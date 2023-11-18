16.11.2023, 16:21 9101
Just Kazakhstan is the country enjoying law and order - President Tokayev
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings and consultations with Interior Minister Yerzhan sadenov, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Supreme Court Chairman Asslambek Mergaliyev, as well as the heads of other relevant agencies, Kazinform Agency reports.
The Kazakh Head of State drew special attention to the issue of ensuring the rule of law, increasing the legal consciousness and legal culture of the citizens.
According to Tokayev, the law-and-order principle needs to become a distinctive ideological and political guide for the Kazakhstani society. The country needs to have a zero-tolerance attitude toward any violation of the Law and Order, including domestic violence, vandalism, rudeness, and hooliganism. Any violence against women and children needs to be strongly discouraged, said the Kazakh Head of State.
The law needs to be equal for everyone. Justice in the society is the citizens’ solidarity toward greater rule of law. Just Kazakhstan is the country enjoying the law and order, said the Kazakh President.
It’s worth noting that in his state-of-the-nation address ‘Economic course of Just Kazakhstan’, the Head of State increasing legal culture is the key condition for building Just Kazakhstan.
All provocations aimed at disrupt the public order need to be severely suppressed… Unfortunately, the law enforcement bodies and governors of the regions fail to carry out this work at the proper level, not ensuring the rule of law. As a result, the society repeatedly experiences intolerable situations. Vandalism on streets and in nature, lack of discipline, culture of some of our citizens, various domestic conflicts negatively affect the image of our country at the international arena. I say once again that our main goal is to ensure the law and public order is observed. We look forward to becoming part of the open modern world promoting culture, education and science, the Kazakh President said in his address.
17.11.2023, 17:18 1841
Appointed Deputy Director General of the National Accreditation Centre
Iskander Vyacheslavovich Khamitov became him. Today he was presented to the management of the National Accreditation Centre by the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuanysh Yelikbayev, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The CTRM Chairman stressed that the entire labour activity of Iskander Khamitov is connected with the quality system.
He has two higher education degrees - in "Standardisation and Certification of Agricultural Products" and "Finance".
He started his career as a laboratory technician at an industrial enterprise, then for 14 years he consistently passed all the steps of professional growth, from specialist to Deputy General Director, at the Kazakhstan Institute of Standardisation and Certification.
He has work experience in the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", prior to his appointment to the NAC he worked as a Counsellor of the Secretariat of a member of the Collegium (Minister) for Competition and Antimonopoly Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow.
Kuanysh Yelikbayev set tasks for the new Deputy Director General of NAC in the sphere of core activities, focusing on the need to develop human resources potential of appraisers, eradicate manifestations of corruption, unfairness in the work.
The newly appointed head assured that all his knowledge and experience will be used to promote the best practices of accreditation and fulfil the tasks set before him.
17.11.2023, 16:01 1751
Kazakhstan citizens and their families arrived in Almaty from the Gaza Strip
Upon instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan carried out the evacuation of Kazakhstan citizens who were in the Gaza Strip, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Today, 99 passengers - citizens of Kazakhstan and their family members arrived safely in Almaty by a special evacuation flight.
Upon completion all the mandatory procedures at the airport, the evacuated citizens are provided with temporary accommodation and necessary legal, medical and other assistance.
The successful evacuation is the result of the joint coordinated work of the Embassies of Kazakhstan in Israel, Jordan and Egypt with the authorized bodies of these countries and international organizations.
Following negotiations with the leadership of the foreign ministries of the Middle East region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan managed to reach an agreement on the safe and unconditional departure of our citizens from the Gaza Strip.
Kazakh diplomats will continue to work on organizing evacuation measures and providing assistance to citizens of Kazakhstan who remained in the conflict zone.
17.11.2023, 15:10 1596
Remove all constraints to transport and transit potential: key sectoral issues considered by Government
A wide range of topical issues of transport industry development was discussed at the meeting in the Government under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported that today 13 international transport corridors have been formed and are functioning in the republic: 5 railroad and 8 automobile. For 10 months the volume of transit transportations by rail increased by 19% to 22.5 million tons of cargo, by road transport by 17% to 3.4 million tons.
Reconstruction and repair of 10.7 thousand kilometers of highways are covered this year. In particular, traffic has already been opened on some projects of 5 years ago. These are sections Karaganda - Almaty, Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk, Atyrau - Astrakhan, Merke - Burylbaital. Their full completion is planned for 2024, with 856 kilometers put into operation this year.
In general, in the coming years the task of reconstruction of 4.7 thousand kilometers of republican highways (13 priority projects) is set. At the same time, a list of main regional roads of 4.3 thousand kilometers, where there are complaints from the population, has been worked out for repair.
As of today, the republican network is fully covered by quality expertise. During the current construction season 9 thousand samples were tested, of which 2 thousand did not meet the standards. All discrepancies have been eliminated at the expense of contractor organizations' own funds.
The Minister also reported on the main measures to strengthen technical supervision, ensure the safety of roads, modernization of border checkpoints, development of the mainline railway network, renewal of the locomotive fleet and increase the capacity of junction points.
In addition, information was provided on the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route and seaports on the Caspian Sea, plans to create a multimodal transit corridor Russia - Kazakhstan - China using the transboundary Irtysh River, as well as the main steps in the field of air transport, including the creation of air transit hubs in Kazakhstan.
During the discussion, Prime Minister outlined the need to systematically increase domestic production of bitumen for road works and to take into account the available volumes in advance when preparing new projects, as well as to switch to higher quality materials and automate transport control through new digital solutions.
Systems with video surveillance allow us to effectively monitor the safety of the roadbed. We are building new roads, and heavy-duty vehicles drive overweight on them. There are such facts in the regions: cars weighing 40 tons and more drive. Such a car will drive for a few months and the new road will be finished. Regional Akimats should pay the closest attention to this issue," Alikhan Smailov said.
In addition, he pointed out the importance of application of offteik-contracts by industry quasi-state companies (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazavtozhol, etc.) to support domestic producers and increase the number of state grants for training of relevant specialists.
Prime Minister reminded that the Head of State had set a clear task to bring the share of the transport industry in GDP to 9%. Therefore, it is required to remove all the constraints to the development of transport and transit potential of the republic.
One of the main barriers of the industry is protracted administrative procedures at the border and airports. Here, too, we must work. We have agreements with neighboring countries on integration of information systems so that we could build one logistics chain along the entire Middle Corridor," Alikhan Smailov noted.
According to him, the quality of road construction works is a separate issue. In particular, Karaganda, Almaty and Akmola regions have not yet provided 100% quality expertise of the local road network.
In addition, some regions carry out construction and installation works without control by technical supervision. Contracts with technical supervision are concluded late or not concluded at all. This directly affects the quality of work," Prime Minister pointed out.
Prime Minister also emphasized the need to build up the potential of the domestic industry. It should cover the main needs of the transportation industry, from bitumen and rail production to diesel locomotives and heavy-duty trucks.
For this purpose, the ministries of transport and industry, Samruk-Kazyna JSC need to build clear plans for the development of industry, taking into account the needs of the transport industry," he said.
In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov instructed to take measures to ensure the construction of ferries on the Caspian Sea from 2024, to work out the issues of regulation of strategic access roads, to consider the establishment of the Institute of Transport and Logistics Development, to ensure the reservation of land for infrastructure road and railway projects, etc.
Given that the development of the transportation industry is a top priority, we will periodically consider all these issues at Government sessions. The industry is rapidly expanding, we have a great growth in demand for transportation services. It is necessary to take all necessary measures to timely build up the relevant capacity of our country," Prime Minister summarized.
16.11.2023, 19:44 8576
New head of Industry Committee of Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry named
Azamat Panbayev has been named the new chairman of the Industry Committee of the Industry and Construction Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.
Born in 1987 in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.
Panbayev’s previous post was the chairman of the Industrial Development Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.
16.11.2023, 12:40 8976
President signs law on payments to children from National Fund
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of payments to children from the National Fund and its use", Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.
Earlier the Senate returned the draft law on the payments to children from the National Fund to the Majilis.
Starting from February 1, 2024 each child in Kazakhstan will get $150-160 annually in accordance with the law and will get access to the accumulated funds at the National Fund when they reach the age of 18.
14.11.2023, 21:31 27901
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan agree on water supply to Zhambyl region
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reached agreement on supplying water to irrigated land in Zhambyl region, Kazinform Agency cites the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, attended by the Kazakh water resources and irrigation minister, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, the decision was made to carry out measures to resume supply of water via the Tuite channel in the Talas River.
The relevant instructions were given by the Commission on the use of water management of interstate structures in Shu and Talas Rivers during the meeting of Kazakh water resources and irrigation minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Kyrgyz agriculture minister Askarbek Dzhanybekov.
The Kazakh minister noted the importance of expanding the number of interstate water management structures to improve water supply to the country. The Kazakh side suggests to include Akmolda, Karataki, and Tomentamga channels with facilities in the Kurkureusu River, Kolos and Kozh channels with structures on the Talas River.
As you know, this year the agrarians of Zhambyl region faced the shortage of irrigation water in the basis of Shu and Talas Rivers. Therefore, it is necessary for us to prevent a recurrence of such a situation and timely organize proper work to plan the next vegetation period in the basis of Shu and Talas Rivers together with our Kyrgyz partners, said the Kazakh minister.
The Commission on the use of water management of interstate structures in Shu and Talas Rivers is to next convene on December 14 in Almaty.
Earlier at the meeting with his colleagues from the Central Asian countries in Uzbekistan, Nurzhigitov reached agreement on supply of 11.1 cubic meters of water to Turkestan and Kyzylorda region before April 1, of which 1.6 billion cubic meters of water to the Aral Sea.
14.11.2023, 19:33 27721
President Tokayev meets with Supreme Court Chairman Asslambek Mergaliyev
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Asslambek Mergaliyev, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting discussed the current activity of the judicial system.
Tokayev was informed about the implementation of his instructions on holding consultations on creation of a separate cassation court. Following the talks with the judicial, scientific, business community, and deputies of the Parliament, the model providing for the establishment of three cassation courts (on criminal, civil and administrative cases) in the Kazakh capital was positively assessed.
Mergaliyev said that the Supreme Court envisages to abolish the institution of preliminary examination, introduce the continuous cassation principle, set reasonable time frames for considering the case not more than six months, as well as conduct a trial with obligatory participation of the parties. In its turn, the supreme judicial body is to focus on overseeing and ensuring the uniformity of global judicial practice.
The Chairman of the Supreme Court presented the information on the work of administrative justice and development of international cooperation. He also spoke of the digitalization and implementation of AI elements to increase the transparency of the activity of courts and access to justice.
The Kazakh Head of State drew special attention to the quality of the ongoing reforms in the judicial system and ensuring legality when considering cases in all courts.
14.11.2023, 16:39 27236
Head of State appoints commanders of "South" and "East" regional troops
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Kuanyshbek Ushtayev as the commander of the "South" regional command troops, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Ushtayev was relieved of the post of the commander of the "East" regional command troops.
Zhenis Maralov was designated as the commander of the "East" regional command troops.
Mereke Kuchekbayev was relieved of the post of the commander of the "South" regional command troops.
