research base for hydropower was also highlighted.


 

Head of State relieves ARDFM Deputy Chairwoman Mariya Khadzhiyeva from duty

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has relieved Mariya Khadzhiyeva of her post of Deputy Chairwoman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

In May 2019, Mariya Khadzhiyeva was appointed to the post of the Deputy Chairwoman of the Council of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan.

She had been serving as the Deputy Chairwoman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan since December 2019.
 

Kazakhstan’s capital prepares for autonomous taxi rollout

Kazakhstan’s capital prepares for autonomous taxi rollout
Images | Depositphotos
A memorandum of cooperation on the development of an autonomous taxi service has been signed in Astana, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

The memorandum was signed with the participation of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the Ministry of Transport, Astana Mayor’s Office, and Yandex Qazaqstan. The parties agreed to jointly work on and, in the future, launch a driverless taxi service in the capital.

The memorandum provides for a stage-by-stage preparation of the driverless taxi project - from regulatory and technological development to pilot launches. The project implementation is scheduled for 2026 and will be carried out in close cooperation with government agencies and city services," the ministry says.


Driverless taxis are viewed as part of a long-term development of urban mobility. According to international studies, autonomous technologies can reduce accidents by minimizing the human factor, optimize traffic flow, and improve transport accessibility for various groups of the population, including people with limited mobility. In addition, such services may become an important element of a sustainable transport system in major cities.

Chairman of the Digital Assets and Breakthrough Technologies Committee, Gizzat Baiturssynov, emphasized the importance of advancing the issues of safety, responsibility, human-algorithm interaction, as well as developing a regulatory framework.

“Driverless taxis are part of a broader ‘smart city’ ecosystem, where technologies serve the interests of people,” he said.
 

President approves Kazakhstan People's Assembly development concept till 2030

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree approving the Concept of Development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan till 2030 titled as "Unity in Diversity," Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The Concept aims at further development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, with the consideration of new principles and approaches to the consolidation of society and ensuring public harmony and nationwide unity.
 

Kazakhstan to launch first Soyuz-5/Sunkar from Baiterek in Q1 2026

Kazakhstan to launch first Soyuz-5/Sunkar from Baiterek in Q1 2026
Images | roscosmos.ru
The first launch of the Soyuz5/Sunkar rocket from the Baiterek launch complex is expected in the first quarter of 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev.

This is our own Kazakh launch complex, designed to deploy launch vehicles in the medium-to-heavy class segment. Preparations are currently in an active phase, and the rocket is now on the territory of Kazakhstan. We expect the first test launch to take place in the first quarter of next year," the minister said.

 

