This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State congratulates judges and court staff on professional holiday
relevant news
Kazakhstan completes evacuation of its nationals from Middle East
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
NPP construction: Kazakhstan and Russia to sign intergovernmental agreement by year-end
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
No request for help from two Kazakh nationals detained in Indonesia, says Foreign Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers at Memorial Complex to Aliya Moldagulova in Aktobe
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Military service is great honor, Kazakh President
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan mulls holding parliamentary hearings on AI in September
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
6 companies interested in saiga meat processing in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
27.06.2025, 11:03Kazakhstan and Mongolia Aim to Strengthen Transport and Logistics Cooperation 27.06.2025, 16:212576Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 19:052436Indian MSN Group to Build a Pharmaceutical Plant in Almaty Region 27.06.2025, 20:142431Kazakhstan completes evacuation of its nationals from Middle East 27.06.2025, 18:092411President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 24.06.2025, 20:3154066Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev 24.06.2025, 19:3453101Media serve as a link between authorities and public - President Tokayev 24.06.2025, 18:4351571Both state and journalists work for the good of the country, President says 23.06.2025, 13:0345786Kazakhstan wins first-ever gold at Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships 23.06.2025, 10:0845556Kazakhstan claims historic gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships 03.06.2025, 16:14222411Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away 04.06.2025, 19:11213151Record-breaking magnetic storm hit Earth for 66 hours 04.06.2025, 18:13211781UN General Assembly proclaims July 11 as World Horse Day 05.06.2025, 17:58208216Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights 03.06.2025, 11:21198681Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away