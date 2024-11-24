This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kashagan oil field back to full capacity after repairs
Kazakh Foreign Ministry comments on situation in Ukraine
Kazakh Government to allocate KZT 10 bln to buy grain from farmers
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on rare and rare-earth metals industry development in fulfilment of President's Address
Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on employment and development of social infrastructure in Kyzylorda region
Development of the village, stimulation of productive employment, creation of quality social infrastructure are among the priority tasks of the Government. In this direction we fully support all initiatives of entrepreneurs. If each Kazakhstani village will have responsible support from those who build business on this land, then the quality of life of the population will improve more dynamically," Olzhas Bektenov noted and emphasised the need for further scaling of the experience of development of Besaryk village.
Korkyt Ata airport terminal opened in Kyzylorda on behalf of President
The Head of State in his Address to the Nation called the development of the transport and logistics sector a strategic priority. The new terminal of Korkyt Ata airport is an important infrastructure project not only for the region, but also for the whole of Kazakhstan. Its implementation will open additional air routes, including international ones, increase transit potential, passenger and cargo traffic, which will have a positive impact on the development of domestic tourism, trade and the economy as a whole. The Government will fully support socially-oriented initiatives of business to build modern, high-quality transport and logistics infrastructure - this is a contribution to the future of our country," Olzhas Bektenov said and thanked all those who took part and in a short time provided the launch of the project.
On the example of Kyzylorda region we see the positive results of measures of support of regions by the state. Today the cherished dream of our residents has come true - a new airport terminal has been opened. I would like to express my gratitude to the Head of State for the special attention given to the region, which contributes to growth in all areas," Serik Duisenbayev said.
Kazakhstan intends to transform its drug procurement management system
We actively support the development of domestic pharmaceutical production, concluding long-term contracts with Kazakhstani manufacturers. We are confident that our systematic work to provide medical institutions with vital drugs and products contributes to the sustainable development of healthcare and improves the quality of medical care for all citizens of the country," Yerken Zhakatayev emphasised.
New fire safety measures: Kazakhstan creates universal units for emergency situations
This year we are buying 728 units of special vehicles, over 18 thousand equipment and gear at the expense of the republican and local budgets, as well as in leasing. The first priority is to distribute the equipment for the needs of district units. The second is practical training of the population through drills and exercises. For example, we hold drills on conditional fires of multi-storey buildings with practical evacuation of residents. In total, more than 250 such exercises have been held in the republic," the minister said.
I would like to note that the private residential sector is beyond the control of the Ministry, we are limited only to recommendations when conducting door-to-door rounds. At the same time, often the population refuses to be consulted, not letting them into the houses. Nevertheless, we inform citizens about fire safety measures through SMS mailings, chat rooms of houses and SIS. At the same time, we are solving the issue of authorising the Ministry to accept residential high-rise buildings and objects with mass stay of people into operation," Chingis Arinov reported.
According to our calculations, 348 thousand gas cylinders are to be replaced. Here the housing commissions under akitams should strengthen control over compliance with safe operation of gas-consuming systems and gas equipment of household and communal consumers. I would like to note that the heating period is under special control. Subdivisions of the Ministry are ready to respond to emergencies," Chingis Arinov summarised.
Kazakhstan spends 500.7bln tenge on pharmacological support
