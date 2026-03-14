Government Approves Comprehensive Plan to Improve the Quality of Medical Services

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

In fulfillment of the instructions of the Head of State given in the Address "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Tasks and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation," the Government has approved a Comprehensive Plan for Improving the Management of the Quality of Medical Care in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2026-2030. The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.





The document is aimed at transitioning to a modern model of control and management of the quality of medical services based on data, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence tools. The plan provides for the implementation of a set of consistent measures aimed at increasing the effectiveness of regulation, ensuring transparency of processes, and sustainably improving the quality and safety of medical care. The key objective is to create a model in which the patient becomes an active participant in the processes of evaluating and monitoring the quality of medical services.





The document identifies four strategic directions for the development of the system:





modernization of regulatory instruments in the field of medical service provision;

formation of a new model of quality expertise using artificial intelligence technologies and the establishment of a National Quality Institute;

strengthening the role of the professional medical community and patients;

digital transformation of the quality management system.





The implementation of the plan will make it possible to create a unified system for regulating the quality of medical care, increase the transparency of medical organizations, and ensure that management decisions are made on the basis of objective data.





This will make it possible to improve key indicators of the quality of services provided by 2030. A digital transformation of the quality management system will be carried out, including the creation of an automated workplace for experts with the introduction of a preventive control system and the digitalization of post-licensing supervision.





Within the framework of legislative changes, it is planned to introduce mandatory accreditation of providers of the guaranteed volume of free medical care and compulsory social health insurance services starting from 2028, as well as the digitalization of post-accreditation monitoring.





Coverage of medical organizations by post-licensing monitoring will reach 70%, and at least 80% of them will be accredited according to the new standards. It is planned to establish a National Quality Institute on the basis of the National Scientific Center for Healthcare Development, which will perform the functions of a methodological and analytical center. The activities of the institute will be supported by the World Health Organization, ensuring the implementation in Kazakhstan of internationally recognized patient safety standards and the adoption of best practices through training.





In addition, it is planned to strengthen the role of the medical community and patients in the processes of managing the quality of medical care. Professional associations will be involved in independent quality expertise and in the evaluation of the clinical reasoning of specialists. At the same time, the digitalization of patient support services will make it possible to respond promptly to citizens’ requests in real time.





It is also planned to fully digitize standards and regulations for the provision of medical care by 2028 and introduce a three-component model of quality expertise as early as 2027. By 2028, at least 20% of cases of monitoring the quality and volume of medical care will be carried out using artificial intelligence technologies.





The implementation of the plan will ensure coordinated actions of all participants in the system and increase the transparency and effectiveness of quality management.