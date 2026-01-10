Head of State amends Administrative Offenses Code

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

On the instruction of the Head of State, the Government, represented by the Ministry of Healthcare, is implementing a comprehensive set of measures to modernize and develop the sector, aimed at patient-centered care, increasing accessibility, and improving the quality of medical services. This was reported by First Deputy Minister of Healthcare Timur Sultangaziyev, primeminister.kz reports.





According to him, due to the consistent policy of support from the President, government expenditures on healthcare have nearly tripled in recent years and reached 3 trillion tenge in 2025. This has made it possible to significantly expand the volume of medical care, carry out large-scale modernization of infrastructure, and upgrade the material and technical base of medical organizations.





Key national-level facilities have been commissioned, including the National Oncology Center and the Emergency Medicine Center in Astana, as well as the National Center for Infectious Diseases in Almaty.





A large-scale project implemented on the instruction of the Head of State - the modernization of rural healthcare - is nearing completion. More than 650 medical facilities in rural areas have already been commissioned, significantly reducing the gap between urban and rural healthcare," Timur Sultangaziyev noted.





For the first time in a long period, tariff policy has been revised: tariffs for obstetric care and pediatrics have been increased, with an emphasis placed on disease prevention, early diagnosis, and improving the quality of medical services. Significant progress has been achieved in clinical areas, and the maternal and child health protection system has been strengthened. The oncology service is actively developing, with the introduction of high-precision and minimally invasive treatment methods that were previously available mainly abroad.





An updated approach to pharmaceutical policy has ensured the stability of medicine supply and made it possible to save significant budgetary resources. Special attention is being paid to digitalization as a strategic priority outlined by the Head of State in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan.





An ecosystem called ‘eDensaulyq’ is being formed in the sector, and solutions based on artificial intelligence are being introduced as tools to support doctors and improve the quality of medical care," the First Deputy Minister emphasized.





In addition, Parliament has approved amendments to legislation on the protection of medical workers, developed on the instruction of the Head of State. Separate criminal liability is being introduced for violence against medical workers and ambulance drivers while performing their official duties, and professional liability insurance for medical personnel has been implemented. Thanks to social support measures, the shortage of doctors has been reduced by 19%, of mid-level medical staff by 7%, and in rural areas by 16%.





Starting from 2026, an increase in salaries is предусмотрено for employees of infectious disease services and emergency medical care, and liability for violence against medical workers will be tightened. A law has been adopted to improve the system of compulsory social health insurance, providing for a transition to an insurance-based model, expanded population coverage, and the restoration of state control over the quality of medical services," Timur Sultangaziev reported.





Strategic priorities for sector development have been defined: the Healthcare Development Concept until 2029 and a comprehensive plan for managing the quality of medical care have been developed.





As the First Deputy Minister noted, the measures being implemented are already yielding tangible results - projected life expectancy will reach 75.8 years, and mortality indicators are declining. Overall mortality has decreased by 2.6%, infant mortality by 18%, and Kazakhstan has risen by seven positions in the Human Development Index, improving its standing in international rankings.