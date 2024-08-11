This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approves 2029 National Development Plan of Kazakhstan
relevant news
Building strong economic base in CA is a crucial task - President
Significant results have been achieved in this area in recent years. The volume of interregional trade is gradually increasing having already achieved $11 billion," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the meeting participants.
The development of trade-logistics and industrial hubs in near-border regions is of priority importance. We need to reinforce our comprehensive partnership with new agreements in such promising sectors as agriculture, logistics, textile, chemical industry and construction," stressed the President.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Problematic business issues discussed in Government
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New general director of KazEnergy named
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Central Asian Five a group of self-sufficient countries in the very heart of the Eurasian continent - President Tokayev
For centuries, the Central Asian region has functioned as a unified geopolitical and spiritual space, endowed with significant natural resources, a powerful human capital and a rich cultural and historical heritage," the article reads.
It is precisely because of this that the region played a key role in the history of the Great Silk Road and Greater Eurasia as a whole," stresses President Tokayev, "while preserving its ethnocultural and spiritual originality.
In the modern stage of development, our states have gone through many trials and difficulties. Pessimistic forecasts that the Central Asian republics would join the group of so-called "failed states" did not come true," the Kazakh President underscores.
Thanks to the unity and wisdom of our peoples, we have strengthened our territorial integrity, freedom, and independence.
Interstate relations within the region have also undergone radical changes," says the Kazakh President, praising constructive bilateral and multilateral dialogues that have been established at all levels between countries.
Significant progress," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev points out, "has been made in resolving problematic issues that previously often led to contradictions and hindered the comprehensive development of regional cooperation".
The processes of rapprochement aimed at uniting efforts for the sake of ensuring long-term security and prosperity of the region have acquired a consistent and irreversible character. Today," notes President Tokayev, "the relationships between the five states have reached the level of deep strategic partnership and alliance, filled with concrete content in both political and trade-economic, as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres".
The Central Asian states have managed to develop their own pragmatic strategy of foreign relations, which has created a stabilizing balance of inter-country and inter-regional interests, allowing us to become full participants in global processes.
There is no doubt that the common historical past, centuries-old traditions of friendship and good neighborliness will continue to serve as an unshakable foundation for the rapprochement of our fraternal peoples," the piece reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan deploys AI cameras to identify fugitive criminals
The Prosecutor General's Office has strengthened supervision over the search for persons who have fled from justice. This year, prosecutors themselves, by monitoring CCTV cameras in crowded places, have identified and taken measures to detain 53 fugitives," says Berik Assylov, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the social media "X" publication.
With the help of AI, it is possible to find people on cameras, even despite changes in age and appearance, which will significantly enhance search work. I have instructed prosecutors to implement the system in all regions. Currently, over 9,000 people are wanted, including 2,200 criminals and 2,000 missing persons," says Assylov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2,655 educational facilities checked for compliance with security requirements - Ministry of Internal Affairs
On the eve of the school year from August 26 to September 5 across the country will be held operational and preventive action "Attention - children!". The main task is to reduce child traumatism and children's compliance with traffic rules. From September 1, patrols will be as close as possible to educational organizations. Each school and college is assigned district inspectors and operative commissioners. Classes on the basics of safe behavior will be held in schools. The Ministry of Education needs to provide the opportunity to organize them," Yerzhan Sadenov said.
5,234 private educational institutions are provided with security at 65%. The work in this direction is poorly organized in Zhetisu region, Aktobe and Atyrau regions. Most of the guards are ordinary "watchmen" from among pensioners. In such conditions it is not excluded to carry dangerous substances and objects. I note that the administration of institutions in the technical specification has the right to specify the requirements for guards," Sadenov noted, proposing to instruct the Ministry of Education and Akimats to complete the work on equipping schools with security systems as soon as possible, as well as to conduct training sessions on emergency response on a systematic basis.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Minister of Education: 20 comfortable schools to be commissioned by August 20
Together with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, new requirements for internet in schools have been established. Work is underway to revise the requirements with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps for all schools. Starlink satellites have now been installed in 1,731 out of 1,879 schools. ICRIAP is working to activate terminals in 137 border schools. Schools with low internet speed in Zhambyl region, East Kazakhstan region, Atyrau region, Pavlodar region, Turkestan region, WKO and Ulytau. Akimats need to take this issue under control," the Minister emphasized.
- 72% of public schools have concluded contracts with licensed security agencies
- 87% of schools are equipped with panic buttons
- Turnstiles have been installed in 62% of schools
- 70% of schools are connected to IAB Operational Control Centers.
Under the Plan it is planned to equip 1,873 crosswalks, including 563 with traffic lights, install 1.8 thousand artificial road bumps, over 20 thousand pedestrian fences, over 15 thousand road signs, 2.4 thousand parking lots. Today, in accordance with the Plan, 70% has been executed," the speaker reported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov: Comfortable schools to become gold standard for all secondary education system
It is necessary to identify in different areas the interest of children to search, research work, to maximize the development of their abilities at all levels of education. On the basis of schools, colleges, universities to create publicly available circles, centers of technical creativity, where schoolchildren under the guidance of students and teachers can implement their future engineering ideas, learn to design and manufacture various products and parts. It is necessary to set new requirements to the quality of education at all levels. For example, comfortable schools should become the "gold standard" in secondary education. Renovation of other schools is necessary for their level. In higher education the tone should be set by our national universities and branches of leading foreign universities," Olzhas Bektenov said, instructing the Ministry of Science and Education to develop requirements for branches in terms of expected results of their work.
Akims of regions, ministers of education and higher education - to take personal control of the issues voiced at the meeting. All educational facilities should be 100% ready for the beginning of the school year," Head of the Government summarized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
06.08.2024, 19:46Minister of Education: 20 comfortable schools to be commissioned by August 20 06.08.2024, 22:482,655 educational facilities checked for compliance with security requirements - Ministry of Internal Affairs410812,655 educational facilities checked for compliance with security requirements - Ministry of Internal Affairs 05.08.2024, 19:45Kazakhstan Strengthens Global Nuclear Security: Outcomes of the Second NPT Preparatory Committee in Geneva37396Kazakhstan Strengthens Global Nuclear Security: Outcomes of the Second NPT Preparatory Committee in Geneva 06.08.2024, 14:4337386Olzhas Bektenov: Comfortable schools to become gold standard for all secondary education system 05.08.2024, 18:42Kazakhstan and Finland Expressed Confidence in the Continuation of Partnership between the Two Countries36246Kazakhstan and Finland Expressed Confidence in the Continuation of Partnership between the Two Countries 25.07.2024, 18:2071666Kazatomprom obtains the right for uranium exploration in the Turkestan region 24.07.2024, 18:3671101Kazakhstan Appoints First Official Representative to ICAO 26.07.2024, 20:0470451Kazakhstan to export camels, poultry and milk to Azerbaijan 19.07.2024, 20:45695112024 Paris Olympic Village officially opens to welcome first athletes 26.07.2024, 19:026699664-year-old Kazakh pensioner travels to Paris by bike