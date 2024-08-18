This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits household appliances production company in Karaganda region
Head of State visits Rodina village in Akmola region
Greetings to everyone. I came here today on purpose, I have heard a lot about Ivan Sauer’s farm. I have repeatedly promised to pay a visit, but was able to come today. The farm is huge and uses the advanced farming methods. I wish happiness and prosperity to everyone," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. "The farm is huge and is regarded a beacon of agricultural development. I extend my best wishes of happiness and prosperity to all," the President stated.
Tokayev presented with housing and social facility construction plans in Kosshy
Head of State familiarizes with processed food production in Akmola region
Kanat Bozumbayev instructs to accelerate construction of housing for flood victims in West Kazakhstan region
Olzhas Bektenov orders to keep harvesting campaign under special control
High-quality harvest and preservation of the harvest are of special importance for the country. It is necessary to work out all emerging issues on a daily basis. This concerns not only ministries, but also akimats and farmers themselves. I instruct the Ministry of Agriculture together with regional akimats to keep the progress of harvesting works under special control. It is no less important to ensure proper storage conditions for grain," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
President Tokayev chairs meeting on economic situation with government members
Olzhas Bektenov: Oil and gas industry to work for welfare of all Kazakhstanis
The oil and gas industry, first and foremost, must work for the benefit of all Kazakhstanis. We strive to ensure that as much of the revenues from oil and gas activities as possible remain in Kazakhstan, contributing to the development of national business, creating jobs and improving the living standards of our citizens. It is also necessary to pay due attention to local human resources. In many reports we see that more than 90 per cent of employees are Kazakhstani. But this cannot be said about the managerial level. Today the country has enough managers with experience of work in the world's best oil and gas companies. We need to offer them promising positions in projects," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Qarmet metallurgical plant in Temirtau
We made the right decision by inviting domestic investor. The situation at the metallurgical plant is being improved. The main challenge is to revive the former glory of Qarmet and focus on tackling social problems," said the President.
