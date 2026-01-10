09.01.2026, 16:10 26596
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inks Digital Code
Images | Depositphotos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday inked the Digital Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The text of the Code is to be published in the press.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also signed the law to introduce amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on digitalization, transport, and entrepreneurship. The text of the law will be published in the press as well.
09.01.2026
Kazakhstan approves digitalization plan for construction sector
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - AI and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev and Industry and Construction Minister Yersaiyn Nagaspayev approved the digitalization plan for the construction sector for 2026-2027, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Kazakh Government.
The document sets out key tasks for digital transformation of the construction sector, as well as encompasses the entire life cycle of buildings - from planning and designing to construction, commissioning and further use.
The plan involves a set of practical measures, aimed at streamlining and expediting construction processes, while prioritizing implementation of mandatory BIM design, automation of public services in the construction sector, creation of digital building passports, as well as digitization of construction regulations and standards for machine processing.
09.01.2026
Head of State amends Administrative Offenses Code
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law amending the Code on Administrative Offenses, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State signed the Law "On Amendments and Additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Administrative Offenses."
The full text of the Law will be published in the press.
09.01.2026
Kazakh President signs Construction Code
This has been informed by the press service of the Akorda presidential residence on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The text of the Code will be published in the press, the press service added.
Additionally, the Head of State inked the law introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding architecture, urban planning, and construction. The text of the law is set to be published in the press soon.
08.01.2026
In 2026, Salaries of Medical Workers in Kazakhstan Will Be Increased and Their Legal Protection Strengthened
Images | Depositphotos
On the instruction of the Head of State, the Government, represented by the Ministry of Healthcare, is implementing a comprehensive set of measures to modernize and develop the sector, aimed at patient-centered care, increasing accessibility, and improving the quality of medical services. This was reported by First Deputy Minister of Healthcare Timur Sultangaziyev, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, due to the consistent policy of support from the President, government expenditures on healthcare have nearly tripled in recent years and reached 3 trillion tenge in 2025. This has made it possible to significantly expand the volume of medical care, carry out large-scale modernization of infrastructure, and upgrade the material and technical base of medical organizations.
Key national-level facilities have been commissioned, including the National Oncology Center and the Emergency Medicine Center in Astana, as well as the National Center for Infectious Diseases in Almaty.
A large-scale project implemented on the instruction of the Head of State - the modernization of rural healthcare - is nearing completion. More than 650 medical facilities in rural areas have already been commissioned, significantly reducing the gap between urban and rural healthcare," Timur Sultangaziyev noted.
For the first time in a long period, tariff policy has been revised: tariffs for obstetric care and pediatrics have been increased, with an emphasis placed on disease prevention, early diagnosis, and improving the quality of medical services. Significant progress has been achieved in clinical areas, and the maternal and child health protection system has been strengthened. The oncology service is actively developing, with the introduction of high-precision and minimally invasive treatment methods that were previously available mainly abroad.
An updated approach to pharmaceutical policy has ensured the stability of medicine supply and made it possible to save significant budgetary resources. Special attention is being paid to digitalization as a strategic priority outlined by the Head of State in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan.
An ecosystem called ‘eDensaulyq’ is being formed in the sector, and solutions based on artificial intelligence are being introduced as tools to support doctors and improve the quality of medical care," the First Deputy Minister emphasized.
In addition, Parliament has approved amendments to legislation on the protection of medical workers, developed on the instruction of the Head of State. Separate criminal liability is being introduced for violence against medical workers and ambulance drivers while performing their official duties, and professional liability insurance for medical personnel has been implemented. Thanks to social support measures, the shortage of doctors has been reduced by 19%, of mid-level medical staff by 7%, and in rural areas by 16%.
Starting from 2026, an increase in salaries is предусмотрено for employees of infectious disease services and emergency medical care, and liability for violence against medical workers will be tightened. A law has been adopted to improve the system of compulsory social health insurance, providing for a transition to an insurance-based model, expanded population coverage, and the restoration of state control over the quality of medical services," Timur Sultangaziev reported.
Strategic priorities for sector development have been defined: the Healthcare Development Concept until 2029 and a comprehensive plan for managing the quality of medical care have been developed.
As the First Deputy Minister noted, the measures being implemented are already yielding tangible results - projected life expectancy will reach 75.8 years, and mortality indicators are declining. Overall mortality has decreased by 2.6%, infant mortality by 18%, and Kazakhstan has risen by seven positions in the Human Development Index, improving its standing in international rankings.
07.01.2026
North Kazakhstan modernizes health infrastructure using returned assets
Images | Depositphotos
In line with the President’s directives to develop social infrastructure, the Government of Kazakhstan is modernizing healthcare facilities, partly through the use of assets illegally transferred abroad and subsequently returned, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Government’s press service.
Thus, it is reported, that the Special State Fund has allocated 1.3 billion tenge to complete the overhaul of the Tayynsha Multidisciplinary Interregional Hospital in the North Kazakhstan region. Current work includes upgrading the technical base and engineering networks, as well as creating specialized rooms for MRI equipment and a modern clinical diagnostic laboratory to conduct research directly in the district hospital.
An emergency department is also being established in line with the international triage system. According to the project, resuscitation beds will be placed with unhindered access for staff for operational monitoring, which will ensure the efficiency of medical intervention and high quality medical services.
07.01.2026
1,787 driving licenses cancelled on medical grounds in Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Healthcare, in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has launched a campaign to identify individuals whose health conditions prevent them from driving, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As a result of digital interaction between the two ministries and the connection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the Ministry of Healthcare's information system ‘Electronic Register of Dispensary Patients,’ data on 369,888 registered patients was analyzed.
It was revealed that 273,819 citizens had never been issued driving licenses.
Of the remaining 96,069 individuals:
- 41,677 licenses were already invalid at the time of data collection;
- 54,392 still held valid licenses.
06.01.2026
Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services
Kazakhstan is testing a new multi‑agent AI platform called AlemGPT to provide citizens and businesses with full‑cycle public services on a single platform, Deputy Prime Minister - Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Minister of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev announced at today’s Government meeting, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Minister explained that artificial intelligence will significantly simplify the way government services are delivered.
He revealed the Artificial Intelligence Ministry has developed and is already testing the AlemGPT platform, which will allow users to access complete public services from start to finish in one place. This is a fundamentally new approach, where citizens and businesses no longer need to switch between different services. AlemGPT is planned to evolve into a full‑fledged AI assistant.
The ministry is preparing to move away from traditional navigation on the eGov portal toward a dialogue‑based format. Users will interact with government services through AlemGPT in a chat interface similar to ChatGPT. By describing their situation in text, the system will automatically suggest relevant services and help complete them online.
06.01.2026
Askar Mustabekov named new Deputy Defense Minister
Images | gov.kz
By the Head of State's order, Askar Mustabekov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He was relieved of his previous post.
