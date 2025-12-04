03.12.2025, 16:11 7406
Developing aircraft fleet is vital in building stable transit air flows - Tokayev
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to develop a concrete package of support measures for domestic cargo carriers over the next 3-5 years, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Speaking at a meeting on the development of regional air-cargo hubs, the President highlighted that Kazakhstan is preparing to launch its first National Cargo Airline and must ensure conditions for its effective long-term operation.
It is necessary to develop a concrete package of measures for the next 3-5 years to support domestic cargo companies. The main goal is to expand multimodal logistics by encouraging businesses to create added value. A key factor in building stable transit air flows is the development of the aircraft fleet," the Head of State emphasized.
The President also drew attention to the deficit of cargo aircraft in Kazakhstan and called for a more flexible regulatory approach.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
03.12.2025, 16:35 7141
Balayeva briefs President Tokayev on key areas of social policy implementation
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Aida Balayeva reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the key areas of implementing the state social policy. She highlighted the measures aimed at enhancing interdepartmental collaboration, improving quality of services, developing human capital, and advancing digitalization of the sector.
The President was briefed on progress in the fields of culture and information, religion and interethnic relations, civil society, as well as family and youth policies.
At the end of the meeting, the Head of State set a number of instructions to the minister regarding further improvement of these areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.12.2025, 13:10 7641
Kazakh Government approves 2030 Trade Policy Concept
Tell a friend
The Government has approved Kazakhstan’s 2030 Trade Policy Concept. The document entered into force on November 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Government, trade remains one of key areas of the economy, with more than 1.5 million people employed in it last year, which accounted for 16.6% of all people employed countrywide. In the past 10 years, the sector created 228,000 jobs and registered over 806,000 business entities, which accounts for one third of the country’s enterprises.
The document aims at building sustainable and transparent ties between production, storage and sale of goods both in the domestic and foreign markets. The system is called to ensure comfortable conditions for all the participants: for buyers - access to home-produced and imported goods at a fare price, for producers - predictable sale channels, and for business - legal and convenient work conditions.
The Concept is aimed at forming the ecosystem of trade based on digital technologies, high efficiency of trade processes, fair competition principles, consumers’ rights protection, domestic production support, integration into the global supply chains and development of Kazakhstan as a key trade and logistics hub in Central Asia," the document reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 16:35 22661
Tokayev Receives Palestine’s Supreme Sharia Judge and Adviser to the Palestinian President for Religious Affairs Mahmoud al-Habbash
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Welcoming his guest, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Palestine has been developing in the spirit of friendship, mutual support, and respect, akorda.kz reports.
President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently supports international initiatives aimed at recognizing Palestine as a full-fledged member of the international community. He reiterated Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to a diplomatic settlement in the Middle East and to the creation of the State of Palestine based on the "two-State solution", in line with the UN Charter and international law.
For his part, Mahmoud al-Habbash conveyed to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a personal message from President Mahmoud Abbas and expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their aspirations for a peaceful and brighter future.
He noted that Kazakhstan is rightly regarded as a brotherly nation to Palestine - a sentiment reflected both in bilateral contacts and in multilateral cooperation, particularly within the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
At the conclusion of the meeting, President Tokayev conveyed his warm regards to Mahmoud Abbas and extended an invitation for the President of Palestine to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 13:50 22176
Zhetysu launches main gas pipeline bringing gas to 84 villages
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Board of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The President was reported about Samruk-Kazyna's activity in 2025. According to Nurlan Zhakupov, the Fund’s investment portfolio includes some 130 projects worth 53 trillion tenge.
In the current year, Samruk-Kazyna launched CASPI BITUM plant’s capacity expansion project, commissioned a 50MW solar power plant and built a water purification plant in Kenderli village.
Nine major projects worth 1.1 trillion tenge are set to be completed and commissioned by the end of the year.
Zhakupov also presented information about the launch of the Taldykorgan-Usharal main gas pipeline which will let gasify 84 settlements, the container hub in Aktau, Zhetysu logistics terminal in Almaty, and a plant for the production of a wind turbine equipment jointly with Sany Re company.
From January to October 2025, JSC Samruk-Energy produced 31 billion KW of electricity which accounts for 31% of Kazakhstan’s total electricity generation volumes.
The installed capacity of power plants that are part of Samruk-Energy has reached 7,845 MW.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2025, 18:55 35556
Almaty region’s GRP rises to KZT6tn in 3 years, says governor
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday held a meeting with governor of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
At the meeting, the Head of State was presented with the key indicators of the region’s social and economic development, as well as development plans of Almaty’s urban areas.
According to Sultangaziyev, the region’s GRP has risen 1.8-fold – from 3.4 trillion to 6 trillion tenge, in the past three years. The short-term economic indicator stood at 109.7% in January-October this year.
The governor informed that 13 investment projects worth over 470 billion tenge are under implementation in the food sector, logistics, and metallurgy, in partnerships with international companies.
He added the region’s exports of manufactured goods grew 28.5% to 618.5 million US dollars in nine months of this year, with high-value-added products making up 90% of the exports.
Sultangaziyev also reported that Almaty region is one of the leaders when it comes to the efficient use of state agricultural subsidies, with up to 17 tenge of agricultural products are produced for every tenge of subsidies. The region now has 11 commercial dairy farms.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2025, 10:10 35881
Aida Balayeva named Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
By a presidential decree, Aida Balayeva has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Born in 1974, Aida Balayeva is a native of Almaty region. She is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University.
Throughout her professional career, Aida Balayeva held many posts, including the head of the Internal Policy Department of Astana city in 2008-2010. She served as the deputy mayor of Astana city in 2010-2014. In 2014, she took the post of the head of the Internal Policy Department at the President's Executive Office. In 2020 - January 2022, Aida Balayeva was the Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan. From 2022 to September 2023, she was the Deputy Head of the President's Executive Office.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.11.2025, 09:22 60091
Kazakhstan expresses its protest over attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium's critical infrastructure
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its protest over yet another deliberate attack on the critical infrastructure of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the waters of the Port of Novorossiysk, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This incident marks the third act of aggression against an exclusively civilian facility whose operation is safeguarded by norms of international law.
As a responsible participant of the global energy market, Kazakhstan consistently advocates for maintaining the stability and uninterrupted supply of energy resources. We emphasize that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium plays an important role in supporting the stability of the global energy system.
We view what has occurred as an action harming the bilateral relations of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and we expect the Ukrainian side to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2025, 19:45 80841
Nearly 60% of current rural governors in Kazakhstan elected to office for 1st time - President
Tell a friend
Addressing the first meeting of rural akims in Astana, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that nearly 60% of rural akims have been elected to this position for the first time, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
to the Law "On local public administration and self-government". The amendments are aimed at expanding akims’ powers in monitoring street trade, improving public spaces, and acquiring specialized equipment.
He noted that the legislation still contains various "vague provisions that, in essence, do not give akims a real opportunity to positively influence the work of local governing bodies."
I believe that the powers of rural akims’ duties must be as specific as possible," the President emphasized and urged deputies to take this into account when discussing amendments to the legislation, as well as the propositions voiced by rural akims at today’s meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
03.12.2025, 18:07The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan has Opened in Serbia 03.12.2025, 17:1025786Kazakhstan’s Tourism Potential Showcased at the Global Destinations Expo 2025 03.12.2025, 19:24Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Hungary in the Agro-Industrial Sector was Discussed at the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary25446Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Hungary in the Agro-Industrial Sector was Discussed at the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary 03.12.2025, 19:29Kazakhstan Reaffirms its Commitment to International Humanitarian Law in Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean Island States25096Kazakhstan Reaffirms its Commitment to International Humanitarian Law in Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean Island States 03.12.2025, 19:3124821Meeting of Heads of Diaspora Institutions of the Turkic States Organization Held in Budapest 28.11.2025, 19:37121691Tokayev Holds Talks with Vice President of Switzerland 27.11.2025, 15:10102616The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launched from Baikonur 27.11.2025, 13:1797081Honoring Abai and Shared History: A Historic Day in Osh 27.11.2025, 19:5396986Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Turkmenistan to combat crime 27.11.2025, 16:45Kazakh FM Kosherbayev attends joint meeting of CSTO councils of foreign, defense ministers, and security secretaries committee91221Kazakh FM Kosherbayev attends joint meeting of CSTO councils of foreign, defense ministers, and security secretaries committee 10.11.2025, 09:11301156Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study 06.11.2025, 18:14300171Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow 12.11.2025, 20:14290451Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 05.11.2025, 18:06289206Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026 13.11.2025, 07:11276876Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste