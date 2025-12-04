Developing aircraft fleet is vital in building stable transit air flows - Tokayev

Images | Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





Aida Balayeva reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the key areas of implementing the state social policy. She highlighted the measures aimed at enhancing interdepartmental collaboration, improving quality of services, developing human capital, and advancing digitalization of the sector.





The President was briefed on progress in the fields of culture and information, religion and interethnic relations, civil society, as well as family and youth policies.





At the end of the meeting, the Head of State set a number of instructions to the minister regarding further improvement of these areas.